SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Earnings Releases - R$

02/19/2020 | 06:27pm EST

B3: PETR3 (ON) | PETR4 (PN)

NYSE: PBR (ON) | PBRA (PN)

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

petroinvest@petrobras.com.br + 55 21 3224-1510

Results Conference Call and Webcast - February 20, 2020

Portuguese: 10:00 hs in Rio de Janeiro / 8:00 hs New York / 13:00 hs United Kingdom

Brazil: +55 11 3181-8565 or +55 11 4210-1803

USA: +1 412 717-9627

United Kingdom: +44 20 3795-9972

English: 11:30 hs Rio de Janeiro / 9:30 hs New York / 14:30 hs United Kingdom

Brazil: +55 11 3181-8565 or +55 11 4210-1803

USA: +1 412 717-9627

United Kingdom: +44 20 3795-9972

Disclaimer

These presentations may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements only reflect expectations of the Company's managers regarding future economic conditions, as well as the Company's performance, financial performance and results, among others. The terms "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "objective", "should", and similar terms, which evidently involve risks and uncertainties that may or may not be anticipated by the Company and therefore are not guarantees of future results of the Company and therefore, the future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations and the reader should not rely exclusively The Company does not undertake to update the presentations and forecasts in the light of new information or its future developments, and the figures reported for 2019 onwards are estimates or targets. These indicators do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to indicators with a similar description used by others. We provide these indicators because we use them as measures of company performance; they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial metrics that have been disclosed in accordance with BR GAAP or IFRS. See definitions of Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Net Indebtedness in the Glossary and their reconciliations in the Liquidity and Capital Resources sections, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Net Indebtedness. Consolidated accounting information audited by independent auditors in accordance with international accounting standards (IFRS).

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Message from the CEO.....................................................................................................................................

4

Results Highlights ........................................................................................................................................

7

Consolidated Results ....................................................................................................................................

9

Net Revenues .....................................................................................................................................

9

Cost of Goods Sold ..........................................................................................................................

10

Operating Expenses ..........................................................................................................................

11

Adjusted EBITDA ..............................................................................................................................

13

Financial Results ...............................................................................................................................

14

Net Income ...........................................................................................................................................

15

Special Items ......................................................................................................................................

16

IFRS16 ...............................................................................................................................................................

17

Investments .......................................................................................................................................................

18

Portfolio Management ...................................................................................................................................

20

Liquidity and Capital Resources ..................................................................................................................

22

Debt ....................................................................................................................................................................

24

Results per Segment .......................................................................................................................................

25

Exploration and Production .............................................................................................................

25

Refining.......................................................... ........................................................................................

27

Gas and Power .......................................................................................................................................

28

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA ...............................................................................................................

29

Financial Statements .......................................................................................................................................

30

Financial Information by Business Area .....................................................................................................

34

Glossary ..............................................................................................................................................................

46

3

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

THE FIRST YEAR OF THE IMPLEMENTATION OF A NEW STRATEGY

I am pleased to share the results of a year of hard work, with the implementation of a new strategy for Petrobras, based on a transformational agenda supported by five pillars: maximization of the return on capital employed, reduction in the cost of capital, relentless search for low costs, meritocracy and respect for people and the environment and focus on the safety of operations.

The confidence in the quality of the strategy and in its efficient implementation was widely corroborated by the capital markets. Petrobras' market capitalization increased by 25%, from US$ 80.9 billion at the end of 2018 to US$ 101.1 billion in December 2019, outperforming the major oil companies in the world.

In less than twelve months - from April 2019 to February 2020 - two secondary public offers for the distribution of Petrobras' common shares owned by public banks were successfully carried out, totaling almost R$ 30 billion.

Two important aspects should be noted in the latter transaction, of R$ 22 billion: (a) it was carried out amidst a situation of high volatility in stock and oil prices, caused by the shock of the coronavirus on the global economy, and (b) 55,000 individual Brazilian investors bought our shares, which was remarkable for the development of the local capital market.

After years of stagnation, our oil and gas production surpassed the mark of 3 million barrels per day. The average cash lifting cost reached US$ 6.50 per boe in 4Q19, a reduction of US$ 3.0 in relation to the beginning of 2018. Pre-salt operations, with a lifting cost of approximately US$ 3.0 per boe1, played a relevant role in the reduction of the total average cost.

In 2019, our activities generated a net income of US$ 9.3 billion, despite the drop in average oil prices from US$ 71 per barrel in 2018 to US$ 64. We have paid to the governments royalties, taxes and signing bonuses in the total amount of R$ 246 billion, a historical record, which consolidates the company's position as the largest contributor in Brazil.

To support the focus on efficiency and value generation, we created two new executive directorships: (a) Institutional Relations, which is essential in a company such as Petrobras, given our size and level of interactions with governments and public bodies, and (b) Digital Transformation and Innovation.

In a rapidly changing world, digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence are crucial for Petrobras' future. We are modernizing the information technology infrastructure, with a spike in high performance computing capacity (HPC), which, in 2019, was 3 times 2018's capacity (9 PFLOPs) and in the end of 2020 will reach 10 times (30 PFLOPs)2. The increase in HPC capacity is necessary to enable the application of more sophisticated algorithms that will provide us with a substantially greater amount of information in exploration and in oil reservoirs.

Portfolio management has resulted in divestments in which we are not natural owners in the amount of US$ 16.3 billion.

We were awarded the best Cross-Border M&A Deal of 2019 by Latin Finance magazine for TAG's sale transaction, also the largest in Brazil last year.

BR Distribuidora's follow-on transaction was the first privatization of a state-owned company via capital markets in the history of Brazil, carried out in a transparent manner and contributing to the development of the capital markets, which is extremely relevant to economic development. Instead of a company with a single owner, the company emerged with diluted capital among thousands of shareholders, democratizing capitalism.

Divestments of mature fields, in addition to the positive effects for Petrobras due to the asymmetry of perceived value, have been contributing to the construction of a new oil industry in Brazil, with small and middle-sized producers, which invests in the recovery of fields with low productivity and high lifting costs, adding value to regional economies.

  1. Does not consider platform leasing.
  2. 1 PFLOPS equals the processing capacity of a quadrillion mathematical operations per second.

4

The maximization of the return on capital employed also includes discipline in its allocation and investments to create conditions to grow productivity.

Given the contracted credit lines available for immediate use, "revolving credit facilities" totaling US$ 9 billion, we are reducing the minimum cash target to US$ 5.5 billion. The retention of an excessive amount of cash acted as a drag on returns on capital employed. We have raised the bar for the selection of projects, which will be assessed individually when competing for scarce capital. The selectivity in the allocation of capital was put to the test in the 3 auctions held by the ANP in October and November, when 45 blocks were auctioned off. The company submitted proposals for only five, winning four, C-M-477, Búzios, Itapu and Aram.

We managed to shorten the ramp-up period of the platforms to 9 months on average and when transporting P-70 from China to Rio de Janeiro, we used a dry-tow ship, which reduced travel time from 100 to 45 days. With the use of artificial intelligence, we are developing projects that have the potential to revolutionize oil exploration and project development, substantially reducing the probability of drilling dry wells and the period between discovery and first oil. Such projects will very positively influence the return on capital employed in a not-so-distant future.

Petrobras' excellence in innovation was recognized at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) Brazil 2019, by the Distinguished Achievement Award for the extended well test of the Libra project. For the 4th time since 1991, our competence was again recognized by the OTC 2020 Houston through the Distinguished Achievement Award for Companies, the main award in the global oil and gas industry, for the set of innovations developed to enable the production of the Búzios field.

Divestments were paramount to help us focus on the assets in which we are the natural owners, allowing for total investment of US$

27.4 billion, US$ 16.7 billion of which in bonus for the acquisition of the exploration and production rights in the blocks already mentioned. Buzios is very special because it is the largest offshore field discovered worldwide, a true world-class asset with huge reserves, low risk for Petrobras and lifting cost below US$ 4 per barrel.

It is not a matter of discussing whether Petrobras will be bigger or smaller in the future. Our goal is to be much better in the future, the best in value generation in the world. There is no downsizing, we are seeking smartsizing.

As well as enabling the financing of investments with expected high returns, investments and a strong generation of operating cash - record value of R$ 101.7 billion - allowed a reduction of debt by US$ 24 billion. In addition, the efficient liability management exchanged short and high-cost debt for long and lower-cost debt.

The combination of debt reduction and liability management allowed savings of US$ 1.2 billion in interest payments, with a reduction in the average cost of debt to 5.9% per year and an extension of its average tenor to 10.8 years.

We were very pleased to receive the Latin Finance award for the best Corporate Liability Management Program of 2019.

The three main credit risk agencies improved our stand-alone credit rating, which encourages us to continue our efforts to regain the investment-grade rating.

Another focus of our efforts has been the elimination of contingencies and off-balance liabilities. We managed to reduce litigation by R$ 35.5 billion, even after the effects of the monetary adjustments.

Owing to poor management over several years, our employees' pension fund, Petros, suffered heavy losses, putting at risk the payment of pensions to thousands of people. Greenfield operation investigates the practice of illegal acts in several pension funds, including Petros.

We are working relentlessly to solve Petros' challenges. The pension plan for the employees who joined Petrobras before 2002 presents growing deficits and the attempts to solve this problem in the past have been unsuccessful. We are approving a much more effective equalization plan, which will reduce the impact on employees, and we are proposing a new defined contribution plan with a long-term solution.

5

Initiatives were launched with a focus on meritocracy, comprising incentives aligned with the interests of shareholders and helping to form a culture of value in the company.

Our Board of Directors approved an effective variable compensation plan with goals based on value generation. Bonuses relative to 2019 will be distributed after the General Shareholders' Meeting. At the same time, an EVA (economic value added) program will be phased in throughout 2020.

Among several efforts to reduce costs, we launched a family of voluntary dismissal programs, with the adhesion up to the end of 2019 of 3,294 employees, of which 995 have already left Petrobras.

Slow processes are an important source of high costs and low productivity. We are addressing this issue by delegating powers to managers, while, of course, keeping high standards of corporate governance and compliance. At the same time, the use of digital transformation begins to generate positive effects in corporate areas, such as the legal department, where we were able to eliminate the issuance of 20,000 documents per year in a first wave, which saves a significant number of man-hours and results in efficiency gains.

We are preparing the future of Petrobras, which relies on people and on the quality of its human capital stock. One of our most relevant tasks is the identification of young talents, promoting them to management positions and preparing them to be the future leaders of the company.

The training program for employees was reformulated to meet long-term strategic demands, with a more careful selection of employees to be trained. At the same time, we eliminate waste, seeking to do much more with less. In addition to the mandatory disciplines required by regulation, we are giving emphasis, for example, on leadership, finance, geosciences, artificial intelligence and mathematical methods.

Likewise, R&D activities in our research center (CENPES), previously focused on meeting regulatory requirements, were redesigned for alignment with the Company's strategy.

In the social area, our programs are prioritizing investment in the early childhood, for children from 0 to 6 years old, where the social return rate is high, as it creates a powerful channel of economic and social mobility for those born in poor families. In addition, environment, science and sport for children and youth are priorities.

Our efforts were recognized and in 2019 we reached a score of 46.6% on the Corporate Human Rights Benchmark, a result higher than that obtained in 2018, of 17.6%, and also than the average of 29% for companies in the mining and oil sectors.

Petrobras is strongly committed to sustainability. We are a member of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) and we are prioritizing the decarbonization of our operations, with goals and initiatives to reduce CO2 and methane emissions and to increase carbon capture. The growth in water reuse is also an important concern, as our percentage is still low.

Our E&P operations discharged 17.3 kg of carbon equivalent per barrel of oil, which puts us in second place among the major oil companies in the world, only behind Equinor.

We continue to invest in research for the development of more environmental friendly fuels and in the acquisition of skills so that in the future we can enter the renewable business in a position to win.

Thanks to the quality of our oil, Petrobras is producing bunker oil with the low sulfur content of 0.5% required by the standards of the International Maritime Organization, IMO 2020. This new product helped to increase the utilization factor of our refineries to more than 80% in January, 2020.

Safety is our top priority and, in 2019, we reached the lowest total recordable injuries per million men-hour frequency rate (TRI) level. There were 0.76 accidents / million man-hours, a decrease of 24.7% in relation to 2018, establishing a new landmark for the global oil industry.

6

Despite this achievement, we will not stop there. We continue to pursue the goal of zero fatalities, and it is with deep regret that we recorded two fatalities in 2019.

We are in a long-horizon industry, where we have the challenge of mitigating the negative effects of the many mistakes made in the past, taking care of the short term and preparing for the coming decades.

Advances have been made, but we are still far from our goals. Petrobras remains one of the most indebted oil company in the world, with gross debt of US$ 87.1 billion, leverage above the oil industry standards and high costs. In addition, the return on capital employed still remains below the cost of capital.

Thus, despite the ongoing strategic initiatives, production records and the very favorable accounting figures we are disclosing today, we cannot relax. There are many challenges ahead of us and, in order to overcome them, we need to continue with our efforts and to count on the talents of our professionals, the true jewel in Petrobras' crown.

Finally, I would like to acknowledge and thank the important role played by our Board of Directors, which has been very supportive throughout this journey.

Highlights of the 2019 result:

  • Adjusted EBITDA was US$ 32.7 billion, an increase of 3.8% in relation to 2018, due to lower production costs and lower contingencies.
  • Net income reached US$ 10.2 billion, mainly reflecting gains with asset sales.
  • The adjusted net debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio increased to 2.41x, applying the effects of IFRS 16, from 2.20x in 2018. Once these effects were eliminated, the index would have been 1.95x.
  • The remuneration to shareholders in the form of dividends and interest on capital was R$ 10.6 billion, equivalent to R$ 0.73 per common and R$ 0.92 per preferred share in circulation.

Highlights of the 4Q19 result:

  • Adjusted EBITDA was US$ 8.9 billion, an increase of 8.1% in relation to 3Q19, due to lower production costs, Brent appreciation and price improvement of our oil and fuel oil in relation to Brent.
  • Net income reached US$ 2.0 billion, mainly reflecting asset impairment.
  • The adjusted net debt / LTM EBITDA ratio increased to 2.41x from 2.40x in 3Q19, applying the effects of IFRS 16. Once these effects were eliminated, the index would have been 1.95x.
  • The board of Directors approved the remuneration to shareholders in the form of dividends in the amount R$ 1.7 billion to common shareholders and R$ 2.5 million to preferred shareholders.

7

Main indicators

Table 1 - Main indicators*

Variation (%)

R$ million

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

4Q19 /

4Q19 /

2019 /

3Q19

4Q18

2018

Sales revenues

81,771

77,051

82,781

302,245

310,255

6.1

(1.2)

(2.6)

Gross profit

37,056

30,006

29,999

122,105

118,687

23.5

23.5

2.9

Operating expenses

(22,057)

(16,149)

(18,932)

(40,951)

(58,142)

(36.6)

(16.5)

29.6

Net Income (Loss) - Petrobras Shareholders

8,153

9,087

2,102

40,137

25,779

(10.3)

287.9

55.7

Recurring Net Income (Loss) - Petrobras

12,926

9,973

7,419

36,954

36,767

29.6

74.2

0.5

shareholders*

Net cash provided by operating activities

30,693

32,824

26,108

101,766

95,846

(6.5)

17.6

6.2

Free Cash Flow

23,243

25,718

16,241

73,232

55,450

(9.6)

43.1

32.1

Adjusted EBITDA

36,529

32,582

29,161

129,249

114,852

12.1

25.3

12.5

Recurring Adjusted EBITDA *

37,242

35,132

30,809

134,696

123,150

6.0

20.9

9.4

Gross debt (US$ million)

87,121

89,901

84,360

87,121

84,360

(3.1)

3.3

3.3

Gross debt excluding IFRS 16 (US$ million)

63,260

66,070

84,175

63,260

84,175

(4.3)

(24.9)

(24.9)

Net Debt (US$ million)

78,861

75,419

69,378

78,861

69,378

4.6

13.7

13.7

Net Debt excluding IFRS 16* (US$ million)

55,000

51,588

69,193

55,000

69,193

6.6

(20.5)

(20.5)

Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)**

2.46

2.58

2.34

2.46

2.34

(4.7)

5.1

5.1

Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA excluding

1.99

1.96

2.34

1.99

2.34

1.5

(15.0)

(15.0)

IFRS 16 (x)**

Average Selling Dollar

4.12

3.97

3.81

3.95

3.65

3.8

8.1

8.2

Brent crude (US$/bbl)

63.25

61.94

67.76

64.30

71.04

2.1

(6.7)

(9.5)

Crude Oil sales price (US$/bbl)

63.00

58.10

66.71

61.25

66.66

8.4

(5.6)

(8.1)

Domestic basic oil products price (R$/bbl)

308.56

289.78

312.35

296.01

299.70

6.5

(1.2)

(1.2)

TRI (toral recordable injuries per million

men-hour frequency rate)

0.76

0.75

1.01

0.76

1.01

1.3

(24.8)

(24.8)

ROCE Adjusted excluding IFRS 16 -%

8.22

7.42

8.54

8.22

8.54

10.78

(3.75)

(3.75)

  • * *See reconciliation of Net income and Recurring Adjusted EBITDA and IFRS 16 effects in the Non-recurring Items section. See IFRS effects in Adoption of IFRS 16 section.
  • Ratio calculated based on Brazilian reais numbers.

8

Consolidated Result

Table 2 - Net revenues by product

Variation (%)

R$ million

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

4Q19 /

4Q19 /

2019 /

3Q19

4Q18

2018

Diesel

23,086

23,930

23,769

90,770

86,401

(3.5)

(2.9)

5.1

Diesel subsidy

2,002

5,461

-

(100.0)

-

Gasoline

10,367

9,308

10,491

38,710

42,706

11.4

(1.2)

(9.4)

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

4,051

4,267

4,241

16,400

16,380

(5.1)

(4.5)

0.1

Aviation Kerosene (QAV)

4,033

3,684

4,506

15,113

15,430

9.5

(10.5)

(2.1)

Naphtha

1,738

1,395

2,480

6,579

9,017

24.6

(29.9)

(27.0)

Fuel oil (including bunker)

1,047

900

1,138

4,038

4,541

16.3

(8.0)

(11.1)

Other petroleum products

3,406

3,634

3,662

13,453

13,809

(6.3)

(7.0)

(2.6)

Subtotal Oil Products

47,728

47,118

52,289

185,063

193,745

1.3

(8.7)

(4.5)

Natural gas

6,152

5,956

5,590

23,379

19,904

3.3

10.1

17.5

Renewable and nitrogenous

177

241

375

960

1,343

(26.6)

(52.8)

(28.5)

Revenues from non-exercized rights*

564

691

1,033

2,539

2,470

(18.4)

(45.4)

2.8

Electricity

1,597

1,090

760

5,196

7,549

46.5

110.1

(31.2)

Services, agency and others

962

791

1,259

3,692

4,916

21.6

(23.6)

(24.9)

Total domestic market

57,180

55,887

61,306

220,829

229,927

2.3

(6.7)

(4.0)

Exports of petroleum, oil products and

others

22,368

19,271

15,598

71,612

56,111

16.1

43.4

27.6

International Sales

2,223

1,893

5,877

9,804

24,217

17.4

(62.2)

(59.5)

Total external market

24,591

21,164

21,475

81,416

80,328

16.2

14.5

1.4

Total

81,771

77,051

82,781

302,245

310,255

6.1

(1.2)

(2.6)

Net revenues reduced 2.6% in 2019, despite higher volumes of oil and oil products exports and the increase in natural gas revenues, mainly due to the fall of 2% in Brent prices in Reais, to lower volumes of oil product sales, at lower prices, chiefly gasoline and naphtha. There was also a decrease in revenues by international units, as a result of divestments in the United States (E&P assets and Pasadena refinery) and of the distribution company in Paraguay.

In 4Q19, we exported higher volumes of oil and fuel oil with low sulphur content, higher Brent prices, also reflecting the benefits of IMO 2020, which led to an appreciation of those products. In addition, there were higher oil products prices, with highlights to gasoline and diesel, which were offset by lower volumes in the domestic market, mainly of diesel, due to market share losses and seasonality. Electricity revenues were up because of higher volumes and prices. Naphtha revenues grew because of higher volumes and prices.

The record oil production of 3,025 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMboed) in 4Q19 was not totally translated into revenues as 7.5 million barrels of oil were, at the quarter's end, remained as inventories, being registered as ongoing exports.

In terms of revenues breakdown, diesel remains the most relevant product, accounting for 48% of domestic sales, followed by gasoline, which represents 22% of sales, both in line with the previous quarter.

  • Revenue arising from rights not exercised by customers in certain contracts with take or pay e ship or pay clauses.

9

Regarding sales to the foreign market, we have the following distribution of export destinations:

Table 3 - Crude oil exports

Country

4Q19

3Q19

2019

China

68%

64%

71%

USA

8%

13%

10%

Chile

4%

6%

5%

India

3%

4%

4%

Others

16%

15%

10%

Table 4 - Oil products exports

Country

4Q19

3Q19

2019

Singapore

54%

31%

39%

USA

20%

50%

38%

Netherlands

0%

4%

3%

China

0%

1%

1%

Others

26%

14%

18%

China remains the main destination for our oil exports, followed by the USA and Chile. As to exports of oil products, there was strong growth to Singapore to the detriment of the United States in 4Q19.

Table 5 - Cost of goods sold

Variation (%)

R$ million

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

4Q19 /

4Q19 /

2019 /

3Q19

4Q18

2018

Operations in Brazil

(43,405)

(45,611)

(47,661)

(172,237

(171,136

(4.8)

(8.9)

0.6

Purchases

(13,739)

(13,591)

(15,083)

(51,403)

(45,202)

1.1

(8.9)

13.7

Oil imports

(5,085)

(5,735)

(6,455)

(21,188)

(17,165)

(11.3)

(21.2)

23.4

Oil products imports

(4,707)

(4,540)

(7,225)

(17,010)

(17,388)

3.7

(34.9)

(2.2)

Natural gas imports

(3,947)

(3,316)

(1,403)

(13,205)

(10,649)

19.0

181.3

24.0

Production

(27,898)

(30,011)

(26,995)

(114,021

(114,621

(7.0)

3.3

(0.5)

Oil

(21,207)

(23,557)

(20,139)

(88,131)

(86,422)

(10.0)

5.3

2.0

Government Participation

(7,985)

(8,421)

(10,288)

(33,692)

(35,148)

(5.2)

(22.4)

(4.1)

Others costs

(13,222)

(15,136)

(9,851)

(54,440)

(51,274)

(12.6)

34.2

6.2

Oil products

(3,690)

(3,833)

(3,214)

(14,789)

(15,114)

(3.7)

14.8

(2.1)

Natural gas

(3,001)

(2,622)

(3,642)

(11,100)

(13,085)

14.5

(17.6)

(15.2)

Government Participation

(665)

(613)

(956)

(2,754)

(3,275)

8.6

(30.4)

(15.9)

Others costs

(2,336)

(2,009)

(2,687)

(8,346)

(9,810)

16.3

(13.0)

(14.9)

Services rendered, electricity, renewable,

nitrogenous and others

(1,768)

(2,009)

(5,583)

(6,813)

(11,313)

(12.0)

(68.3)

(39.8)

Operations abroad

(1,310)

(1,434)

(5,121)

(7,903)

(20,432)

(8.6)

(74.4)

(61.3)

Total

(44,715)

(47,045)

(52,782)

(180,140

(191,568

(5.0)

(15.3)

(6.0)

10

In 2019, despite the slight drop in Brent prices in Reais, we managed to reduce the cost of goods sold in 6%, when compared to 2018, due to (a) lower production costs of natural gas and oil products, (b) reduction in costs with operations abroad, reflecting divestments of several assets, and (c) lower electricity generation, with lower prices. On the other hand, costs with oil and gas imports increased due to higher volumes.

Cost of goods sold totaled R$ 44.7 billion in 4Q19, a 5% reduction compared to 3Q19, even with the increase in Brent prices. This drop is evidenced by the lower lifting cost in the quarter, which was reduced by 15%, to US$ 8.22/boe, as a result of the increase of pre- salt in the production mix. In addition, inventory built at lower prices in the previous quarter was realized in 4Q19, with a positive effect of R$ 2.2 billion, and there was a lower share of imported oil in the throughput.

On the other hand, there was an increase in government take, as a result of higher production volumes.

Table 6 - Operating expenses

Variation (%)

R$ million

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

4Q19 /

4Q19 /

2019 /

3Q19

4Q18

2018

Sales, General and Administrative Expenses

(7,744)

(6,980)

(3,571)

(26,114)

(22,084)

10.9

116.9

18.2

Sales

(5,709)

(4,968)

(1,404)

(17,746)

(13,938)

14.9

306.6

27.3

Materials, services, rentals and other

(4,901)

(4,160)

(4,259)

(14,549)

(12,608)

17.8

15.1

15.4

Depreciation, depletion and

(550)

(542)

(111)

(2,160)

(518)

1.5

395.5

317.0

Expected credit losses

(55)

(34)

3,165

(192)

(63)

61.8

(101.7)

204.8

Personnel expenses

(203)

(232)

(199)

(845)

(749)

(12.5)

2.0

12.8

General and administrative

(2,035)

(2,012)

(2,167)

(8,368)

(8,146)

1.1

(6.1)

2.7

Personnel expenses

(1,432)

(1,393)

(1,605)

(5,621)

(5,473)

2.8

(10.8)

2.7

Materials, services, rentals and other

(464)

(480)

(471)

(2,119)

(2,267)

(3.3)

(1.5)

(6.5)

Depreciation, depletion and

(139)

(139)

(91)

(628)

(406)

52.7

54.7

Exploratory costs for gas oil extraction

(1,873)

(276)

(466)

(3,197)

(1,904)

578.6

301.9

67.9

Costs with research and technological

(599)

(578)

(633)

(2,268)

(2,345)

3.6

(5.4)

(3.3)

development

Taxes

(1,312)

(560)

(1,102)

(2,484)

(2,475)

134.3

19.1

0.4

Impairment of assets

(9,139)

(2,410)

(6,307)

(11,630)

(7,689)

279.2

44.9

51.3

Other (expenses) revenues

(1,390)

(5,345)

(6,853)

4,742

(21,645)

(74.0)

(79.7)

(121.9)

Total

(22,057)

(16,149)

(18,932)

(40,951)

(58,142)

37

17

(30)

Operating expenses reduced significantly in 2019 due to the gains with divestments in the amount of R$ 25.7 billion, mainly related to TAG and E&P assets. On the other hand, there were higher impairment charges, mainly in 4Q19, and higher selling expenses, due to the payment of tariffs for the use of TAG gas pipelines of approximately R$ 3 billion and higher logistic costs for exports associated with the stronger freight market and increase in export volumes, as well as depreciation of Real versus US$ dollar. The increase in the general and administrative expenses line was due to internal expense reclassifications. Excluding this effect, such expenses would have fallen by approximately R$ 100 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled R$ 7.7 billion in 4Q19, an increase of 10.9% over 3Q19, mainly due to the higher logistics expenses associated with the stronger freight market and the increase in export volumes, as well as depreciation of Real versus US$ dollar.

Exploration costs for oil and gas in 4Q19 were R$ 1.9 billion, due to higher expenses with non-commercial wells and to the acquisition of regional seismic data to support the assessment of new areas. Tax expenses increased due to the adhesion to State Amnesties programs

11

Impairment expenses, usually concentrated in the last quarter, increased 279.2% mainly as a consequence of the revision of assumptions on new Strategic Plan, as well as the postponement of the investments in the 2nd train of RNEST and the cancellation of the fertilizer unit (UFN III). On February 10th, we reinitiated the sale process for UFN III.

On the other hand, other expenses reduced mainly due to gains in the asset sales and lower contingencies.

The following is a breakdown of impairments recognized in the quarter:

Table 7 - Impairment

Consolidated - US$ million

Assets by nature

Impairment

Details

E&P producing fields

(6.590)

Revision of Brent assumptions in the new Strategic Plan

RNEST - 2nd train

(2.199)

Postponement of the beginning of operations on the 2nd train

UFN III

(824)

Full impairment of the asset

PO&G

(366)

Closing of the sale with price adjustment

Vitoria 10,000 drillship

(194)

Sale conclusion on January, 2020

Thermoelectric plant

(101)

Mothballing of the plant

Termocamaçari

Transpetro's fleet of vessels

425

Improvement in the freight market

E&P fields - under sale

365

Signing of Pampo & Anchova, Frade and Maromba sales with reversion of impairment

Comperj

206

Comperj's units will start to render services to the gas processing plant

Termobahia

157

Revision of Brent assumptions in the new Strategic Plan

Other

(4)

Total

(9.139)

In 4Q19, the assets linked to the E&P segment showed losses as a result of the significant reduction in the prices of oil and natural gas projected for the 2020-2024 horizon and the consequent increase in the provision for the dismantling of areas. The losses are largely linked to the Papa-Terra field, Uruguá cluster (Uruguá and Tambaú fields) and CVIT cluster (Golfinho and Canapú fields).

In relation to RNEST, the forecast for the beginning of operations of the second train has been pushed back for more than 3 years, affecting the present value of the asset.

UFN III had a 100% impairment charge due to the absence of the company's intention to complete the project and the lack of firm offers to buy the asset. In February, 2020 we launched a new sale process of this asset.

However, there were several impairment reversals especially for the Transpetro ships, the E&P fields held for sale (Pampo & Anchova, Frade and Maromba), for which the amounts to be received exceed book values, and the gas processing plant at Comperj, which will use the utilities, becoming a service provider and thus having cash inflows.

12

Adjusted EBITDA

2019 Adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 129.2 billion, 12% higher than 2018 due to the reduction in production costs (R$ 11.4 billion) and lower contingencies (R$ 2.5 billion) and the adoption of IRFS16 (R$ 17.2 billion). This positive result was partially offset by the sharp reduction in Brent prices and higher abandonment (R$ 3 billion) and selling expenses (R$ 3.8 million), besides the reduction of margins for oil products.

In 4Q19, Adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 36.5 billion, an increase of 12% in relation to 3Q19, reflecting the improvement in operating performance and margins due to: (i) lower production costs (ii) price improvement of our oil and fuel oil in relation to Brent and (iii) improvement in Brent prices. This result was offset by lower margins for diesel, gasoline and LPG, higher exploration costs and higher tax expenses due to the adhesion to State Amnesties programs.*

The increase in Adjusted Ebitda / boe in 4Q19, relative to 3Q19, reflects the good production performance, with the increase of pre- salt in the production mix, with lower lifting costs, due to the of the ramp-up of new systems in the Lula and Búzios fields.

On a long-term view, we observed a significant increase, mainly reflecting the good performance and greater cost efficiency of the pre-salt, which represented 59% of oil production in Brazil in 2019.

  • ratio calculated using economic production of 2.39 MMboed, 86% of total production.

13

The increase in Adjusted EBITDA/bbl in Refining in 4Q19 reflects higher refining margins due to the IMO 2020. In addition, there was a positive inventory turnover effect in the quarter, due to the quarterly increase in oil prices.

Table 8 - Financial results

R$ million

Financial income

Revenue from financial investments and government securities

Negative goodwill on the repurchase of debtsecurities

Gains from signed agreements (electric sector)

Others

Financial expenses

Expenses with financing

Expenses with merchant leases - IFRS 16* Goodwill on repurchase of debt securities Capitalized financial charges

Financial update of dismantling provision Others

Monetary and exchange variations, net Exchange rate variations Reclassification of hedge accounting Others

Total

Variation (%)

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

4Q19 /

4Q19 /

2019 /

3Q19

4Q18

2018

1,655

1,344

1,795

5,271

8,713

23.1

(7.8)

(39.5)

655

636

538

2,212

2,051

3.0

21.7

7.8

7

82

19

1,190

(100.0)

(100.0)

(98.4)

(4)

572

310

2,640

100.0

(100.0)

(88.3)

1,000

705

603

2,730

2,832

41.8

65.8

(3.6)

(5,320)

(9,623)

(4,844)

(27,878)

(20,479)

44.7

(9.8)

(36.1)

(4,180)

(5,094)

(5,182)

(19,060)

(21,528)

17.9

19.3

11.5

(1,483)

(1,464)

(8)

(5,973)

(36)

(1.3)

(18437.5

(16491.7)

(45)

(2,641)

(172)

(3,380)

(2,205)

98.3

73.8

(53.3)

1,338

1,248

1,638

5,250

6,584

7.2

(18.3)

(20.3)

(781)

(770)

(579)

(3,128)

(2,366)

(1.4)

(34.9)

(32.2)

(169)

(902)

(541)

(1,587)

(928)

81.3

68.8

(71.0)

(2,925)

(2,595)

(4,108)

(11,852)

(11,732)

(12.7)

28.8

(1.0)

587

23

(822)

(253)

(307)

2452.2

171.4

17.6

(3,688)

(2,962)

(3,448)

(12,397)

(12,121)

(24.5)

(7.0)

(2.3)

176

344

162

798

696

(48.8)

8.6

14.7

(6,590)

(10,874)

(7,157)

(34,459)

(23,498)

39.4

7.9

(46.6)

  • Since 2019, the Company adopted the IFRS 16 prospectively and brought impacts in depreciation. For more information, see financial results report, footnote 3.1, and Adoption of IFRS 16 section.

14

In 2019 we were very active in liability management, strongly accessing the international capital markets, with the repurchase of R$

39.1 billion in debt securities. This movement, essential for the continuous debt reduction, resulted in a R$ 3,378 million premium paid to bondholders. Lease expenses also increased substantially due to the introduction of IFRS16 in 2019. This big debt reduction effort resulted in a 11.5% decrease of interest on finance debt in, from R$ 20.6 billion in 2018 to R$ 17.6 billion in 2019.

In 4Q19, financial expenses improved 39% as a consequence of the lower level of bond repurchases in the period. Interest on finance debt continued to decrease as a result of the continuous debt reduction.

Net income attributable to Petrobras' shareholders

Net income in 2019 reached R$ 40.1 billion, a 56% increase compared to 2018, mainly as a result of capital gains on divestments (mainly TAG, BR Distribuidora and E&P assets), partially offset by higher financial expenses associated with liability management, higher impairments and lower Brent prices.

In 4Q19, net income decreased 10% to R$ 8.2 billion, mainly due to the capital gain of R$ 13.9 billion with the sale of BR Distribuidora in the 3Q19 and higher impairments. On the other hand, there were improvement of oil margins, lower financial expenses and capital gains on the sale of E&P assets.

Recurring net income attributable to Petrobras' shareholders and recurring adjusted EBITDA

In 2019, net income and adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of non-recurring items were R$ 37.0 billion and R$ 134.7 billion, respectively.

In 4Q19, net income and adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of non-recurring items were R$ 12.9 billion and R$ 37.2 billion, respectively. On net income, non-recurring items totaled R$ 7.6 billion before taxes, especially impairment (R$ 9.1 billion). On Adjusted EBITDA, non-recurring items totaled R$ 713 million.

15

Special Items

Table 9 - Special itens

Variation (%)

R$ million

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

4Q19 /

4Q19 /

2019 /

3Q19

4Q18

2018

Net profit

Non-recurring items

Non-recurring items that do not affect Adjusted EBITDA

8,538

8,840

2,978

40,970

26,698

(3.4)

186.7

53.5

(7,585)

1,500

(8,056)

9,328

(14,827)

(605.7)

5.8

162.9

(6,872)

4,050

(6,407)

14,775

(6,529)

(269.7)

(7.3)

326.3

Impairment of assets and investments Realization of cumulative translation adjustments - CTA

Income from disposal and disposal of assets

Gain from BR Distribuidora's follow on Effect of exchange variation on relevant contingencies in foreign currency Agreements signed for the electricity sector*

Losses on prepayment of electricity sector receivables

Write-off of deferred tax assets (Losses) / Gains on repurchase of debt securities

Other non-recurring items

PIDV

Careers and remuneration plan Reimbursement of values - Operation Lava Jet

Result related to the dismantling of areas

(9,148)

(2,403)

(6,432)

(11,646)

(7,582)

(280.7)

(42.2)

(53.6)

(127)

-

-

-

2,554

(645)

(774)

23,798

1,073

496.0

430.0

2,117.9

13,948

13,948

-

-

-

(561)

317

(476)

(1,646)

(100.0)

(100.0)

71.1

(4)

572

310

2,640

(100.0)

(100.0)

(88.3)

(509)

(509)

-

-

-

(235)

(3,142)

(7,164)

92.5

(43)

(2,634)

(90)

(3,359)

(1,014)

98.4

52.2

(231.3)

(713)

(2,550)

(1,649)

(5,447)

(8,298)

72.0

56.8

34.4

(187)

(269)

1

(791)

8

30.5

(18,800.0)

(9,987.5)

(1)

(1)

(16)

(7)

(1,156)

93.8

99.4

119

446

65

874

1,801

(73.3)

83.1

(51.5)

(633)

(4)

2,366

(637)

2,365

(15,725.0)

(126.8)

(126.9)

State Amnesties Programs Expected credit losses related to the electricity sector

(Losses) / Gains with contingencies Equalization of expenses - AIP Revenue with a contractual penalty for the non-liquidation of the sale of Liquigás

Net effect of special items on IR / CSLL Recurring Net Income

Petrobras Shareholders - continuing operations

Non-controlling shareholders - continuing operations

IFRS 16 effects

Adjusted EBITDA

Non-recurring Items

Recurring Adjusted EBITDA

IFRS 16 effects

In Management's judgment, the special items

(909)

(417)

(909)

(888)

(118.0)

(2.4)

3

2,406

(62)

(863)

(100.0)

(100.0)

92.8

990

(2,854)

(4,990)

(3,918)

(8,787)

134.7

119.8

55.4

(92)

129

(1,064)

3

(1,064)

(171.3)

91.4

100.3

286

-

-

(100.0)

2,812

(2,386)

2,739

(6,145)

3,839

217.9

2.7

(260.1)

13,311

9,726

8,295

37,787

37,686

36.9

60.5

0.3

12,926

9,973

7,419

36,954

36,767

29.6

74.2

0.5

385

(247)

876

833

919

255.9

(56.1)

(9.4)

(523)

(920)

(2,842)

43.2

-

-

36,529

32,582

29,160

129,249

114,852

12.1

25.3

12.5

(713)

(2,550)

(1,649)

(5,447)

(8,298)

72.0

56.8

34.4

37,242

35,132

30,809

134,696

123,150

6.0

20.9

9.4

5,240

3,769

17,211

39.0

presented above, although related to the Company's business, were highlighted as

complementary information for a better understanding and evaluation of the result. Such items do not necessarily occur in all periods and are disclosed when relevant. In 3Q19, the write-off of deferred tax assets and goodwill / negative goodwill on debt securities repurchases were classified as non-recurring items, resulting in reclassifications in the comparative period results.

  • Registered in Financial results.

16

Adoption of IFRS 16

The table below shows the impacts on the main lines of the Balance Sheet, Income Statement and Cash Flow.

Table 10 - Effects of the adoption of IFRS 16

Disclosed on

Effects of the

Balance without effects

R$ million

adoption of IFRS

12.31.2019

of IFRS 16 at 12.31.2019

16

Balance Sheet

Assets

926,011

90,658

835,353

Liabilities and equity

926,011

90,658

835,353

Statement of Income

Gross profit

122,105

892

121,213

Operational expenses

(40,951)

774

(41,725)

Operating income (loss)

81,154

1,666

79,488

Net financial result

(34,459)

(5,973)

(28,486)

Results in equity-accounted investments

547

547

Income (loss) before taxes

47,242

(4,307)

51,549

Income tax and social contribution

(16,400)

1,464

(17,864)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

30,842

(2,843)

33,685

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

10,128

10,128

Net income (loss)

40,970

(2,843)

43,813

Statement of Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities

101,766

15,691

86,075

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,952)

4,970

(12,922)

Net cash used in financing activities

(126,336)

(20,661)

(105,675)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

29,729

29,729

Net debt

317,867

95,464

222,403

Adjusted EBITDA

129,249

17,211

112,038

Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA

2.46

0.47

1.99

The adoption of IFRS 16 does not change Petrobras' deleveraging strategy, as we maintained the goal of reducing the net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio to 1.5x by 2020.

17

Investments*

Investment amounts (Capex) encompass acquisition of property, plant and equipment, including expenses with leasing, intangible assets, investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, expenses with geology and geophysics, expenses with research and development and pre-operating expenses. For the Capex presented in this report session, the international accounting standard IFRS16 - Leasing is not applicable.

Table 11 - Investments by segment

Variation (%)

US$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

4Q19 /

4Q19 /

2019 /

3Q19

4Q18

2018

Exploration and Production

2,394

1,924

2,682

8,410

10,760

24

(11)

(22)

Refining

444

464

375

1,463

1,107

(4)

18

32

Gas and Power

217

169

152

543

433

29

43

25

Others

113

75

99

328

307

50.6

13.7

6.8

Total - ex Bonus

3,168

2,632

3,308

10,743

12,607

20

(4)

(15)

Signing Bonus

16,671

18

16,671

832

Total - including bonus

19,838

2,632

3,326

27,413

13,439

654

496

104

In 2019, we reached US$ 27.4 billion in investments, US$ 10.7 billion of which without signing bonuses, in line with the target of US$ 10 to 11 billion, disclosed in 2Q19.

Investments in 4Q19 totaled US$ 3.2 billion. Investments in E&P were 24% up on 4Q19 mainly due to higher expenses in the construction of exploratory wells. On the Gas and Power segment, the quarterly increase relates to the execution of stoppages in thermal plants and gas processing units, which had been postponed. Approximately 70% of investments corresponds to capital investments.

Capital investments are those whose main objective is to increase the capacity of existing assets, implement new production, offloading and storage assets, increase efficiency or profitability of the asset and implement essential infrastructure to enable other capital investment projects. They include acquisitions of assets/companies and investments in exploratory activities.

On the other hand, the objective of current investments is to maintain the operation of existing assets (i.e., they do not aim at increasing the capacity of facilities), restoring capacity, in addition to investments in infrastructure whose implementation is not essential to enable another capital investment project.

In 4Q19, investments in Exploration and Production totaled US$ 2.4 billion, with approximately 80% of which in capital investments. Investments were mainly concentrated: (i) in the production development of Santos Basin pre-salt (US$ 1.2 billion); (ii) new projects in mature fields (US$ 0.2 billion); and (iii) exploratory investments in the pre-salt (US$ 0.2 billion).

In 4Q19, US$ 16.7 billion were invested in the acquisition bonuses of the Búzios and Itapu fields (bidding round for the Transfer of Rights surplus), the C-M-477 block (16th bidding round in the Concession Regime), and the Aram block (6th round PSC). The bonus payment was effected on the same date that Petrobras received US$ 9 billion in reimbursement for the revision of the Transfer of Rights contract.

In the Refining segment, investments totaled US$ 0.4 billion in 4Q19, approximately 20% of which were capital investments. Investments in the Gas and Power segment totaled US$ 0.2 billion in 4Q19, approximately 60% of which were capital investments

The following table presents the main information on the new oil and gas production systems.

18

Table 12 - Main Projects*

FPSO

CAPEX

Total CAPEX

Petrobras

20-24

Petrobras

Project

Start-up

capacity

Status

spent

Petrobras

Share

(bbl/day)

US$ bi

US$ bi

Atapu 1

Project in execution phase with the

P-70 (Owned

2020

150,000

1.7

3.9

89.3%

platform's physical completion

unit)

above 98%. 10 wells drilled and 3

completed.

Sépia 1

Project in execution phase with the

FPSO Carioca

2021

180,000

0.3

3.1

97.6%

platform's physical completion

(Owned unit)

above 80%. 5 wells drilled and 3

completed.

Mero 1

Project in execution phase with the

FPSO Guanabara

2021

180,000

0.1

1.1

40.0%

platform's physical completion

(Chartered unit)

above 80%. 5 wells drilled and 1

completed.

Búzios 5

Project in execution phase with the

FPSO Alm.

2022

150,000

0.1

3.0

100%

platform's physical completion

Barroso

above 10% and 1 well drilled.

(Chartered unit)

Marlim 1

Project in execution phase, letter of

FPSO Anita

2022

80,000

0.04

2.3

100%

intent signed for charter of the

Garibaldi

platform in October 2019.

(Chartered unit)

Marlim 2

Project in execution phase. Letter

FPSO Ana Néri

2023

70,000

0.01

1.8

100%

of intent signed for platform

(Chartered unit)

chartering in October 2019.

Mero 2

Project in execution phase with the

FPSO Sepetiba

2023

180,000

0.01

1.1

40%

platform's physical completion

(Chartered unit)

above 10%. 4 wells drilled and 2

completed.

19

Portfolio Management

Improvements in capital allocation are being implemented through portfolio management, with divestments of assets with low returns on capital employed. In 2019, we managed to make significant divestments, with signed and completed transactions contributing to a total of US$16.3 billion, including transactions signed in 2018 and completed in 2019 (with cash inflow of US$ 14.7 billion as detailed below). The main assets divested during the year were TAG gas pipelines, BR Distribuidora and Tartaruga Verde field.

In 4Q19, we concluded the sale of Tartaruga Verde field, Pargo cluster, onshore fields in Rio Grande do Norte and, in January 2020, PO&G BV, which, together with the cash inflows relative to the signing of the Frade field, resulted in a cash inflow of US$ 1.75 billion in the period. We also signed the sale of Liquigás, in the amount of US$ 879 million.

Table 13 - Signed transactions

Transaction amount

Amounts received in 2019 and 2020

Asset

(US$ million)

(US$ million)

Maromba field

90

20

Pasadena refinery

562

467

TAG

8,722

8,722

Tartaruga Verde field

1,294

950

Onshore fields - RN

384

295

BR Distribuidora

2,553

2,553

Pampo and Enchova cluster

851

53

Baúna field

665

50

Macau Cluster

191

48

Belém Bioenergia Brasil

6

0

Ponta do Mel e Redonda

7

0

Lagoa Parda cluster

9

1

Frade Field

100

7.5

Liquigás

879

0

Pargo cluster

Signed in 2018

324

Distribution in Paraguai

Signed in 2018

381

PO&G BV

Signed in 2018

806

Total value

16,313

14,678

In addition, we have the following divestments in our portfolio, as well as several other projects, approved in the new Strategic Plan 2020-2024, undergoing structuring phase, with teasers to be launched soon. The ones to highlight are the sale of gas transportation and distribution, offshore gas pipelines and thermal power plants.

20

Table 14 - Assets in divestment process

Teaser / Non-binding phase

TAG (10%)

Mangue Seco 1 and 2

Golfinho & Camarupim Cluster (ES)

Papa-Terra field (RJ)

Exploratory concessions (PA-MA, RS)

Binding phase

Mega

Refineries

(RNEST, RLAM, REPAR, REFAP, REGAP, REMAN, LUBNOR e SIX) Uruguay assets (PUDSA)

Deep-water fields (SE-AL Basin)

Onshore fields (AM, CE, SE, BA and ES)

Shallow water fields

(ES and RJ)

Exploratory concessions (ES)

Petrobras reinforces the importance of portfolio management focusing on core assets, in order to improve our capital allocation, enable debt and capital cost reduction, and the consequent increase in value generation to the company and to our shareholders.

21

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Table 15 - Liquidity and Capital Resources

R$ million

4Q19

3Q19

4Q19

2019

2018

Adjusted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of

60,309

68,393

60,967

58,052

80,731

period

Government bonds and time deposits with maturities of more

(5,427)

(2,456)

(4,164)

(4,198)

(6,237)

than 3 months at the beginning of period

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

54,882

65,937

56,803

53,854

74,494

Cash generation from operting activities

30,693

32,824

26,108

101,766

95,846

Continuing operating activities

30,693

32,558

24,005

100,542

92,518

Operating Activities of Discontinued Operations

266

2,103

1,224

3,328

Resources used in investing activities

(31,937)

(2,551)

(5,557)

(7,952)

(17,788)

Continuing operations investing activities

(31,937)

(9,945)

(5,377)

(15,148)

(17,592)

Investments in business areas

(7,450)

(7,106)

(9,867)

(28,534)

(40,396)

Signature Bonus

(5,478)

(70)

(5,505)

(3,322)

Bidding for oil surplus of Transfer of rights agreement

(63,141)

(63,141)

Asset sales receipt (divestments)

5,364

(3)

3,335

41,049

20,216

Reimbursement of Transfer of rights agreement

34,414

34,414

Dividends Received

2,470

79

1,092

5,732

3,634

Investments in securities

1,884

(2,915)

133

837

2,276

Investment activities of discontinued operations

7,394

(180)

7,196

(196)

(=) Cash From Operating and Investing Activities

(1,244)

30,273

20,551

93,814

78,058

Net resources used for financing activities of continuing

(26,255)

(48,330)

(21,294)

(124,354)

(106,482)

activities

Net Financing

(17,224)

(41,844)

(20,420)

(95,557)

(103,935)

Proceeds from long-term financing

11,257

17

7,611

29,156

37,057

Amortizations

(28,481)

(41,861)

(28,031)

(124,713)

(140,992)

Amortizations of leasing

(6,523)

(5,494)

(20,660)

Dividends paid to Petrobras shareholders

(2,360)

(1,184)

(1,178)

(7,488)

(2,368)

Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders

(201)

(12)

(42)

(550)

(376)

Non-controlling interest

53

204

346

(99)

197

Financing activities of discontinued operations

(50)

(366)

(1,982)

(558)

Net funds generated (used) by financing activities

(26,255)

(48,380)

(21,660)

(126,336)

(107,040)

Exchange rate effect on cash and cash equivalents

2,346

7,052

(1,840)

8,397

8,342

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

29,729

54,882

53,854

29,729

53,854

Federal government bonds and time deposits over 3 months

3,580

5,427

4,198

3,580

4,198

at period end

Adjusted cash at end of period

33,309

60,309

58,052

33,309

58,052

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Cash generation from operating activities

30,693

32,824

26,108

101,766

95,846

Investments in business areas

(7,450)

(7,106)

(9,867)

(28,534)

(40,396)

Free cash flow*

23,243

25,718

16,241

73,232

55,450

As of December 31st, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled R$ 29.7 billion and adjusted cash and cash equivalents totaled R$ 33.3 billion. Our goal is to reach a minimum cash of US$ 5.5 billion.

In 4Q19, inflow of funds from net cash provided by operating activities totaled R$ 30.7 billion, which, alongside cash inflows related to divestments of R$ 5.4 billion and cash and cash equivalents, were used (i) to pay the signature bonus of the Transfer of Rights Surplus auction, in the net amount of R$ 28.7 billion, (ii) to prepay debt and amortize principal and interest due in the period (R$ 28.5 billion) and (iii) as capex in the business areas (R$ 7.5 billion).

Net cash provided by operating activities dropped 8% in the quarter, mainly due to increase in inventories and accounts receivable in the amount of R$ 3.8 billion.

22

In 2019, the Company settled several loans and financial debt, in the amount of R$ 124.7 billion, with the following highlights : (i) R$ 39.0 billion (US$ 10 billion) relating to repurchase of global bonds previously issued by the Company in the capital market, with net premium paid to bondholders amounting to R$ 3.4 billion; (ii) pre-payment of banking loans in the domestic and international market totaling R$ 53.3 billion (US$ 13.5 billion); and (iii) pre-payment of R$ 2.2 billion with respect to financings with the Brazilian Development Bank (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social - BNDES).

In 4Q19 we repaid R$ 28.5 billion in loans and financial debt, the most relevant being the prepayment of R$ 20.6 billion of the China Development Bank loan. We raised R$11.2 billion and the most noteworthy transaction was the issuance of debentures in Brazil, in the amount of R$ 3 billion.

EBITDA x OCF x FCF x FCFE reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 36.5 billion in 4Q19, 12%, above 3Q19. Operating cash flow plus divestments during the year enabled the acquisition of new acreage and debt prepayment. The line showing the balance of the signing bonus includes the payment of R$

63.1 billion related to Transfer of Rights, offset by the receipt of R$ 34.4 billion related to the revision of the original contract, besides participation in other bids.

23

Debt

Our commitment to deleveraging generated significant results in 2019. The inflow of divestment resources led to a 25% fall in gross debt as of December 31st, 2019, reaching US$ 63 billion without the effects of IFRS16. Inlcuding IFRS16 which added US$ 23.9 billion to our debt, we managed to have a gross debt of US$ 87 billion, roughly in line with the amount in December 31, 2018, which did not include leases.

In 4Q19, even with the strong cash outflow due to the payment of the signing bonus of the ToR surplus auction, we still managed to reduce gross debt by 4%.

In addition, liability management helped to increase the average maturity from 9.14 years in December 31st, 2018 and 10.42 years in September 30th, 2019 to 10.80 years in December 31st, 2019, while, in the same periods, leverage reduced from 46% and 45% to 44%. Average interest rate reduced from 6.1% on December 31st, 2018 to 5.9% in September 30th and remained in the same level on December 31st, 2019.

Net debt increased 4.6% due to the use of cash to pay the signing bonus of the ToR surplus auction in December, 2019.

Deleveraging is a priority for Petrobras. Our goal is to reduce the Net Debt/Adjusted LTM EBITDA ratio to 1.5x by 2020, considering the effects of IFRS 16. At December 31, 2019, the Net Debt/Adjusted LTM EBITDA ratio was 2.41x considering the effects of IFRS 16, an increase from 2.40x at September 30th, 2019. Excluding the effects of the IFRS16, the Net Debt/Adjusted LTM EBITDA ratio reduced from 1.96x to 1.95x in the same period.

Table 16 - Debt indicators

US$ millions

12.31.19

09.30.2019

%

12.31.18

Gross Debt (without IFRS16)

63,260

66,070

(4.3)

84,175

Banking Market

35,944

34,815

3.2

42,947

Capital Markets

21,877

25,249

(13.4)

33,700

Development banks

1,967

1,950

0.9

3,387

Export Credit Agencies

3,233

3,812

(15.2)

3,881

Related parties

Others

239

244

(2.0)

260

Finance leases (IFRS 16)

23,861

23,831

0.1

185

Gross debt ( with IFRS 16)

87,121

89,901

(3.1)

84,360

Adjusted cash and cash equivalents

8,260

14,482

(43.0)

14,982

Net debt

78,861

75,419

4.6

69,378

Net debt (without IFRS)

55,000

51,588

6.6

69,193

Net Debt/(Net Debt + market cap) - Leverage

44%

45%

(1.0)

46%

Average interest rate (%)

5.9

5.9

6.1

Duration (years)

10.80

10.42

3.6

9.14

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio

2.41

2.40

0.4

2.20

Gross debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio

2.66

2.86

(6.7)

2.68

R$ million

Gross Debt (without IFRS16)

255.697

275.857

-7,3

326.876

Finance Lease (IFRS 16)

95.464

98.524

-3,1

0

Adjusted cash and cash equivalents

33.294

60.309

-44,8

58.052

Net Debt

317.867

314.072

1,2

268.824

Net Debt (without IFRS16)

222.403

215.548

3,2

268.824

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio

2,46

2,58

-4,7

2,34

24

RESULTS BY SEGMENT

EXPLORATION and PRODUCTION*

Table 17 - Exploration and Production results

Variation (%)

R$ million

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

4Q19 /

4Q19 /

2019 /

3Q19

4Q18

2018

Sales revenues

57,076

49,806

50,775

199,429

191,546

14.6

12.4

4.1

Gross profit

28,771

22,828

24,838

91,735

85,947

26.0

15.8

6.7

Operating expenses

(7,329)

(5,050)

(11,659)

(16,700)

(19,463)

(45.1)

37.1

14.2

Operating income (loss)

21,442

17,778

13,179

75,035

66,484

20.6

62.7

12.9

Net income (loss) attributable to the

shareholders of Petrobras

14,158

11,820

8,734

49,905

44,196

19.8

62.1

12.9

Adjusted EBITDA of the segment

36,310

32,142

25,754

125,450

103,206

13.0

41.0

21.6

EBITDA margin of the segment (%)

64

65

51

63

54

(1.4)

25.4

16.7

Average Brent crude (US$/bbl)

63.25

61.94

67.76

64.30

71.04

2.1

(6.7)

(9.5)

Sales price - Brazil

Crude oil (US$/bbl)

63.00

58.10

66.71

61.25

66.66

8.4

(5.6)

(8.1)

Lifting cost - Brazil (US$/boe)*

excluding production taxes

8.22

9.67

10.24

9.62

10.90

(15.0)

(19.8)

(11.7)

Onshore

17.50

18.19

19.79

18.89

20.02

(3.8)

(11.5)

(5.7)

without lease

17.50

18.19

19.79

18.89

20.02

(3.8)

(11.5)

(5.7)

Shallow waters

27.94

30.56

26.20

30.27

25.69

(8.6)

6.6

17.8

without lease

25.65

28.58

24.61

28.22

24.07

(10.2)

4.2

17.2

Deep and ultra-deeppost-salt

11.18

14.21

11.61

12.53

12.59

(21.3)

(3.7)

(0.5)

without lease

9.59

12.48

10.25

10.77

11.20

(23.2)

(6.4)

(3.8)

Pre-salt

5.02

5.03

6.29

5.61

6.53

(0.3)

(20.2)

(14.0)

without lease

3.20

3.07

3.57

3.52

3.66

4.4

(10.4)

(3.9)

including production taxes

18.94

19.50

23.77

20.95

24.39

(2.9)

(20.3)

(14.1)

Production taxes - Brazil

10,071

9,120

9,970

41,949

39,794

10.4

1.0

5.4

Royalties

4,980

4,661

4,658

18,458

17,923

6.8

6.9

3.0

Special participation

5,044

4,410

5,264

23,299

21,685

14.4

(4.2)

7.4

Area rentals

47

49

48

192

186

(4.1)

(2.1)

3.2

The increase in gross profit in the year is due to higher production, devaluation of real and lower lifting cost, partially offset by the lower Brent price. Operating income follows the increase in gross profit due to lower expenses with legal contingencies and higher results with divestments, mitigated by higher impairment losses and exploratory expenses.

Lifting cost in 2019, without government take, was US$ 9.62/boe, a 12% reduction compared to the previous year (US$ 10.90/boe). The drop is mainly explained by the increase in production, with the start-up and ramp-up of pre-salt platforms, mainly in the Búzios and Lula fields.

The increase in government take in 2019 compared to 2018 is due to the payment related to the unification of Parque das Baleias, partially mitigated by the drop in Brent's price between the periods. In unit terms, the relationship was attenuated by the increase in production in the Transfer of Rights fields, which are not subject to the special participation taxes.

As disclosed in the 2020-2024 Strategic Plan, Petrobras will segregate the cost of chartering platforms with third parties (leasing cost) from the lifting cost without government take. This portion represents, in 2019, US$ 1.8/boe and US$ 2.0/boe in the year 2018, of a total of US$ 9.62/boe to US$ 10.90/boe, respectively.

  • * Leasing refers to the platforms rentals.

25

The increase in gross profit in 4Q19 is mainly due to higher production, higher Brent prices, foreign exchange translation effects, and the price appreciation of our oil due to IMO 2020. Higher operating profit reflects the increase in gross profit and the gain on disposals, especially the Pargo cluster, partially offset by impairment losses and exploratory expenses.

Pre-salt lifting cost in the quarter, without government take, was US$ 5.02/boe, in line with 3Q19 figures. The good results achieved in the pre-salt platforms explain the metric's stability.

In the post-salt, we had a 21% drop in lifting cost without government take in 4Q19. We observed a reduction in the costs of platforms P-33 and P-37, which interrupted production with no expected return, as well as a reduction in intervention costs between quarters.

In shallow water, there was a 9% reduction in lifting cost in 4Q19 compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the divestment of the Pargo and Vermelho fields, which had higher unit costs.

In onshore fields, the lifting cost without government take decreased by 4% in dollars in 4Q19 due to the impact of the 3.6% devaluation of the real against the dollar in the period.

Onshore and shallow water fields are not the Company's core assets and recent transactions show that there is a great interest from companies capable of adding more value to those assets than Petrobras. At the same time, the sale of these assets has been impacting positively the economic activity, since the new owners have significantly increased investments in these assets, creating jobs and fostering the development of the oil and gas services industry. In 2019, we recorded approximately R$4.1 billion in gains from the sales of these assets and R$ 2.6 billion in impairment reversals.

There was an increase in the payment of government take in 4Q19 relative to the previous quarter, mainy due to increase in production.

26

Refining

Table 18 - Refining results

Variation (%)

R$ million

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

4Q19 /

4Q19 /

2019 /

3Q19

4Q18

2018

Sales revenues

72,464

67,947

72,089

266,613

269,138

6.6

0.5

(0.9)

Gross profit

8,010

4,899

157

23,623

23,202

63.5

5001.9

1.8

Operating expenses

(6,431)

(3,854)

(5,257)

(17,258)

(12,677)

(66.9)

(22.3)

36.1

Operating Income (Loss)

1,579

1,045

(5,100)

6,365

10,525

51.1

131.0

(39.5)

Profit (Loss) - Petrobras Shareholders

439

479

(3,320)

3,945

8,405

(8.4)

113.2

(53.1)

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

6,472

3,725

(1,062)

19,709

20,331

73.7

709.4

(3.1)

Segment EBITDA margin (%)

9%

5%

(1)%

7%

8%

62.9

706.3

(2.1)

Cost of refining (US$ / barrel) - Brazil

2.29

2.40

2.49

2.46

2.51

(4.6)

(8.0)

(2.0)

Cost of refining (R$ / barrel) - Brazil

9.70

9.53

9.44

9.77

9.12

1.8

2.8

7.1

Basic oil products price - Internal Market (R$

308.56

289.78

312.35

296.01

299.70

6.5

(1.2)

(1.2)

/ bbl)

In 2019, gross profit was higher due to higher volumes and margins in the export of fuel oil and petroleum, which offset the lower volume of sales in the domestic market and the reduction in the positive effect of inventory turnover between the years of R$ 2.1 billion. Inventory turnover effect in 2019 was R$ 4.2 billion.

Lower operating profit was due to higher selling expenses, higher impairment expenses (RNEST, Comperj and Pasadena) and higher expenses with lawsuits related to environmental taxes as well as contingencies related to the OSPAR pipeline.

In 4Q19, the improvement in gross profit was mainly due to the inventory turnover effect of approximately R$ 2.2 billion, due to the realization of inventories at prices above acquisition costs, as a result of the increase in Brent between quarters.

In 4Q19 there were lower diesel sales in the domestic market due to the seasonality of this oil product, lower margin and volume of LPG in the domestic market partially offset by the higher volume exported and crack spread (US$ 5.1 / bbl) of fuel oil. Natural gas, an input to the refineries, was purchased at lower prices, due to the reduction in unit costs, favoring results.

Refining unit cost increased in reais due to the reduction in the processed feed. Although there was higher demand for low sulphur fuel oil, the utilization factor reduced to 76% in 4Q19, against 80% in the 3Q19, due to lower overall demand in the domestic market.

Operating profit was higher in the quarter, reflecting the increase in gross profit, partially offset by higher impairment expenses in RNEST's 2nd Train, in addition to higher selling expenses, due to the increase in shipping costs, and tax expenses, due to the adhesion to State Amnesties programs.

27

Gas and Power

Table 19 - Gas and Power results

Variation (%)

R$ million

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

4Q19 /

4Q19 /

2019 /

3Q19

4Q18

2018

Sales revenues

11,314

11,750

11,889

45,252

44,926

(3.7)

(4.8)

0.7

Gross profit

4,007

3,673

3,338

14,914

11,602

9.1

20.0

28.5

Operating expenses

(4,933)

(2,510)

(669)

9,926

(8,933)

(97.0)

(637.0)

211.0

Operating income (loss)

(926)

1,163

2,669

24,840

2,669

(179.6)

(134.7)

-

Net income (loss) attributable to the

shareholders of Petrobras

(642)

783

1,765

16,331

1,709

(182.0)

(136.4)

855.6

Adjusted EBITDA of the segment

767

1,974

3,891

7,253

5,830

(61.1)

(80.3)

24.4

EBITDA margin of the segment (%)

7%

17%

33%

16%

13%

(10.0)

(25.9)

3.1

Domestic sales price - natural gas (US$/bbl)

42.70

45.57

49.45

46.29

42.87

(6.0)

(14.0)

8.0

In 2019, the higher gross profit was due to better margins on natural gas sales to the non-thermoelectric sector and on energy in the Free Contracting Environment (ACL) due to the reduction in spot prices, reducing the costs of settling sales contracts at the Chamber of Commercialization of Electric Energy (CCEE).

Operating profit increased due to the sale of a 90% interest in TAG in June/19, despite higher selling expenses with the payment of TAG's tariffs.

In 4Q19, gross profit was higher due to better margins in sales of natural gas in the thermoelectric and non-thermoelectric sectors.

The lower operating profit reflects the increase in operating expenses due to the mothballing of ANSA and the impairment of UFN- III, besides the end of a tax dispute with the adhesion to State Amnesties programs.

28

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is an indicator calculated as the net income for the period plus taxes on profit, net financial result, depreciation and amortization. Petrobras announces EBITDA, as authorized by CVM Instruction 527 of October 2012.

In order to reflect the Directors' view regarding the formation of the company's current business results, EBITDA is also presented adjusted (Adjusted EBITDA) as a result of: investments, impairment, results with divestments and write-off of assets, and cumulative exchange effects of (CTA) reclassified to income.

In the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, the Company added, for the periods of 2018, foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from provisions for lawsuits in foreign currencies. Provisions for legal proceedings in foreign currencies consist mainly of Petrobras' share of the Class Action agreement, which ended in December 2017. Exchange gains or losses on provisions of legal proceedings are presented in Other Income and Expenses for accounting purposes, but Management does not consider them as part of the Company's current activities, as they are similar to the exchange effects presented in the Net Financial Result. No adjustments were made in the comparative periods presented, since the values were not significant.

Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting the sum of the last twelve months (Last Twelve Months), also represents an alternative to the company's operating cash generation. This measure is used to calculate the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA metric established in our Strategic Plan 2020-2024, helping to evaluate the company's leverage and liquidity.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not provided for in International Financial Reporting Standards and should not serve as a basis for comparison with those disclosed by other companies and should not be considered as a substitute for any other measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. These measures should be considered in conjunction with other measures and indicators for a better understanding of the company's performance and financial condition.

Table 20 - Adjusted EBITDA

Variation (%)

R$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

4Q19 /

4Q19 /

2019 /

3Q19

4Q18

2018

Net income (loss)

8,538

(509)

1,374

30,842

23,505

1,777.4

521.4

31.2

Net finance income (expense)

6,590

10,874

7,157

34,459

23,498

(39.4)

(7.9)

46.6

Income taxes

(993)

3,938

2,659

16,400

15,462

(125.2)

(137.3)

6.1

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

14,945

14,985

10,824

58,502

43,229

(0.3)

38.1

35.3

EBITDA

29,080

29,288

22,014

140,203

105,694

(0.7)

32.1

32.6

Share of earnings in equity-accounted

investments

864

(446)

(123)

(547)

(1,920)

293.7

802.4

71.5

Impairment losses / (reversals)

9,139

2,410

6,307

11,630

7,689

279.2

44.9

51.3

Realization of cumulative translation

adjustment

127

-

-

-

Gains/ losses on disposal/ write-offs of non-

current assets

(2,554)

645

774

(23,798)

(1,073)

(496.0)

(430.0)

(2,117.9)

Foreign exchange gains or losses on

material provisions for legal proceedings

561

(316)

476

1,646

(100.0)

(100.0)

(71.1)

Adjusted EBITDA from continued

operations

36,529

32,458

28,656

128,091

112,036

12.5

27.5

14.3

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued

operations

124

505

1,158

2,816

(100.0)

(100.0)

(58.9)

Total Adjusted EBITDA

36,529

32,582

29,161

129,249

114,852

12.1

25.3

12.5

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)

45

42

35

42

36

7.1

30.0

16.7

29

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Table 22 - Income Statement - Consolidated

R$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

Sales revenue

81,771

77,051

82,781

302,245

310,255

Cost of sales

(44,715)

(47,045)

(52,782)

(180,140)

(191,568)

Gross profit

37,056

30,006

29,999

122,105

118,687

Selling expenses

(5,709)

(4,968)

(1,404)

(17,746)

(13,938)

General and administrative expenses

(2,035)

(2,012)

(2,167)

(8,368)

(8,146)

Exploration costs

(1,873)

(276)

(466)

(3,197)

(1,904)

Research and development expenses

(599)

(578)

(633)

(2,268)

(2,345)

Other taxes

(1,312)

(560)

(1,102)

(2,484)

(2,475)

Impairment

(9,139)

(2,410)

(6,307)

(11,630)

(7,689)

Other income and expenses, net

(1,390)

(5,345)

(6,853)

4,742

(21,645)

(22,057)

(16,149)

(18,932)

(40,951)

(58,142)

Profit before financial income, interests and taxes

14,999

13,857

11,067

81,154

60,545

Finance income

1,655

1,344

1,795

5,271

8,713

Finance expenses

(5,320)

(9,623)

(4,844)

(27,878)

(20,479)

Foreign exchange and inflation indexation charges

(2,925)

(2,595)

(4,108)

(11,852)

(11,732)

Net finance income (loss)

(6,590)

(10,874)

(7,157)

(34,459)

(23,498)

Share of earnings in equity-accounted investments

(864)

446

123

547

1,920

Income (loss) before taxes

7,545

3,429

4,033

47,242

38,967

Income taxes

993

(3,938)

(2,659)

(16,400)

(15,462)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

8,538

(509)

1,374

30,842

23,505

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

9,349

1,604

10,128

3,193

Net Income (Loss)

8,538

8,840

2,978

40,970

26,698

Attributable to:

Petrobras Shareholders

8,153

9,087

2,102

40,137

25,779

Result from continuing operations

8,153

(223)

959

30,272

23,504

Result from discontinued operations

9,310

1,143

9,865

2,275

Non-controlling interests

385

(247)

876

833

919

Result from continuing operations

385

(286)

414

570

1

Result from discontinued operations

39

462

263

918

8,538

8,840

2,978

40,970

26,698

30

Table 23 - Statement of Financial Position - Consolidated

ASSETS - R$ millions

12.31.19

12.31.18

Current assets

112,101

143,606

Cash and cash equivalents

29,714

53,854

Marketable securities

3,580

4,198

Accounts receivable, net

15,164

22,264

Inventories

33,009

34,822

Recoverable taxes

14,287

7,883

Assets classified as held for sale

10,333

7,540

Deposits linked to class action

7,287

Other current assets

6,014

5,758

Non-current assets

813,910

716,867

Long-term receivables

71,306

85,478

Trade and other receivables, net

10,345

21,281

Marketable securities

232

205

Judicial deposits

33,198

26,003

Deferred taxes

5,593

10,384

Other tax assets

15,877

16,959

Advances to suppliers

1,313

2,575

Other non-current assets

4,748

8,071

Investments

22,166

10,690

Property, plant and equipment

641,949

609,829

Intangible assets

78,489

10,870

Total assets

926,011

860,473

LIABILITIES - R$ millions

12.31.19

12.31.18

Current liabilities

116,147

97,068

Trade payables

22,576

24,516

Finance debt

18,013

14,207

Leasings

23,126

89

Taxes and contributions

14,914

14,595

Proposed dividends

6,278

4,296

Employee compensation (payroll, profit-sharing and related charges)

6,632

6,426

Pension and health plans

3,577

3,137

Provision for legal and administrative proceedings

13,493

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

13,084

3,808

Agreement with north-american authorities

3,034

Other current liabilities

7,947

9,467

Non-current liabilities

510,727

479,862

Financial debt

236,969

311,954

Financial leasing obligations

73,053

626

Income Tax and social contribution

2,031

2,139

Deferred taxes

7,095

2,536

Pension and health plans

103,213

85,012

Provision for legal proceedings

12,546

15,202

Provision for decommisioning costs

70,377

58,637

Other non-current liabilities

5,443

3,756

Shareholders´ equity

299,137

283,543

Share capital

205,432

205,432

Profit reserves and others

90,109

71,793

Non-controlling interests

3,596

6,318

Total liabilities and shareholders´ equity

926,011

860,473

31

Table 24 - Statement of Cash Flows - Consolidated

R$ milhões

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

Net income (loss) for the year

8,538

8,840

2,978

40,970

26,698

Adjustments for:

Result of discontinued operations

(9,349)

(1,604)

(10,128)

(3,193)

Pension and medical benefits (actuarial expense)

2,052

2,053

1,833

8,219

7,331

Results in equity-accounted investments

864

(446)

(122)

(547)

(1,920)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

14,945

14,985

10,824

58,502

43,229

Impairment assets (reversal)

9,139

2,410

6,307

11,630

7,689

Inventory write-down to net realizable value

36

64

1,463

68

1,595

Allowance (reversals) for impairment of trade and other receivables

75

122

(3,069)

343

282

Exploratory expenditures write-offs

1,002

5

58

1,250

317

Gains and losses on disposals/write-offs of assets and result in

(2,552)

644

776

(23,670)

(1,072)

remeasurement of equity interests

Foreign exchange, indexation and finance charges

6,568

10,334

6,295

33,259

28,647

Deferred income taxes, net

(285)

4,696

774

11,036

1,297

Revision and financial update of decommissioning areas

1,390

798

(1,787)

3,765

1

Decrease (Increase) in assets

Trade and other receivables, net

(2,229)

6,825

3,935

8,578

(5,983)

Inventories

(1,709)

2,979

2,054

(1,208)

(7,599)

Judicial deposits

(2,007)

(2,265)

(1,823)

(8,427)

(7,405)

Deposits linked to Class Action

11,117

196

7,424

(7,238)

Other assets

2,682

186

(1,074)

(655)

1,633

Increase (Decrease) in liabilities

Trade payables

(839)

229

(2,608)

(3,821)

3,557

Other taxes payable

(104)

(3,051)

(1,639)

870

8,147

Income taxes paid

(230)

(6,608)

(2,595)

(9,198)

(9,505)

Pension and medical benefits

(1,965)

(3,613)

(1,154)

(7,489)

(3,666)

Provision for legal proceedings

(369)

(9,868)

4,531

(14,922)

6,221

Salaries, holidays, charges and participations

(680)

886

(392)

681

1,890

Provision for dismantling areas

(746)

(297)

(2,357)

(2,028)

(1,929)

Agreement with US authorities

(337)

(2,892)

(337)

Other liabilities

(2,883)

882

2,542

(1,068)

3,831

Net cash from operating activities of continuing activities

30,693

32,558

24,005

100,542

92,518

Discontinued operations activities

266

2,103

1,224

3,328

Net cash from operating activities

30,693

32,824

26,108

101,766

95,846

Cash flows from Investing activities

Capital expenditures (except for Surplus of Transfer of Rights)

(12,989)

(7,057)

(9,884)

(34,010)

(43,561)

Surplus of Transfer of Rights

(63,141)

(63,141)

Investments in investees

61

(49)

(53)

(29)

(157)

Proceeds from disposal of assets - Divestment

5,364

(3)

3,335

41,049

20,216

Proceeds from Transfer of Rights Review

34,414

34,414

Divestment (Investment) in marketable securities

1,884

(2,915)

133

837

2,276

Dividends received

2,470

79

1,092

5,732

3,634

Net cash used in investing activities of continuing activities

(31,937)

(9,945)

(5,377)

(15,148)

(17,592)

Investment activities from discontinued operations

7,394

(180)

7,196

(196)

Net resources used by investing activities

(31,937)

(2,551)

(5,557)

(7,952)

(17,788)

Cash flows from Financing activities

Investments by non-controlling interest

53

204

346

(99)

197

Financing and loans, net:

Proceeds from financing

11,257

17

7,611

29,156

37,057

Amortization of principal - financing

(25,465)

(36,228)

(23,390)

(107,090)

(120,353)

Amortization of interest - financing

(3,016)

(5,633)

(4,641)

(17,623)

(20,639)

Amortization of commercial leases

(6,523)

(5,494)

(20,660)

Dividends paid to shareholders of Petrobras

(2,360)

(1,184)

(1,178)

(7,488)

(2,368)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(201)

(12)

(42)

(550)

(376)

32

Net resources used for financing activities of continuing activities

(26,255)

(48,330)

(21,294)

(124,354)

(106,482)

Financing activities of discontinued operations

(50)

(366)

(1,982)

(558)

Net funds generated (used) by financing activities

(26,255)

(48,380)

(21,660)

(126,336)

(107,040)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,346

7,052

(1,840)

8,397

8,342

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(25,153)

(11,055)

(2,949)

(24,125)

(20,640)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

54,882

65,937

56,803

53,854

74,494

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

29,729

54,882

53,854

29,729

53,854

33

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Table 25 - Consolidated Income Statement by Segment -2019

R$ million

E&P

REFINING

GAS &

CORP.

ELIMIN.

TOTAL

POWER

Sales revenues

199,429

266,613

45,252

4,802

(213,851)

302,245

Intersegmentos

195,245

36,561

13,002

895

(213,851)

31,852

Third parties

4,184

230,052

32,250

3,907

270,393

Cost of sales

(107,694)

(242,990)

(30,338)

(4,588)

205,470

(180,140)

Gross profit

91,735

23,623

14,914

214

(8,381)

122,105

Expenses

(16,700)

(17,258)

9,926

(16,806)

(113)

(40,951)

Selling expenses

(4)

(8,568)

(8,971)

(121)

(82)

(17,746)

General and administrative expenses

(990)

(1,329)

(530)

(5,519)

(8,368)

Exploration costs

(3,197)

(3,197)

Research and development costs

(1,549)

(43)

(58)

(618)

(2,268)

Other taxes

(507)

(606)

(617)

(754)

(2,484)

Impairment

(8,027)

(2,802)

(801)

(11,630)

Other income and expenses net

(2,426)

(3,910)

20,903

(9,794)

(31)

4,742

Operating income (loss)

75,035

6,365

24,840

(16,592)

(8,494)

81,154

Net finance income (expense)

(34,459)

(34,459)

Share of earnings in equity-accounted

330

(653)

407

463

547

investments

Income (loss) before income taxes

75,365

5,712

25,247

(50,588)

(8,494)

47,242

Income taxes

(25,511)

(2,164)

(8,446)

16,833

2,888

(16,400)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

49,854

3,548

16,801

(33,755)

(5,606)

30,842

Result with discontinued operations

12

10,116

10,128

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

12

10,116

10,128

Net income (loss)

49,854

3,548

16,813

(23,639)

(5,606)

40,970

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Shareholders of Petrobras

49,905

3,945

16,331

(24,438)

(5,606)

40,137

Net income from continuing operations

49,905

3,945

16,331

(34,303)

(5,606)

30,272

Net income from discontinued operations

9,865

9,865

Non-controlling interests

(51)

(397)

482

799

833

Net income from continuing operations

(51)

(397)

470

548

570

Net income from discontinued operations

12

251

263

49,854

3,548

16,813

(23,639)

(5,606)

40,970

34

Table 26 - Consolidated Income Statement by Segment - 2018

R$ million

E&P

REFINING

GAS &

CORP.

ELIMIN.

TOTAL

POWER

Sales revenues

191,546

269,138

44,926

6,331

(201,686)

310,255

Intersegmentos

182,983

61,145

13,518

757

(201,686)

56,717

Third parties

8,563

207,993

31,408

5,574

253,538

Cost of sales

(105,599)

(245,936)

(33,324)

(5,889)

199,180

(191,568)

Gross profit

85,947

23,202

11,602

442

(2,506)

118,687

Expenses

(19,463)

(12,677)

(8,933)

(16,932)

(137)

(58,142)

Selling expenses

(291)

(6,496)

(6,807)

(245)

(99)

(13,938)

General and administrative expenses

(934)

(1,365)

(551)

(5,294)

(2)

(8,146)

Exploration costs

(1,904)

(1,904)

Research and development costs

(1,622)

(42)

(75)

(606)

(2,345)

Other taxes

(411)

(768)

(244)

(1,052)

(2,475)

Impairment

(5,348)

(1,687)

(723)

69

(7,689)

Other income and expenses net

(8,953)

(2,319)

(533)

(9,804)

(36)

(21,645)

Operating income (loss)

66,484

10,525

2,669

(16,490)

(2,643)

60,545

Net finance income (expense)

(23,498)

(23,498)

Share of earnings in equity-accounted

297

1,299

355

(31)

1,920

investments

Income (loss) before income taxes

66,781

11,824

3,024

(40,019)

(2,643)

38,967

Income taxes

(22,604)

(3,578)

(907)

10,729

898

(15,462)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

44,177

8,246

2,117

(29,290)

(1,745)

23,505

Result with discontinued operations

54

3,139

3,193

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

54

3,139

3,193

Net income (loss)

44,177

8,246

2,171

(26,151)

(1,745)

26,698

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Shareholders of Petrobras

44,196

8,405

1,709

(26,786)

(1,745)

25,779

Net income from continuing operations

44,196

8,405

1,670

(29,022)

(1,745)

23,504

Net income from discontinued operations

39

2,236

2,275

Non-controlling interests

(19)

(159)

462

635

919

Net income from continuing operations

(19)

(159)

446

(267)

1

Net income from discontinued operations

16

902

918

44,177

8,246

2,171

(26,151)

(1,745)

26,698

35

Table 27 - Consolidated Income Statement by Segment - 4Q19

R$ million

E&P

REFINING

GAS &

CORP.

ELIMIN.

TOTAL

POWER

Sales revenues

57,076

72,464

11,314

1,225

(60,308)

81,771

Intersegmentos

55,756

1,518

2,754

280

(60,308)

Third parties

1,320

70,946

8,560

945

81,771

Cost of sales

(28,305)

(64,454)

(7,307)

(1,157)

56,508

(44,715)

Gross profit

28,771

8,010

4,007

68

(3,800)

37,056

Expenses

(7,329)

(6,431)

(4,933)

(3,341)

(23)

(22,057)

Selling expenses

(2)

(2,792)

(2,870)

(30)

(15)

(5,709)

General and administrative expenses

(67)

(305)

(116)

(1,547)

(2,035)

Exploration costs

(1,873)

(1,873)

Research and development costs

(397)

(7)

(19)

(176)

(599)

Other taxes

(322)

(331)

(489)

(170)

(1,312)

Impairment

(6,785)

(1,568)

(786)

(9,139)

Other income and expenses net

2,117

(1,428)

(653)

(1,418)

(8)

(1,390)

Operating income (loss)

21,442

1,579

(926)

(3,273)

(3,823)

14,999

Net finance income (expense)

(6,590)

(6,590)

Share of earnings in equity-accounted

(32)

(919)

70

17

(864)

investments

Income (loss) before income taxes

21,410

660

(856)

(9,846)

(3,823)

7,545

Income taxes

(7,289)

(537)

314

7,205

1,300

993

Net income (loss) from continuing

14,121

123

(542)

(2,641)

(2,523)

8,538

operations

Result with discontinued operations

Net income (loss) from discontinued

operations

Net income (loss)

14,121

123

(542)

(2,641)

(2,523)

8,538

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Shareholders of Petrobras

14,158

439

(642)

(3,279)

(2,523)

8,153

Net income from continuing operations

14,158

439

(642)

(3,279)

(2,523)

8,153

Net income from discontinued operations

Non-controlling interests

(37)

(316)

100

638

385

Net income from continuing operations

(37)

(316)

100

638

385

Net income from discontinued operations

14,121

123

(542)

(2,641)

(2,523)

8,538

36

Table 28 - Consolidated Income Statement by Segment - 3Q19

R$ million

E&P

REFINING

GAS &

CORP.

ELIMIN.

TOTAL

POWER

Sales revenues

49,806

67,947

11,750

1,124

(53,576)

77,051

Intersegmentos

48,724

5,709

3,512

191

(53,576)

4,560

Third parties

1,082

62,238

8,238

933

72,491

Cost of sales

(26,978)

(63,048)

(8,077)

(1,070)

52,128

(47,045)

Gross profit

22,828

4,899

3,673

54

(1,448)

30,006

Expenses

(5,050)

(3,854)

(2,510)

(4,723)

(12)

(16,149)

Selling expenses

2

(2,108)

(2,850)

(11)

(1)

(4,968)

General and administrative expenses

(332)

(335)

(126)

(1,219)

(2,012)

Exploration costs

(276)

(276)

Research and development costs

(393)

(9)

(12)

(164)

(578)

Other taxes

(76)

(138)

(35)

(311)

(560)

Impairment

(2,343)

(53)

(14)

(2,410)

Other income and expenses net

(1,632)

(1,211)

527

(3,018)

(11)

(5,345)

Operating income (loss)

17,778

1,045

1,163

(4,669)

(1,460)

13,857

Net finance income (expense)

(10,874)

(10,874)

Share of earnings in equity-accounted

82

(269)

168

465

446

investments

Income (loss) before income taxes

17,860

776

1,331

(15,078)

(1,460)

3,429

Income taxes

(6,045)

(355)

(395)

2,360

497

(3,938)

Net income (loss) from continuing

11,815

421

936

(12,718)

(963)

(509)

operations

Result with discontinued operations

(18)

9,367

9,349

Net income (loss) from discontinued

(18)

9,367

9,349

operations

Net income (loss)

11,815

421

918

(3,351)

(963)

8,840

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Shareholders of Petrobras

11,820

479

783

(3,032)

(963)

9,087

Net income from continuing operations

11,820

479

804

(12,363)

(963)

(223)

Net income from discontinued operations

(21)

9,331

9,310

Non-controlling interests

(5)

(58)

135

(319)

(247)

Net income from continuing operations

(5)

(58)

132

(355)

(286)

Net income from discontinued operations

3

36

39

11,815

421

918

(3,351)

(963)

8,840

37

Table 29 - Other Income (Expenses) by Segment - 2019

R$ millions

E&P

REFINING

GAS &

CORP.

ELIMIN.

TOTAL

POWER

(Losses)/gains on legal, administrative and arbitral proceedings

Pension and medical benefits Unscheduled stoppages and pre-operatingexpenses

Provision for variable compensation program

Gains/(losses) with Commodities Derivatives

Voluntary Separation Incentive Plan - PIDV

Institutional relations and cultural projects

Result Related to Decommissioning Operating expenses with thermoeletric plants

Profit Share

Careers and remuneration plan Agreement with American Authorities Equalization of Expenses - AIP Reimbursment of expenses regarding "Car Wash" operation

Government Grants (Expenditures)/reimbursements from operations in E&P partnerships

Gains / (losses) on disposal/write-offs of assets and results in the remeasurement ofequity interests

Others

(480)

(2,039)

318

(3,752)

(5,953)

(5,391)

(5,391)

(4,685)

(53)

(454)

(16)

(5,208)

(1,044)

(508)

(123)

(875)

(2,550)

(1,427)

(1,427)

(282)

(267)

(13)

(229)

(791)

(1)

(13)

(702)

(716)

(637)

(637)

(500)

(500)

(4)

(137)

(3)

(28)

(172)

(3)

(1)

(3)

(7)

17

(14)

3

65

809

874

20

15

127

766

928

1,530

1,530

2,911

(851)

21,017

721

23,798

167

(56)

534

849

(31)

961

(2,426)

(3,910)

20,903

(9,794)

(31)

4,742

38

Table 30 - Other Income (Expenses) by Segment - 2018

R$ millions

E&P

REFINING

GAS &

CORP.

ELIMIN.

TOTAL

POWER

(Losses)/gains on legal, administrative and arbitral proceedings

Pension and medical benefits Unscheduled stoppages and pre-operatingexpenses

Provision for variable compensation program

Gains/(losses) with Commodities Derivatives

Voluntary Separation Incentive Plan - PIDV

Institutional relations and cultural projects

Result Related to Area Dismantling Operating expenses with thermoeletric plants

Profit Share

Careers and remuneration plan Agreement with American Authorities Equalization of Expenses - AIP Reimbursment of expenses regarding "Car Wash" operation

Government Grants (Expenditures)/reimbursements from operations in E&P partnerships

Gains / (losses) on disposal/write-offs of assets and results in the remeasurement ofequity interests

Others

(6,230)

(343)

(484)

(1,373)

(8,430)

(5,089)

(5,089)

(4,179)

(100)

(458)

(9)

(4,746)

(538)

(241)

(230)

(1,009)

(1,396)

(1,396)

2

4

1

1

8

(3)

(8)

(645)

(656)

2,365

2,365

(392)

(392)

(611)

(398)

(76)

(497)

(1,582)

(523)

(179)

(42)

(412)

(1,156)

(3,536)

(3,536)

(1,064)

(1,064)

38

1,763

1,801

15

18

269

628

930

1,227

1,227

1,271

(345)

(80)

227

1,073

(723)

(727)

729

764

(36)

7

(8,953)

(2,319)

(533)

(9,804)

(36)

(21,645)

39

Table 31 - Other Income (Expenses) by Segment - 4Q19

R$ millions

E&P

REFINING

GAS &

CORP.

ELIMIN.

TOTAL

POWER

(Losses)/gains on legal, administrative and arbitral proceedings

Pension and medical benefits Unscheduled stoppages and pre-operatingexpenses

Provision for variable compensation program

Gains/(losses) with Commodities Derivatives

Expenses (Reversals) with PIDV

Institutional relations and cultural projects

Result Related to Area Dismantling Operating expenses with thermoeletric plants

Profit Share

Careers and remuneration plan Agreement with American Authorities Equalization of Expenses - AIP Reimbursment of expenses regarding "Car Wash" operation

Government grants (Expenditures)/reimbursements from operations in E&P partnerships

Gains / (losses) on disposal/write-offs of assets and results in the remeasurement ofequity interests

Others

(262)

(330)

(23)

486

(129)

(1,348)

(1,348)

(1,230)

(5)

(86)

(6)

(1,327)

(236)

(115)

(49)

(218)

(618)

(230)

(230)

(49)

(47)

(2)

(89)

(187)

(4)

(310)

(314)

(633)

(633)

(126)

(126)

(15)

(2)

(11)

(28)

(1)

(1)

(79)

(13)

(92)

37

82

119

4

9

1

(301)

(287)

628

628

3,561

(893)

(283)

169

2,554

376

(28)

(83)

372

(8)

629

2,117

(1,428)

(653)

(1,418)

(8)

(1,390)

40

Table 32 - Other Income (Expenses) by Segment - 3Q19

R$ millions

E&P

REFINING

GAS &

CORP.

ELIMIN.

TOTAL

POWER

(Losses)/gains on legal, administrative and arbitral proceedings

Pension and medical benefits Unscheduled stoppages and pre-operatingexpenses

Provision for variable compensation program

Gains/(losses) with Commodities Derivatives

Expenses (Reversals) with PIDV Institutional relations and cultural projects Result Related to Area Dismantling Operating expenses with thermoeletric plants

Profit Share

Careers and remuneration plan Agreement with American Authorities Equalization of Expenses - AIP Reimbursment of expenses regarding "Car Wash" operation

Government grants (Expenditures)/reimbursements from operations in E&P partnerships

Gains / (losses) on disposal/write-offs of assets and results in the remeasurement ofequity interests

Others

(364)

(806)

286

(2,774)

(3,658)

(1,348)

(1,348)

(1,051)

(4)

(89)

(7)

(1,151)

(485)

(223)

(45)

(388)

(1,141)

252

252

(100)

(96)

(5)

(68)

(269)

(4)

(120)

(124)

(4)

(4)

(95)

(95)

(43)

5

(7)

(45)

(1)

(1)

130

130

(1)

447

446

4

2

2

986

994

532

532

(463)

(71)

(135)

24

(645)

171

34

603

(15)

(11)

782

(1,632)

(1,211)

527

(3,018)

(11)

(5,345)

41

Table 33 - Consolidated Assets by Segment - 12.31.2019

R$ millions

E&P

REFINING

GAS &

CORP.

ELIMIN.

TOTAL

POWER

Total assets

621,860

175,418

51,240

97,097

(19,604)

926,011

Current assets

23,114

49,467

7,789

51,186

(19,455)

112,101

Non-current assets

598,746

125,951

43,451

45,911

(149)

813,910

Long-term receivables

26,022

13,296

5,517

26,471

71,306

Investments

2,387

4,472

4,299

11,008

22,166

Property, plant and equipment

493,746

107,659

32,975

7,718

(149)

641,949

Operating assets

428,589

95,245

22,593

7,191

(149)

553,469

Assets under construction

65,157

12,414

10,382

527

88,480

Intangible assets

76,591

524

660

714

78,489

Table 34 - Consolidated Assets by Segment - 12.31.2018

R$ millions

E&P

REFINING

GAS &

CORP.

ELIMIN.

TOTAL

POWER

Total assets

512,689

170,810

60,479

129,914

(13,419)

860,473

Current assets

20,630

46,360

7,853

82,939

(14,176)

143,606

Non-current assets

492,059

124,450

52,626

46,975

757

716,867

Long-term receivables

31,443

12,731

5,908

34,486

910

85,478

Investments

2,520

5,046

2,932

192

10,690

Property, plant and equipment

450,073

105,998

42,845

11,066

(153)

609,829

Operating assets

361,027

94,337

33,003

9,530

(153)

497,744

Assets under construction

89,046

11,661

9,842

1,536

112,085

Intangible assets

8,023

675

941

1,231

10,870

42

Table 35 - Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Statement by Segment - 2019

R$ millions

E&P

REFINING

GAS &

CORP.

ELIMIN.

TOTAL

POWER

Net income (loss) from continuing

49,854

3,548

16,801

(33,755)

(5,606)

30,842

operations

Net finance income (expense)

34,459

34,459

Income taxes

25,511

2,164

8,446

(16,833)

(2,888)

16,400

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

45,299

9,691

2,573

939

58,502

EBITDA

120,664

15,403

27,820

(15,190)

(8,494)

140,203

Share of earnings in equity-accounted

(330)

653

(407)

(463)

(547)

investments

Impairment losses / (reversals)

8,027

2,802

801

11,630

Realization of cumulative translation

127

127

adjustment

Foreign Exchange gains or losses on

476

476

material provisions for legal procedings

Gains / (losses) on disposal / write-offs of

assets and in remeasurement of equity

(2,911)

851

(21,017)

(721)

(23,798)

interests

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing

125,450

19,709

7,197

(15,771)

(8,494)

128,091

Operations

Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued

56

1,102

1,158

Operations

Adjusted EBITDA

125,450

19,709

7,253

(14,669)

(8,494)

129,249

Table 36 - Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Statement by Segment - 2018

R$ millions

E&P

REFINING

GAS &

CORP.

ELIMIN.

TOTAL

POWER

Net income (loss) from continuing

44,177

8,246

2,117

(29,290)

(1,745)

23,505

operations

Net finance income (expense)

23,498

23,498

Income taxes

22,604

3,578

907

(10,729)

(898)

15,462

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

32,645

7,774

2,276

534

43,229

EBITDA

99,426

19,598

5,300

(15,987)

(2,643)

105,694

Share of earnings in equity-accounted

(297)

(1,299)

(355)

31

(1,920)

investments

Impairment losses / (reversals)

5,348

1,687

723

(69)

7,689

Realization of cumulative translation

adjustment

Foreign Exchange gains or losses on

1,646

1,646

material provisions for legal procedings

Gains / (losses) on disposal / write-offs of

assets and in remeasurement of equity

(1,271)

345

80

(227)

(1,073)

interests

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing

103,206

20,331

5,748

(14,606)

(2,643)

112,036

Operations

Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued

82

2,734

2,816

Operations

Adjusted EBITDA

103,206

20,331

5,830

(11,872)

(2,643)

114,852

43

Table 37 - Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Statement by Segment - 4Q19

R$ million

E&P

REFINING

GAS &

CORP.

ELIMIN.

TOTAL

POWER

Net income (loss) from continuing

14,121

123

(542)

(2,641)

(2,523)

8,538

operations

Net finance income (expense)

6,590

6,590

Income taxes

7,289

537

(314)

(7,205)

(1,300)

(993)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

11,644

2,432

624

245

14,945

EBITDA

33,054

3,092

(232)

(3,011)

(3,823)

29,080

Share of earnings in equity-accounted

32

919

(70)

(17)

864

investments

Impairment losses / (reversals)

6,785

1,568

786

9,139

Realization of cumulative translation

adjustment

Foreign Exchange gains or losses on

material provisions for legal procedings

Gains / (losses) on disposal / write-offs of

assets and in remeasurement of equity

(3,561)

893

283

(169)

(2,554)

interests

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing

36,310

6,472

767

(3,197)

(3,823)

36,529

Operations

Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued

Operations