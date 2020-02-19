MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PETR4 BRPETRACNPR6 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS (PETR4) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/19 30.55 BRL +2.69% 06:53p Petrobras Fourth-Quarter Net Income Almost Quadrupled Versus Year Earlier DJ 06:32p PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : 4Q19 Financial Statements - US$ PU 06:32p PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : 4Q19 Earnings Releases - US$ PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Earnings Releases - R$ 0 02/19/2020 | 06:27pm EST Send by mail :

Consolidated accounting information audited by independent auditors in accordance with international accounting standards (IFRS). 2 TABLE OF CONTENTS Message from the CEO..................................................................................................................................... 4 Results Highlights ........................................................................................................................................ 7 Consolidated Results .................................................................................................................................... 9 Net Revenues ..................................................................................................................................... 9 Cost of Goods Sold .......................................................................................................................... 10 Operating Expenses .......................................................................................................................... 11 Adjusted EBITDA .............................................................................................................................. 13 Financial Results ............................................................................................................................... 14 Net Income ........................................................................................................................................... 15 Special Items ...................................................................................................................................... 16 IFRS16 ............................................................................................................................................................... 17 Investments ....................................................................................................................................................... 18 Portfolio Management ................................................................................................................................... 20 Liquidity and Capital Resources .................................................................................................................. 22 Debt .................................................................................................................................................................... 24 Results per Segment ....................................................................................................................................... 25 Exploration and Production ............................................................................................................. 25 Refining.......................................................... ........................................................................................ 27 Gas and Power ....................................................................................................................................... 28 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA ............................................................................................................... 29 Financial Statements ....................................................................................................................................... 30 Financial Information by Business Area ..................................................................................................... 34 Glossary .............................................................................................................................................................. 46 3 MESSAGE FROM THE CEO THE FIRST YEAR OF THE IMPLEMENTATION OF A NEW STRATEGY I am pleased to share the results of a year of hard work, with the implementation of a new strategy for Petrobras, based on a transformational agenda supported by five pillars: maximization of the return on capital employed, reduction in the cost of capital, relentless search for low costs, meritocracy and respect for people and the environment and focus on the safety of operations. The confidence in the quality of the strategy and in its efficient implementation was widely corroborated by the capital markets. Petrobras' market capitalization increased by 25%, from US$ 80.9 billion at the end of 2018 to US$ 101.1 billion in December 2019, outperforming the major oil companies in the world. In less than twelve months - from April 2019 to February 2020 - two secondary public offers for the distribution of Petrobras' common shares owned by public banks were successfully carried out, totaling almost R$ 30 billion. Two important aspects should be noted in the latter transaction, of R$ 22 billion: (a) it was carried out amidst a situation of high volatility in stock and oil prices, caused by the shock of the coronavirus on the global economy, and (b) 55,000 individual Brazilian investors bought our shares, which was remarkable for the development of the local capital market. After years of stagnation, our oil and gas production surpassed the mark of 3 million barrels per day. The average cash lifting cost reached US$ 6.50 per boe in 4Q19, a reduction of US$ 3.0 in relation to the beginning of 2018. Pre-salt operations, with a lifting cost of approximately US$ 3.0 per boe1, played a relevant role in the reduction of the total average cost. In 2019, our activities generated a net income of US$ 9.3 billion, despite the drop in average oil prices from US$ 71 per barrel in 2018 to US$ 64. We have paid to the governments royalties, taxes and signing bonuses in the total amount of R$ 246 billion, a historical record, which consolidates the company's position as the largest contributor in Brazil. To support the focus on efficiency and value generation, we created two new executive directorships: (a) Institutional Relations, which is essential in a company such as Petrobras, given our size and level of interactions with governments and public bodies, and (b) Digital Transformation and Innovation. In a rapidly changing world, digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence are crucial for Petrobras' future. We are modernizing the information technology infrastructure, with a spike in high performance computing capacity (HPC), which, in 2019, was 3 times 2018's capacity (9 PFLOPs) and in the end of 2020 will reach 10 times (30 PFLOPs)2. The increase in HPC capacity is necessary to enable the application of more sophisticated algorithms that will provide us with a substantially greater amount of information in exploration and in oil reservoirs. Portfolio management has resulted in divestments in which we are not natural owners in the amount of US$ 16.3 billion. We were awarded the best Cross-Border M&A Deal of 2019 by Latin Finance magazine for TAG's sale transaction, also the largest in Brazil last year. BR Distribuidora's follow-on transaction was the first privatization of a state-owned company via capital markets in the history of Brazil, carried out in a transparent manner and contributing to the development of the capital markets, which is extremely relevant to economic development. Instead of a company with a single owner, the company emerged with diluted capital among thousands of shareholders, democratizing capitalism. Divestments of mature fields, in addition to the positive effects for Petrobras due to the asymmetry of perceived value, have been contributing to the construction of a new oil industry in Brazil, with small and middle-sized producers, which invests in the recovery of fields with low productivity and high lifting costs, adding value to regional economies. Does not consider platform leasing. 1 PFLOPS equals the processing capacity of a quadrillion mathematical operations per second. 4 The maximization of the return on capital employed also includes discipline in its allocation and investments to create conditions to grow productivity. Given the contracted credit lines available for immediate use, "revolving credit facilities" totaling US$ 9 billion, we are reducing the minimum cash target to US$ 5.5 billion. The retention of an excessive amount of cash acted as a drag on returns on capital employed. We have raised the bar for the selection of projects, which will be assessed individually when competing for scarce capital. The selectivity in the allocation of capital was put to the test in the 3 auctions held by the ANP in October and November, when 45 blocks were auctioned off. The company submitted proposals for only five, winning four, C-M-477, Búzios, Itapu and Aram. We managed to shorten the ramp-up period of the platforms to 9 months on average and when transporting P-70 from China to Rio de Janeiro, we used a dry-tow ship, which reduced travel time from 100 to 45 days. With the use of artificial intelligence, we are developing projects that have the potential to revolutionize oil exploration and project development, substantially reducing the probability of drilling dry wells and the period between discovery and first oil. Such projects will very positively influence the return on capital employed in a not-so-distant future. Petrobras' excellence in innovation was recognized at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) Brazil 2019, by the Distinguished Achievement Award for the extended well test of the Libra project. For the 4th time since 1991, our competence was again recognized by the OTC 2020 Houston through the Distinguished Achievement Award for Companies, the main award in the global oil and gas industry, for the set of innovations developed to enable the production of the Búzios field. Divestments were paramount to help us focus on the assets in which we are the natural owners, allowing for total investment of US$ 27.4 billion, US$ 16.7 billion of which in bonus for the acquisition of the exploration and production rights in the blocks already mentioned. Buzios is very special because it is the largest offshore field discovered worldwide, a true world-class asset with huge reserves, low risk for Petrobras and lifting cost below US$ 4 per barrel. It is not a matter of discussing whether Petrobras will be bigger or smaller in the future. Our goal is to be much better in the future, the best in value generation in the world. There is no downsizing, we are seeking smartsizing. As well as enabling the financing of investments with expected high returns, investments and a strong generation of operating cash - record value of R$ 101.7 billion - allowed a reduction of debt by US$ 24 billion. In addition, the efficient liability management exchanged short and high-cost debt for long and lower-cost debt. The combination of debt reduction and liability management allowed savings of US$ 1.2 billion in interest payments, with a reduction in the average cost of debt to 5.9% per year and an extension of its average tenor to 10.8 years. We were very pleased to receive the Latin Finance award for the best Corporate Liability Management Program of 2019. The three main credit risk agencies improved our stand-alone credit rating, which encourages us to continue our efforts to regain the investment-grade rating. Another focus of our efforts has been the elimination of contingencies and off-balance liabilities. We managed to reduce litigation by R$ 35.5 billion, even after the effects of the monetary adjustments. Owing to poor management over several years, our employees' pension fund, Petros, suffered heavy losses, putting at risk the payment of pensions to thousands of people. Greenfield operation investigates the practice of illegal acts in several pension funds, including Petros. We are working relentlessly to solve Petros' challenges. The pension plan for the employees who joined Petrobras before 2002 presents growing deficits and the attempts to solve this problem in the past have been unsuccessful. We are approving a much more effective equalization plan, which will reduce the impact on employees, and we are proposing a new defined contribution plan with a long-term solution. 5 Initiatives were launched with a focus on meritocracy, comprising incentives aligned with the interests of shareholders and helping to form a culture of value in the company. Our Board of Directors approved an effective variable compensation plan with goals based on value generation. Bonuses relative to 2019 will be distributed after the General Shareholders' Meeting. At the same time, an EVA (economic value added) program will be phased in throughout 2020. Among several efforts to reduce costs, we launched a family of voluntary dismissal programs, with the adhesion up to the end of 2019 of 3,294 employees, of which 995 have already left Petrobras. Slow processes are an important source of high costs and low productivity. We are addressing this issue by delegating powers to managers, while, of course, keeping high standards of corporate governance and compliance. At the same time, the use of digital transformation begins to generate positive effects in corporate areas, such as the legal department, where we were able to eliminate the issuance of 20,000 documents per year in a first wave, which saves a significant number of man-hours and results in efficiency gains. We are preparing the future of Petrobras, which relies on people and on the quality of its human capital stock. One of our most relevant tasks is the identification of young talents, promoting them to management positions and preparing them to be the future leaders of the company. The training program for employees was reformulated to meet long-term strategic demands, with a more careful selection of employees to be trained. At the same time, we eliminate waste, seeking to do much more with less. In addition to the mandatory disciplines required by regulation, we are giving emphasis, for example, on leadership, finance, geosciences, artificial intelligence and mathematical methods. Likewise, R&D activities in our research center (CENPES), previously focused on meeting regulatory requirements, were redesigned for alignment with the Company's strategy. In the social area, our programs are prioritizing investment in the early childhood, for children from 0 to 6 years old, where the social return rate is high, as it creates a powerful channel of economic and social mobility for those born in poor families. In addition, environment, science and sport for children and youth are priorities. Our efforts were recognized and in 2019 we reached a score of 46.6% on the Corporate Human Rights Benchmark, a result higher than that obtained in 2018, of 17.6%, and also than the average of 29% for companies in the mining and oil sectors. Petrobras is strongly committed to sustainability. We are a member of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) and we are prioritizing the decarbonization of our operations, with goals and initiatives to reduce CO2 and methane emissions and to increase carbon capture. The growth in water reuse is also an important concern, as our percentage is still low. Our E&P operations discharged 17.3 kg of carbon equivalent per barrel of oil, which puts us in second place among the major oil companies in the world, only behind Equinor. We continue to invest in research for the development of more environmental friendly fuels and in the acquisition of skills so that in the future we can enter the renewable business in a position to win. Thanks to the quality of our oil, Petrobras is producing bunker oil with the low sulfur content of 0.5% required by the standards of the International Maritime Organization, IMO 2020. This new product helped to increase the utilization factor of our refineries to more than 80% in January, 2020. Safety is our top priority and, in 2019, we reached the lowest total recordable injuries per million men-hour frequency rate (TRI) level. There were 0.76 accidents / million man-hours, a decrease of 24.7% in relation to 2018, establishing a new landmark for the global oil industry. 6 Despite this achievement, we will not stop there. We continue to pursue the goal of zero fatalities, and it is with deep regret that we recorded two fatalities in 2019. We are in a long-horizon industry, where we have the challenge of mitigating the negative effects of the many mistakes made in the past, taking care of the short term and preparing for the coming decades. Advances have been made, but we are still far from our goals. Petrobras remains one of the most indebted oil company in the world, with gross debt of US$ 87.1 billion, leverage above the oil industry standards and high costs. In addition, the return on capital employed still remains below the cost of capital. Thus, despite the ongoing strategic initiatives, production records and the very favorable accounting figures we are disclosing today, we cannot relax. There are many challenges ahead of us and, in order to overcome them, we need to continue with our efforts and to count on the talents of our professionals, the true jewel in Petrobras' crown. Finally, I would like to acknowledge and thank the important role played by our Board of Directors, which has been very supportive throughout this journey. Highlights of the 2019 result: Adjusted EBITDA was US$ 32.7 billion, an increase of 3.8% in relation to 2018, due to lower production costs and lower contingencies.

Net income reached US$ 10.2 billion, mainly reflecting gains with asset sales.

The adjusted net debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio increased to 2.41x, applying the effects of IFRS 16, from 2.20x in 2018. Once these effects were eliminated, the index would have been 1.95x.

The remuneration to shareholders in the form of dividends and interest on capital was R$ 10.6 billion, equivalent to R$ 0.73 per common and R$ 0.92 per preferred share in circulation. Highlights of the 4Q19 result: Adjusted EBITDA was US$ 8.9 billion, an increase of 8.1% in relation to 3Q19, due to lower production costs, Brent appreciation and price improvement of our oil and fuel oil in relation to Brent.

Net income reached US$ 2.0 billion, mainly reflecting asset impairment.

The adjusted net debt / LTM EBITDA ratio increased to 2.41x from 2.40x in 3Q19, applying the effects of IFRS 16. Once these effects were eliminated, the index would have been 1.95x.

The board of Directors approved the remuneration to shareholders in the form of dividends in the amount R$ 1.7 billion to common shareholders and R$ 2.5 million to preferred shareholders. 7 Main indicators Table 1 - Main indicators* Variation (%) R$ million 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 4Q19 / 4Q19 / 2019 / 3Q19 4Q18 2018 Sales revenues 81,771 77,051 82,781 302,245 310,255 6.1 (1.2) (2.6) Gross profit 37,056 30,006 29,999 122,105 118,687 23.5 23.5 2.9 Operating expenses (22,057) (16,149) (18,932) (40,951) (58,142) (36.6) (16.5) 29.6 Net Income (Loss) - Petrobras Shareholders 8,153 9,087 2,102 40,137 25,779 (10.3) 287.9 55.7 Recurring Net Income (Loss) - Petrobras 12,926 9,973 7,419 36,954 36,767 29.6 74.2 0.5 shareholders* Net cash provided by operating activities 30,693 32,824 26,108 101,766 95,846 (6.5) 17.6 6.2 Free Cash Flow 23,243 25,718 16,241 73,232 55,450 (9.6) 43.1 32.1 Adjusted EBITDA 36,529 32,582 29,161 129,249 114,852 12.1 25.3 12.5 Recurring Adjusted EBITDA * 37,242 35,132 30,809 134,696 123,150 6.0 20.9 9.4 Gross debt (US$ million) 87,121 89,901 84,360 87,121 84,360 (3.1) 3.3 3.3 Gross debt excluding IFRS 16 (US$ million) 63,260 66,070 84,175 63,260 84,175 (4.3) (24.9) (24.9) Net Debt (US$ million) 78,861 75,419 69,378 78,861 69,378 4.6 13.7 13.7 Net Debt excluding IFRS 16* (US$ million) 55,000 51,588 69,193 55,000 69,193 6.6 (20.5) (20.5) Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)** 2.46 2.58 2.34 2.46 2.34 (4.7) 5.1 5.1 Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA excluding 1.99 1.96 2.34 1.99 2.34 1.5 (15.0) (15.0) IFRS 16 (x)** Average Selling Dollar 4.12 3.97 3.81 3.95 3.65 3.8 8.1 8.2 Brent crude (US$/bbl) 63.25 61.94 67.76 64.30 71.04 2.1 (6.7) (9.5) Crude Oil sales price (US$/bbl) 63.00 58.10 66.71 61.25 66.66 8.4 (5.6) (8.1) Domestic basic oil products price (R$/bbl) 308.56 289.78 312.35 296.01 299.70 6.5 (1.2) (1.2) TRI (toral recordable injuries per million men-hour frequency rate) 0.76 0.75 1.01 0.76 1.01 1.3 (24.8) (24.8) ROCE Adjusted excluding IFRS 16 -% 8.22 7.42 8.54 8.22 8.54 10.78 (3.75) (3.75) * *See reconciliation of Net income and Recurring Adjusted EBITDA and IFRS 16 effects in the Non-recurring Items section. See IFRS effects in Adoption of IFRS 16 section.

Ratio calculated based on Brazilian reais numbers. 8 Consolidated Result Table 2 - Net revenues by product Variation (%) R$ million 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 4Q19 / 4Q19 / 2019 / 3Q19 4Q18 2018 Diesel 23,086 23,930 23,769 90,770 86,401 (3.5) (2.9) 5.1 Diesel subsidy − − 2,002 − 5,461 - (100.0) - Gasoline 10,367 9,308 10,491 38,710 42,706 11.4 (1.2) (9.4) Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) 4,051 4,267 4,241 16,400 16,380 (5.1) (4.5) 0.1 Aviation Kerosene (QAV) 4,033 3,684 4,506 15,113 15,430 9.5 (10.5) (2.1) Naphtha 1,738 1,395 2,480 6,579 9,017 24.6 (29.9) (27.0) Fuel oil (including bunker) 1,047 900 1,138 4,038 4,541 16.3 (8.0) (11.1) Other petroleum products 3,406 3,634 3,662 13,453 13,809 (6.3) (7.0) (2.6) Subtotal Oil Products 47,728 47,118 52,289 185,063 193,745 1.3 (8.7) (4.5) Natural gas 6,152 5,956 5,590 23,379 19,904 3.3 10.1 17.5 Renewable and nitrogenous 177 241 375 960 1,343 (26.6) (52.8) (28.5) Revenues from non-exercized rights* 564 691 1,033 2,539 2,470 (18.4) (45.4) 2.8 Electricity 1,597 1,090 760 5,196 7,549 46.5 110.1 (31.2) Services, agency and others 962 791 1,259 3,692 4,916 21.6 (23.6) (24.9) Total domestic market 57,180 55,887 61,306 220,829 229,927 2.3 (6.7) (4.0) Exports of petroleum, oil products and others 22,368 19,271 15,598 71,612 56,111 16.1 43.4 27.6 International Sales 2,223 1,893 5,877 9,804 24,217 17.4 (62.2) (59.5) Total external market 24,591 21,164 21,475 81,416 80,328 16.2 14.5 1.4 Total 81,771 77,051 82,781 302,245 310,255 6.1 (1.2) (2.6) Net revenues reduced 2.6% in 2019, despite higher volumes of oil and oil products exports and the increase in natural gas revenues, mainly due to the fall of 2% in Brent prices in Reais, to lower volumes of oil product sales, at lower prices, chiefly gasoline and naphtha. There was also a decrease in revenues by international units, as a result of divestments in the United States (E&P assets and Pasadena refinery) and of the distribution company in Paraguay. In 4Q19, we exported higher volumes of oil and fuel oil with low sulphur content, higher Brent prices, also reflecting the benefits of IMO 2020, which led to an appreciation of those products. In addition, there were higher oil products prices, with highlights to gasoline and diesel, which were offset by lower volumes in the domestic market, mainly of diesel, due to market share losses and seasonality. Electricity revenues were up because of higher volumes and prices. Naphtha revenues grew because of higher volumes and prices. The record oil production of 3,025 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMboed) in 4Q19 was not totally translated into revenues as 7.5 million barrels of oil were, at the quarter's end, remained as inventories, being registered as ongoing exports. In terms of revenues breakdown, diesel remains the most relevant product, accounting for 48% of domestic sales, followed by gasoline, which represents 22% of sales, both in line with the previous quarter. Revenue arising from rights not exercised by customers in certain contracts with take or pay e ship or pay clauses. 9 Regarding sales to the foreign market, we have the following distribution of export destinations: Table 3 - Crude oil exports Country 4Q19 3Q19 2019 China 68% 64% 71% USA 8% 13% 10% Chile 4% 6% 5% India 3% 4% 4% Others 16% 15% 10% Table 4 - Oil products exports Country 4Q19 3Q19 2019 Singapore 54% 31% 39% USA 20% 50% 38% Netherlands 0% 4% 3% China 0% 1% 1% Others 26% 14% 18% China remains the main destination for our oil exports, followed by the USA and Chile. As to exports of oil products, there was strong growth to Singapore to the detriment of the United States in 4Q19. Table 5 - Cost of goods sold Variation (%) R$ million 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 4Q19 / 4Q19 / 2019 / 3Q19 4Q18 2018 Operations in Brazil (43,405) (45,611) (47,661) (172,237 (171,136 (4.8) (8.9) 0.6 Purchases (13,739) (13,591) (15,083) (51,403) (45,202) 1.1 (8.9) 13.7 Oil imports (5,085) (5,735) (6,455) (21,188) (17,165) (11.3) (21.2) 23.4 Oil products imports (4,707) (4,540) (7,225) (17,010) (17,388) 3.7 (34.9) (2.2) Natural gas imports (3,947) (3,316) (1,403) (13,205) (10,649) 19.0 181.3 24.0 Production (27,898) (30,011) (26,995) (114,021 (114,621 (7.0) 3.3 (0.5) Oil (21,207) (23,557) (20,139) (88,131) (86,422) (10.0) 5.3 2.0 Government Participation (7,985) (8,421) (10,288) (33,692) (35,148) (5.2) (22.4) (4.1) Others costs (13,222) (15,136) (9,851) (54,440) (51,274) (12.6) 34.2 6.2 Oil products (3,690) (3,833) (3,214) (14,789) (15,114) (3.7) 14.8 (2.1) Natural gas (3,001) (2,622) (3,642) (11,100) (13,085) 14.5 (17.6) (15.2) Government Participation (665) (613) (956) (2,754) (3,275) 8.6 (30.4) (15.9) Others costs (2,336) (2,009) (2,687) (8,346) (9,810) 16.3 (13.0) (14.9) Services rendered, electricity, renewable, nitrogenous and others (1,768) (2,009) (5,583) (6,813) (11,313) (12.0) (68.3) (39.8) Operations abroad (1,310) (1,434) (5,121) (7,903) (20,432) (8.6) (74.4) (61.3) Total (44,715) (47,045) (52,782) (180,140 (191,568 (5.0) (15.3) (6.0) 10 In 2019, despite the slight drop in Brent prices in Reais, we managed to reduce the cost of goods sold in 6%, when compared to 2018, due to (a) lower production costs of natural gas and oil products, (b) reduction in costs with operations abroad, reflecting divestments of several assets, and (c) lower electricity generation, with lower prices. On the other hand, costs with oil and gas imports increased due to higher volumes. Cost of goods sold totaled R$ 44.7 billion in 4Q19, a 5% reduction compared to 3Q19, even with the increase in Brent prices. This drop is evidenced by the lower lifting cost in the quarter, which was reduced by 15%, to US$ 8.22/boe, as a result of the increase of pre- salt in the production mix. In addition, inventory built at lower prices in the previous quarter was realized in 4Q19, with a positive effect of R$ 2.2 billion, and there was a lower share of imported oil in the throughput. On the other hand, there was an increase in government take, as a result of higher production volumes. Table 6 - Operating expenses Variation (%) R$ million 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 4Q19 / 4Q19 / 2019 / 3Q19 4Q18 2018 Sales, General and Administrative Expenses (7,744) (6,980) (3,571) (26,114) (22,084) 10.9 116.9 18.2 Sales (5,709) (4,968) (1,404) (17,746) (13,938) 14.9 306.6 27.3 Materials, services, rentals and other (4,901) (4,160) (4,259) (14,549) (12,608) 17.8 15.1 15.4 Depreciation, depletion and (550) (542) (111) (2,160) (518) 1.5 395.5 317.0 Expected credit losses (55) (34) 3,165 (192) (63) 61.8 (101.7) 204.8 Personnel expenses (203) (232) (199) (845) (749) (12.5) 2.0 12.8 General and administrative (2,035) (2,012) (2,167) (8,368) (8,146) 1.1 (6.1) 2.7 Personnel expenses (1,432) (1,393) (1,605) (5,621) (5,473) 2.8 (10.8) 2.7 Materials, services, rentals and other (464) (480) (471) (2,119) (2,267) (3.3) (1.5) (6.5) Depreciation, depletion and (139) (139) (91) (628) (406) − 52.7 54.7 Exploratory costs for gas oil extraction (1,873) (276) (466) (3,197) (1,904) 578.6 301.9 67.9 Costs with research and technological (599) (578) (633) (2,268) (2,345) 3.6 (5.4) (3.3) development Taxes (1,312) (560) (1,102) (2,484) (2,475) 134.3 19.1 0.4 Impairment of assets (9,139) (2,410) (6,307) (11,630) (7,689) 279.2 44.9 51.3 Other (expenses) revenues (1,390) (5,345) (6,853) 4,742 (21,645) (74.0) (79.7) (121.9) Total (22,057) (16,149) (18,932) (40,951) (58,142) 37 17 (30) Operating expenses reduced significantly in 2019 due to the gains with divestments in the amount of R$ 25.7 billion, mainly related to TAG and E&P assets. On the other hand, there were higher impairment charges, mainly in 4Q19, and higher selling expenses, due to the payment of tariffs for the use of TAG gas pipelines of approximately R$ 3 billion and higher logistic costs for exports associated with the stronger freight market and increase in export volumes, as well as depreciation of Real versus US$ dollar. The increase in the general and administrative expenses line was due to internal expense reclassifications. Excluding this effect, such expenses would have fallen by approximately R$ 100 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled R$ 7.7 billion in 4Q19, an increase of 10.9% over 3Q19, mainly due to the higher logistics expenses associated with the stronger freight market and the increase in export volumes, as well as depreciation of Real versus US$ dollar. Exploration costs for oil and gas in 4Q19 were R$ 1.9 billion, due to higher expenses with non-commercial wells and to the acquisition of regional seismic data to support the assessment of new areas. Tax expenses increased due to the adhesion to State Amnesties programs 11 Impairment expenses, usually concentrated in the last quarter, increased 279.2% mainly as a consequence of the revision of assumptions on new Strategic Plan, as well as the postponement of the investments in the 2nd train of RNEST and the cancellation of the fertilizer unit (UFN III). On February 10th, we reinitiated the sale process for UFN III. On the other hand, other expenses reduced mainly due to gains in the asset sales and lower contingencies. The following is a breakdown of impairments recognized in the quarter: Table 7 - Impairment Consolidated - US$ million Assets by nature Impairment Details E&P producing fields (6.590) Revision of Brent assumptions in the new Strategic Plan RNEST - 2nd train (2.199) Postponement of the beginning of operations on the 2nd train UFN III (824) Full impairment of the asset PO&G (366) Closing of the sale with price adjustment Vitoria 10,000 drillship (194) Sale conclusion on January, 2020 Thermoelectric plant (101) Mothballing of the plant Termocamaçari Transpetro's fleet of vessels 425 Improvement in the freight market E&P fields - under sale 365 Signing of Pampo & Anchova, Frade and Maromba sales with reversion of impairment Comperj 206 Comperj's units will start to render services to the gas processing plant Termobahia 157 Revision of Brent assumptions in the new Strategic Plan Other (4) Total (9.139) In 4Q19, the assets linked to the E&P segment showed losses as a result of the significant reduction in the prices of oil and natural gas projected for the 2020-2024 horizon and the consequent increase in the provision for the dismantling of areas. The losses are largely linked to the Papa-Terra field, Uruguá cluster (Uruguá and Tambaú fields) and CVIT cluster (Golfinho and Canapú fields). In relation to RNEST, the forecast for the beginning of operations of the second train has been pushed back for more than 3 years, affecting the present value of the asset. UFN III had a 100% impairment charge due to the absence of the company's intention to complete the project and the lack of firm offers to buy the asset. In February, 2020 we launched a new sale process of this asset. However, there were several impairment reversals especially for the Transpetro ships, the E&P fields held for sale (Pampo & Anchova, Frade and Maromba), for which the amounts to be received exceed book values, and the gas processing plant at Comperj, which will use the utilities, becoming a service provider and thus having cash inflows. 12 Adjusted EBITDA 2019 Adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 129.2 billion, 12% higher than 2018 due to the reduction in production costs (R$ 11.4 billion) and lower contingencies (R$ 2.5 billion) and the adoption of IRFS16 (R$ 17.2 billion). This positive result was partially offset by the sharp reduction in Brent prices and higher abandonment (R$ 3 billion) and selling expenses (R$ 3.8 million), besides the reduction of margins for oil products. In 4Q19, Adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 36.5 billion, an increase of 12% in relation to 3Q19, reflecting the improvement in operating performance and margins due to: (i) lower production costs (ii) price improvement of our oil and fuel oil in relation to Brent and (iii) improvement in Brent prices. This result was offset by lower margins for diesel, gasoline and LPG, higher exploration costs and higher tax expenses due to the adhesion to State Amnesties programs.* The increase in Adjusted Ebitda / boe in 4Q19, relative to 3Q19, reflects the good production performance, with the increase of pre- salt in the production mix, with lower lifting costs, due to the of the ramp-up of new systems in the Lula and Búzios fields. On a long-term view, we observed a significant increase, mainly reflecting the good performance and greater cost efficiency of the pre-salt, which represented 59% of oil production in Brazil in 2019. ratio calculated using economic production of 2.39 MMboed, 86% of total production. 13 The increase in Adjusted EBITDA/bbl in Refining in 4Q19 reflects higher refining margins due to the IMO 2020. In addition, there was a positive inventory turnover effect in the quarter, due to the quarterly increase in oil prices. Table 8 - Financial results R$ million Financial income Revenue from financial investments and government securities Negative goodwill on the repurchase of debtsecurities Gains from signed agreements (electric sector) Others Financial expenses Expenses with financing Expenses with merchant leases - IFRS 16* Goodwill on repurchase of debt securities Capitalized financial charges Financial update of dismantling provision Others Monetary and exchange variations, net Exchange rate variations Reclassification of hedge accounting Others Total Variation (%) 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 4Q19 / 4Q19 / 2019 / 3Q19 4Q18 2018 1,655 1,344 1,795 5,271 8,713 23.1 (7.8) (39.5) 655 636 538 2,212 2,051 3.0 21.7 7.8 − 7 82 19 1,190 (100.0) (100.0) (98.4) − (4) 572 310 2,640 100.0 (100.0) (88.3) 1,000 705 603 2,730 2,832 41.8 65.8 (3.6) (5,320) (9,623) (4,844) (27,878) (20,479) 44.7 (9.8) (36.1) (4,180) (5,094) (5,182) (19,060) (21,528) 17.9 19.3 11.5 (1,483) (1,464) (8) (5,973) (36) (1.3) (18437.5 (16491.7) (45) (2,641) (172) (3,380) (2,205) 98.3 73.8 (53.3) 1,338 1,248 1,638 5,250 6,584 7.2 (18.3) (20.3) (781) (770) (579) (3,128) (2,366) (1.4) (34.9) (32.2) (169) (902) (541) (1,587) (928) 81.3 68.8 (71.0) (2,925) (2,595) (4,108) (11,852) (11,732) (12.7) 28.8 (1.0) 587 23 (822) (253) (307) 2452.2 171.4 17.6 (3,688) (2,962) (3,448) (12,397) (12,121) (24.5) (7.0) (2.3) 176 344 162 798 696 (48.8) 8.6 14.7 (6,590) (10,874) (7,157) (34,459) (23,498) 39.4 7.9 (46.6) Since 2019, the Company adopted the IFRS 16 prospectively and brought impacts in depreciation. For more information, see financial results report, footnote 3.1, and Adoption of IFRS 16 section. 14 In 2019 we were very active in liability management, strongly accessing the international capital markets, with the repurchase of R$ 39.1 billion in debt securities. This movement, essential for the continuous debt reduction, resulted in a R$ 3,378 million premium paid to bondholders. Lease expenses also increased substantially due to the introduction of IFRS16 in 2019. This big debt reduction effort resulted in a 11.5% decrease of interest on finance debt in, from R$ 20.6 billion in 2018 to R$ 17.6 billion in 2019. In 4Q19, financial expenses improved 39% as a consequence of the lower level of bond repurchases in the period. Interest on finance debt continued to decrease as a result of the continuous debt reduction. Net income attributable to Petrobras' shareholders Net income in 2019 reached R$ 40.1 billion, a 56% increase compared to 2018, mainly as a result of capital gains on divestments (mainly TAG, BR Distribuidora and E&P assets), partially offset by higher financial expenses associated with liability management, higher impairments and lower Brent prices. In 4Q19, net income decreased 10% to R$ 8.2 billion, mainly due to the capital gain of R$ 13.9 billion with the sale of BR Distribuidora in the 3Q19 and higher impairments. On the other hand, there were improvement of oil margins, lower financial expenses and capital gains on the sale of E&P assets. Recurring net income attributable to Petrobras' shareholders and recurring adjusted EBITDA In 2019, net income and adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of non-recurring items were R$ 37.0 billion and R$ 134.7 billion, respectively. In 4Q19, net income and adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of non-recurring items were R$ 12.9 billion and R$ 37.2 billion, respectively. On net income, non-recurring items totaled R$ 7.6 billion before taxes, especially impairment (R$ 9.1 billion). On Adjusted EBITDA, non-recurring items totaled R$ 713 million. 15 Special Items Table 9 - Special itens Variation (%) R$ million 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 4Q19 / 4Q19 / 2019 / 3Q19 4Q18 2018 Net profit Non-recurring items Non-recurring items that do not affect Adjusted EBITDA 8,538 8,840 2,978 40,970 26,698 (3.4) 186.7 53.5 (7,585) 1,500 (8,056) 9,328 (14,827) (605.7) 5.8 162.9 (6,872) 4,050 (6,407) 14,775 (6,529) (269.7) (7.3) 326.3 Impairment of assets and investments Realization of cumulative translation adjustments - CTA Income from disposal and disposal of assets Gain from BR Distribuidora's follow on Effect of exchange variation on relevant contingencies in foreign currency Agreements signed for the electricity sector* Losses on prepayment of electricity sector receivables Write-off of deferred tax assets (Losses) / Gains on repurchase of debt securities Other non-recurring items PIDV Careers and remuneration plan Reimbursement of values - Operation Lava Jet Result related to the dismantling of areas (9,148) (2,403) (6,432) (11,646) (7,582) (280.7) (42.2) (53.6) − − − (127) − - - - 2,554 (645) (774) 23,798 1,073 496.0 430.0 2,117.9 − 13,948 − 13,948 − - - - − (561) 317 (476) (1,646) (100.0) (100.0) 71.1 − (4) 572 310 2,640 (100.0) (100.0) (88.3) − (509) − (509) − - - - (235) (3,142) − (7,164) − 92.5 − − (43) (2,634) (90) (3,359) (1,014) 98.4 52.2 (231.3) (713) (2,550) (1,649) (5,447) (8,298) 72.0 56.8 34.4 (187) (269) 1 (791) 8 30.5 (18,800.0) (9,987.5) (1) (1) (16) (7) (1,156) − 93.8 99.4 119 446 65 874 1,801 (73.3) 83.1 (51.5) (633) (4) 2,366 (637) 2,365 (15,725.0) (126.8) (126.9) State Amnesties Programs Expected credit losses related to the electricity sector (Losses) / Gains with contingencies Equalization of expenses - AIP Revenue with a contractual penalty for the non-liquidation of the sale of Liquigás Net effect of special items on IR / CSLL Recurring Net Income Petrobras Shareholders - continuing operations Non-controlling shareholders - continuing operations IFRS 16 effects Adjusted EBITDA Non-recurring Items Recurring Adjusted EBITDA IFRS 16 effects In Management's judgment, the special items (909) − (417) (909) (888) − (118.0) (2.4) − 3 2,406 (62) (863) (100.0) (100.0) 92.8 990 (2,854) (4,990) (3,918) (8,787) 134.7 119.8 55.4 (92) 129 (1,064) 3 (1,064) (171.3) 91.4 100.3 − − − − 286 - - (100.0) 2,812 (2,386) 2,739 (6,145) 3,839 217.9 2.7 (260.1) 13,311 9,726 8,295 37,787 37,686 36.9 60.5 0.3 12,926 9,973 7,419 36,954 36,767 29.6 74.2 0.5 385 (247) 876 833 919 255.9 (56.1) (9.4) (523) (920) − (2,842) − 43.2 - - 36,529 32,582 29,160 129,249 114,852 12.1 25.3 12.5 (713) (2,550) (1,649) (5,447) (8,298) 72.0 56.8 34.4 37,242 35,132 30,809 134,696 123,150 6.0 20.9 9.4 5,240 3,769 − 17,211 − 39.0 − − presented above, although related to the Company's business, were highlighted as complementary information for a better understanding and evaluation of the result. Such items do not necessarily occur in all periods and are disclosed when relevant. In 3Q19, the write-off of deferred tax assets and goodwill / negative goodwill on debt securities repurchases were classified as non-recurring items, resulting in reclassifications in the comparative period results. Registered in Financial results. 16 Adoption of IFRS 16 The table below shows the impacts on the main lines of the Balance Sheet, Income Statement and Cash Flow. Table 10 - Effects of the adoption of IFRS 16 Disclosed on Effects of the Balance without effects R$ million adoption of IFRS 12.31.2019 of IFRS 16 at 12.31.2019 16 Balance Sheet Assets 926,011 90,658 835,353 Liabilities and equity 926,011 90,658 835,353 Statement of Income Gross profit 122,105 892 121,213 Operational expenses (40,951) 774 (41,725) Operating income (loss) 81,154 1,666 79,488 Net financial result (34,459) (5,973) (28,486) Results in equity-accounted investments 547 − 547 Income (loss) before taxes 47,242 (4,307) 51,549 Income tax and social contribution (16,400) 1,464 (17,864) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 30,842 (2,843) 33,685 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 10,128 − 10,128 Net income (loss) 40,970 (2,843) 43,813 Statement of Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities 101,766 15,691 86,075 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,952) 4,970 (12,922) Net cash used in financing activities (126,336) (20,661) (105,675) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 29,729 − 29,729 Net debt 317,867 95,464 222,403 Adjusted EBITDA 129,249 17,211 112,038 Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA 2.46 0.47 1.99 The adoption of IFRS 16 does not change Petrobras' deleveraging strategy, as we maintained the goal of reducing the net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio to 1.5x by 2020. 17 Investments* Investment amounts (Capex) encompass acquisition of property, plant and equipment, including expenses with leasing, intangible assets, investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, expenses with geology and geophysics, expenses with research and development and pre-operating expenses. For the Capex presented in this report session, the international accounting standard IFRS16 - Leasing is not applicable. Table 11 - Investments by segment Variation (%) US$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 4Q19 / 4Q19 / 2019 / 3Q19 4Q18 2018 Exploration and Production 2,394 1,924 2,682 8,410 10,760 24 (11) (22) Refining 444 464 375 1,463 1,107 (4) 18 32 Gas and Power 217 169 152 543 433 29 43 25 Others 113 75 99 328 307 50.6 13.7 6.8 Total - ex Bonus 3,168 2,632 3,308 10,743 12,607 20 (4) (15) Signing Bonus 16,671 18 16,671 832 Total - including bonus 19,838 2,632 3,326 27,413 13,439 654 496 104 In 2019, we reached US$ 27.4 billion in investments, US$ 10.7 billion of which without signing bonuses, in line with the target of US$ 10 to 11 billion, disclosed in 2Q19. Investments in 4Q19 totaled US$ 3.2 billion. Investments in E&P were 24% up on 4Q19 mainly due to higher expenses in the construction of exploratory wells. On the Gas and Power segment, the quarterly increase relates to the execution of stoppages in thermal plants and gas processing units, which had been postponed. Approximately 70% of investments corresponds to capital investments. Capital investments are those whose main objective is to increase the capacity of existing assets, implement new production, offloading and storage assets, increase efficiency or profitability of the asset and implement essential infrastructure to enable other capital investment projects. They include acquisitions of assets/companies and investments in exploratory activities. On the other hand, the objective of current investments is to maintain the operation of existing assets (i.e., they do not aim at increasing the capacity of facilities), restoring capacity, in addition to investments in infrastructure whose implementation is not essential to enable another capital investment project. In 4Q19, investments in Exploration and Production totaled US$ 2.4 billion, with approximately 80% of which in capital investments. Investments were mainly concentrated: (i) in the production development of Santos Basin pre-salt (US$ 1.2 billion); (ii) new projects in mature fields (US$ 0.2 billion); and (iii) exploratory investments in the pre-salt (US$ 0.2 billion). In 4Q19, US$ 16.7 billion were invested in the acquisition bonuses of the Búzios and Itapu fields (bidding round for the Transfer of Rights surplus), the C-M-477 block (16th bidding round in the Concession Regime), and the Aram block (6th round PSC). The bonus payment was effected on the same date that Petrobras received US$ 9 billion in reimbursement for the revision of the Transfer of Rights contract. In the Refining segment, investments totaled US$ 0.4 billion in 4Q19, approximately 20% of which were capital investments. Investments in the Gas and Power segment totaled US$ 0.2 billion in 4Q19, approximately 60% of which were capital investments The following table presents the main information on the new oil and gas production systems. 18 Table 12 - Main Projects* FPSO CAPEX Total CAPEX Petrobras 20-24 Petrobras Project Start-up capacity Status spent Petrobras Share (bbl/day) US$ bi US$ bi Atapu 1 Project in execution phase with the P-70 (Owned 2020 150,000 1.7 3.9 89.3% platform's physical completion unit) above 98%. 10 wells drilled and 3 completed. Sépia 1 Project in execution phase with the FPSO Carioca 2021 180,000 0.3 3.1 97.6% platform's physical completion (Owned unit) above 80%. 5 wells drilled and 3 completed. Mero 1 Project in execution phase with the FPSO Guanabara 2021 180,000 0.1 1.1 40.0% platform's physical completion (Chartered unit) above 80%. 5 wells drilled and 1 completed. Búzios 5 Project in execution phase with the FPSO Alm. 2022 150,000 0.1 3.0 100% platform's physical completion Barroso above 10% and 1 well drilled. (Chartered unit) Marlim 1 Project in execution phase, letter of FPSO Anita 2022 80,000 0.04 2.3 100% intent signed for charter of the Garibaldi platform in October 2019. (Chartered unit) Marlim 2 Project in execution phase. Letter FPSO Ana Néri 2023 70,000 0.01 1.8 100% of intent signed for platform (Chartered unit) chartering in October 2019. Mero 2 Project in execution phase with the FPSO Sepetiba 2023 180,000 0.01 1.1 40% platform's physical completion (Chartered unit) above 10%. 4 wells drilled and 2 completed. 19 Portfolio Management Improvements in capital allocation are being implemented through portfolio management, with divestments of assets with low returns on capital employed. In 2019, we managed to make significant divestments, with signed and completed transactions contributing to a total of US$16.3 billion, including transactions signed in 2018 and completed in 2019 (with cash inflow of US$ 14.7 billion as detailed below). The main assets divested during the year were TAG gas pipelines, BR Distribuidora and Tartaruga Verde field. In 4Q19, we concluded the sale of Tartaruga Verde field, Pargo cluster, onshore fields in Rio Grande do Norte and, in January 2020, PO&G BV, which, together with the cash inflows relative to the signing of the Frade field, resulted in a cash inflow of US$ 1.75 billion in the period. We also signed the sale of Liquigás, in the amount of US$ 879 million. Table 13 - Signed transactions Transaction amount Amounts received in 2019 and 2020 Asset (US$ million) (US$ million) Maromba field 90 20 Pasadena refinery 562 467 TAG 8,722 8,722 Tartaruga Verde field 1,294 950 Onshore fields - RN 384 295 BR Distribuidora 2,553 2,553 Pampo and Enchova cluster 851 53 Baúna field 665 50 Macau Cluster 191 48 Belém Bioenergia Brasil 6 0 Ponta do Mel e Redonda 7 0 Lagoa Parda cluster 9 1 Frade Field 100 7.5 Liquigás 879 0 Pargo cluster Signed in 2018 324 Distribution in Paraguai Signed in 2018 381 PO&G BV Signed in 2018 806 Total value 16,313 14,678 In addition, we have the following divestments in our portfolio, as well as several other projects, approved in the new Strategic Plan 2020-2024, undergoing structuring phase, with teasers to be launched soon. The ones to highlight are the sale of gas transportation and distribution, offshore gas pipelines and thermal power plants. 20 Table 14 - Assets in divestment process Teaser / Non-binding phase TAG (10%) Mangue Seco 1 and 2 Golfinho & Camarupim Cluster (ES) Papa-Terra field (RJ) Exploratory concessions (PA-MA, RS) Binding phase Mega Refineries (RNEST, RLAM, REPAR, REFAP, REGAP, REMAN, LUBNOR e SIX) Uruguay assets (PUDSA) Deep-water fields (SE-AL Basin) Onshore fields (AM, CE, SE, BA and ES) Shallow water fields (ES and RJ) Exploratory concessions (ES) Petrobras reinforces the importance of portfolio management focusing on core assets, in order to improve our capital allocation, enable debt and capital cost reduction, and the consequent increase in value generation to the company and to our shareholders. 21 Liquidity and Capital Resources Table 15 - Liquidity and Capital Resources R$ million 4Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 2018 Adjusted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of 60,309 68,393 60,967 58,052 80,731 period Government bonds and time deposits with maturities of more (5,427) (2,456) (4,164) (4,198) (6,237) than 3 months at the beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 54,882 65,937 56,803 53,854 74,494 Cash generation from operting activities 30,693 32,824 26,108 101,766 95,846 Continuing operating activities 30,693 32,558 24,005 100,542 92,518 Operating Activities of Discontinued Operations − 266 2,103 1,224 3,328 Resources used in investing activities (31,937) (2,551) (5,557) (7,952) (17,788) Continuing operations investing activities (31,937) (9,945) (5,377) (15,148) (17,592) Investments in business areas (7,450) (7,106) (9,867) (28,534) (40,396) Signature Bonus (5,478) − (70) (5,505) (3,322) Bidding for oil surplus of Transfer of rights agreement (63,141) − − (63,141) − Asset sales receipt (divestments) 5,364 (3) 3,335 41,049 20,216 Reimbursement of Transfer of rights agreement 34,414 − − 34,414 − Dividends Received 2,470 79 1,092 5,732 3,634 Investments in securities 1,884 (2,915) 133 837 2,276 Investment activities of discontinued operations − 7,394 (180) 7,196 (196) (=) Cash From Operating and Investing Activities (1,244) 30,273 20,551 93,814 78,058 Net resources used for financing activities of continuing (26,255) (48,330) (21,294) (124,354) (106,482) activities Net Financing (17,224) (41,844) (20,420) (95,557) (103,935) Proceeds from long-term financing 11,257 17 7,611 29,156 37,057 Amortizations (28,481) (41,861) (28,031) (124,713) (140,992) Amortizations of leasing (6,523) (5,494) − (20,660) − Dividends paid to Petrobras shareholders (2,360) (1,184) (1,178) (7,488) (2,368) Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders (201) (12) (42) (550) (376) Non-controlling interest 53 204 346 (99) 197 Financing activities of discontinued operations − (50) (366) (1,982) (558) Net funds generated (used) by financing activities (26,255) (48,380) (21,660) (126,336) (107,040) Exchange rate effect on cash and cash equivalents 2,346 7,052 (1,840) 8,397 8,342 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 29,729 54,882 53,854 29,729 53,854 Federal government bonds and time deposits over 3 months 3,580 5,427 4,198 3,580 4,198 at period end Adjusted cash at end of period 33,309 60,309 58,052 33,309 58,052 Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Cash generation from operating activities 30,693 32,824 26,108 101,766 95,846 Investments in business areas (7,450) (7,106) (9,867) (28,534) (40,396) Free cash flow* 23,243 25,718 16,241 73,232 55,450 As of December 31st, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled R$ 29.7 billion and adjusted cash and cash equivalents totaled R$ 33.3 billion. Our goal is to reach a minimum cash of US$ 5.5 billion. In 4Q19, inflow of funds from net cash provided by operating activities totaled R$ 30.7 billion, which, alongside cash inflows related to divestments of R$ 5.4 billion and cash and cash equivalents, were used (i) to pay the signature bonus of the Transfer of Rights Surplus auction, in the net amount of R$ 28.7 billion, (ii) to prepay debt and amortize principal and interest due in the period (R$ 28.5 billion) and (iii) as capex in the business areas (R$ 7.5 billion). Net cash provided by operating activities dropped 8% in the quarter, mainly due to increase in inventories and accounts receivable in the amount of R$ 3.8 billion. 22 In 2019, the Company settled several loans and financial debt, in the amount of R$ 124.7 billion, with the following highlights : (i) R$ 39.0 billion (US$ 10 billion) relating to repurchase of global bonds previously issued by the Company in the capital market, with net premium paid to bondholders amounting to R$ 3.4 billion; (ii) pre-payment of banking loans in the domestic and international market totaling R$ 53.3 billion (US$ 13.5 billion); and (iii) pre-payment of R$ 2.2 billion with respect to financings with the Brazilian Development Bank (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social - BNDES). In 4Q19 we repaid R$ 28.5 billion in loans and financial debt, the most relevant being the prepayment of R$ 20.6 billion of the China Development Bank loan. We raised R$11.2 billion and the most noteworthy transaction was the issuance of debentures in Brazil, in the amount of R$ 3 billion. EBITDA x OCF x FCF x FCFE reconciliation Adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 36.5 billion in 4Q19, 12%, above 3Q19. Operating cash flow plus divestments during the year enabled the acquisition of new acreage and debt prepayment. The line showing the balance of the signing bonus includes the payment of R$ 63.1 billion related to Transfer of Rights, offset by the receipt of R$ 34.4 billion related to the revision of the original contract, besides participation in other bids. 23 Debt Our commitment to deleveraging generated significant results in 2019. The inflow of divestment resources led to a 25% fall in gross debt as of December 31st, 2019, reaching US$ 63 billion without the effects of IFRS16. Inlcuding IFRS16 which added US$ 23.9 billion to our debt, we managed to have a gross debt of US$ 87 billion, roughly in line with the amount in December 31, 2018, which did not include leases. In 4Q19, even with the strong cash outflow due to the payment of the signing bonus of the ToR surplus auction, we still managed to reduce gross debt by 4%. In addition, liability management helped to increase the average maturity from 9.14 years in December 31st, 2018 and 10.42 years in September 30th, 2019 to 10.80 years in December 31st, 2019, while, in the same periods, leverage reduced from 46% and 45% to 44%. Average interest rate reduced from 6.1% on December 31st, 2018 to 5.9% in September 30th and remained in the same level on December 31st, 2019. Net debt increased 4.6% due to the use of cash to pay the signing bonus of the ToR surplus auction in December, 2019. Deleveraging is a priority for Petrobras. Our goal is to reduce the Net Debt/Adjusted LTM EBITDA ratio to 1.5x by 2020, considering the effects of IFRS 16. At December 31, 2019, the Net Debt/Adjusted LTM EBITDA ratio was 2.41x considering the effects of IFRS 16, an increase from 2.40x at September 30th, 2019. Excluding the effects of the IFRS16, the Net Debt/Adjusted LTM EBITDA ratio reduced from 1.96x to 1.95x in the same period. Table 16 - Debt indicators US$ millions 12.31.19 09.30.2019 % 12.31.18 Gross Debt (without IFRS16) 63,260 66,070 (4.3) 84,175 Banking Market 35,944 34,815 3.2 42,947 Capital Markets 21,877 25,249 (13.4) 33,700 Development banks 1,967 1,950 0.9 3,387 Export Credit Agencies 3,233 3,812 (15.2) 3,881 Related parties − − − Others 239 244 (2.0) 260 Finance leases (IFRS 16) 23,861 23,831 0.1 185 Gross debt ( with IFRS 16) 87,121 89,901 (3.1) 84,360 Adjusted cash and cash equivalents 8,260 14,482 (43.0) 14,982 Net debt 78,861 75,419 4.6 69,378 Net debt (without IFRS) 55,000 51,588 6.6 69,193 Net Debt/(Net Debt + market cap) - Leverage 44% 45% (1.0) 46% Average interest rate (%) 5.9 5.9 − 6.1 Duration (years) 10.80 10.42 3.6 9.14 Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio 2.41 2.40 0.4 2.20 Gross debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio 2.66 2.86 (6.7) 2.68 R$ million Gross Debt (without IFRS16) 255.697 275.857 -7,3 326.876 Finance Lease (IFRS 16) 95.464 98.524 -3,1 0 Adjusted cash and cash equivalents 33.294 60.309 -44,8 58.052 Net Debt 317.867 314.072 1,2 268.824 Net Debt (without IFRS16) 222.403 215.548 3,2 268.824 Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio 2,46 2,58 -4,7 2,34 24 RESULTS BY SEGMENT EXPLORATION and PRODUCTION* Table 17 - Exploration and Production results Variation (%) R$ million 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 4Q19 / 4Q19 / 2019 / 3Q19 4Q18 2018 Sales revenues 57,076 49,806 50,775 199,429 191,546 14.6 12.4 4.1 Gross profit 28,771 22,828 24,838 91,735 85,947 26.0 15.8 6.7 Operating expenses (7,329) (5,050) (11,659) (16,700) (19,463) (45.1) 37.1 14.2 Operating income (loss) 21,442 17,778 13,179 75,035 66,484 20.6 62.7 12.9 Net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras 14,158 11,820 8,734 49,905 44,196 19.8 62.1 12.9 Adjusted EBITDA of the segment 36,310 32,142 25,754 125,450 103,206 13.0 41.0 21.6 EBITDA margin of the segment (%) 64 65 51 63 54 (1.4) 25.4 16.7 Average Brent crude (US$/bbl) 63.25 61.94 67.76 64.30 71.04 2.1 (6.7) (9.5) Sales price - Brazil Crude oil (US$/bbl) 63.00 58.10 66.71 61.25 66.66 8.4 (5.6) (8.1) Lifting cost - Brazil (US$/boe)* excluding production taxes 8.22 9.67 10.24 9.62 10.90 (15.0) (19.8) (11.7) Onshore 17.50 18.19 19.79 18.89 20.02 (3.8) (11.5) (5.7) without lease 17.50 18.19 19.79 18.89 20.02 (3.8) (11.5) (5.7) Shallow waters 27.94 30.56 26.20 30.27 25.69 (8.6) 6.6 17.8 without lease 25.65 28.58 24.61 28.22 24.07 (10.2) 4.2 17.2 Deep and ultra-deeppost-salt 11.18 14.21 11.61 12.53 12.59 (21.3) (3.7) (0.5) without lease 9.59 12.48 10.25 10.77 11.20 (23.2) (6.4) (3.8) Pre-salt 5.02 5.03 6.29 5.61 6.53 (0.3) (20.2) (14.0) without lease 3.20 3.07 3.57 3.52 3.66 4.4 (10.4) (3.9) including production taxes 18.94 19.50 23.77 20.95 24.39 (2.9) (20.3) (14.1) Production taxes - Brazil 10,071 9,120 9,970 41,949 39,794 10.4 1.0 5.4 Royalties 4,980 4,661 4,658 18,458 17,923 6.8 6.9 3.0 Special participation 5,044 4,410 5,264 23,299 21,685 14.4 (4.2) 7.4 Area rentals 47 49 48 192 186 (4.1) (2.1) 3.2 The increase in gross profit in the year is due to higher production, devaluation of real and lower lifting cost, partially offset by the lower Brent price. Operating income follows the increase in gross profit due to lower expenses with legal contingencies and higher results with divestments, mitigated by higher impairment losses and exploratory expenses. Lifting cost in 2019, without government take, was US$ 9.62/boe, a 12% reduction compared to the previous year (US$ 10.90/boe). The drop is mainly explained by the increase in production, with the start-up and ramp-up of pre-salt platforms, mainly in the Búzios and Lula fields. The increase in government take in 2019 compared to 2018 is due to the payment related to the unification of Parque das Baleias, partially mitigated by the drop in Brent's price between the periods. In unit terms, the relationship was attenuated by the increase in production in the Transfer of Rights fields, which are not subject to the special participation taxes. As disclosed in the 2020-2024 Strategic Plan, Petrobras will segregate the cost of chartering platforms with third parties (leasing cost) from the lifting cost without government take. This portion represents, in 2019, US$ 1.8/boe and US$ 2.0/boe in the year 2018, of a total of US$ 9.62/boe to US$ 10.90/boe, respectively. * Leasing refers to the platforms rentals. 25 The increase in gross profit in 4Q19 is mainly due to higher production, higher Brent prices, foreign exchange translation effects, and the price appreciation of our oil due to IMO 2020. Higher operating profit reflects the increase in gross profit and the gain on disposals, especially the Pargo cluster, partially offset by impairment losses and exploratory expenses. Pre-salt lifting cost in the quarter, without government take, was US$ 5.02/boe, in line with 3Q19 figures. The good results achieved in the pre-salt platforms explain the metric's stability. In the post-salt, we had a 21% drop in lifting cost without government take in 4Q19. We observed a reduction in the costs of platforms P-33 and P-37, which interrupted production with no expected return, as well as a reduction in intervention costs between quarters. In shallow water, there was a 9% reduction in lifting cost in 4Q19 compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the divestment of the Pargo and Vermelho fields, which had higher unit costs. In onshore fields, the lifting cost without government take decreased by 4% in dollars in 4Q19 due to the impact of the 3.6% devaluation of the real against the dollar in the period. Onshore and shallow water fields are not the Company's core assets and recent transactions show that there is a great interest from companies capable of adding more value to those assets than Petrobras. At the same time, the sale of these assets has been impacting positively the economic activity, since the new owners have significantly increased investments in these assets, creating jobs and fostering the development of the oil and gas services industry. In 2019, we recorded approximately R$4.1 billion in gains from the sales of these assets and R$ 2.6 billion in impairment reversals. There was an increase in the payment of government take in 4Q19 relative to the previous quarter, mainy due to increase in production. 26 Refining Table 18 - Refining results Variation (%) R$ million 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 4Q19 / 4Q19 / 2019 / 3Q19 4Q18 2018 Sales revenues 72,464 67,947 72,089 266,613 269,138 6.6 0.5 (0.9) Gross profit 8,010 4,899 157 23,623 23,202 63.5 5001.9 1.8 Operating expenses (6,431) (3,854) (5,257) (17,258) (12,677) (66.9) (22.3) 36.1 Operating Income (Loss) 1,579 1,045 (5,100) 6,365 10,525 51.1 131.0 (39.5) Profit (Loss) - Petrobras Shareholders 439 479 (3,320) 3,945 8,405 (8.4) 113.2 (53.1) Segment Adjusted EBITDA 6,472 3,725 (1,062) 19,709 20,331 73.7 709.4 (3.1) Segment EBITDA margin (%) 9% 5% (1)% 7% 8% 62.9 706.3 (2.1) Cost of refining (US$ / barrel) - Brazil 2.29 2.40 2.49 2.46 2.51 (4.6) (8.0) (2.0) Cost of refining (R$ / barrel) - Brazil 9.70 9.53 9.44 9.77 9.12 1.8 2.8 7.1 Basic oil products price - Internal Market (R$ 308.56 289.78 312.35 296.01 299.70 6.5 (1.2) (1.2) / bbl) In 2019, gross profit was higher due to higher volumes and margins in the export of fuel oil and petroleum, which offset the lower volume of sales in the domestic market and the reduction in the positive effect of inventory turnover between the years of R$ 2.1 billion. Inventory turnover effect in 2019 was R$ 4.2 billion. Lower operating profit was due to higher selling expenses, higher impairment expenses (RNEST, Comperj and Pasadena) and higher expenses with lawsuits related to environmental taxes as well as contingencies related to the OSPAR pipeline. In 4Q19, the improvement in gross profit was mainly due to the inventory turnover effect of approximately R$ 2.2 billion, due to the realization of inventories at prices above acquisition costs, as a result of the increase in Brent between quarters. In 4Q19 there were lower diesel sales in the domestic market due to the seasonality of this oil product, lower margin and volume of LPG in the domestic market partially offset by the higher volume exported and crack spread (US$ 5.1 / bbl) of fuel oil. Natural gas, an input to the refineries, was purchased at lower prices, due to the reduction in unit costs, favoring results. Refining unit cost increased in reais due to the reduction in the processed feed. Although there was higher demand for low sulphur fuel oil, the utilization factor reduced to 76% in 4Q19, against 80% in the 3Q19, due to lower overall demand in the domestic market. Operating profit was higher in the quarter, reflecting the increase in gross profit, partially offset by higher impairment expenses in RNEST's 2nd Train, in addition to higher selling expenses, due to the increase in shipping costs, and tax expenses, due to the adhesion to State Amnesties programs. 27 Gas and Power Table 19 - Gas and Power results Variation (%) R$ million 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 4Q19 / 4Q19 / 2019 / 3Q19 4Q18 2018 Sales revenues 11,314 11,750 11,889 45,252 44,926 (3.7) (4.8) 0.7 Gross profit 4,007 3,673 3,338 14,914 11,602 9.1 20.0 28.5 Operating expenses (4,933) (2,510) (669) 9,926 (8,933) (97.0) (637.0) 211.0 Operating income (loss) (926) 1,163 2,669 24,840 2,669 (179.6) (134.7) - Net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras (642) 783 1,765 16,331 1,709 (182.0) (136.4) 855.6 Adjusted EBITDA of the segment 767 1,974 3,891 7,253 5,830 (61.1) (80.3) 24.4 EBITDA margin of the segment (%) 7% 17% 33% 16% 13% (10.0) (25.9) 3.1 Domestic sales price - natural gas (US$/bbl) 42.70 45.57 49.45 46.29 42.87 (6.0) (14.0) 8.0 In 2019, the higher gross profit was due to better margins on natural gas sales to the non-thermoelectric sector and on energy in the Free Contracting Environment (ACL) due to the reduction in spot prices, reducing the costs of settling sales contracts at the Chamber of Commercialization of Electric Energy (CCEE). Operating profit increased due to the sale of a 90% interest in TAG in June/19, despite higher selling expenses with the payment of TAG's tariffs. In 4Q19, gross profit was higher due to better margins in sales of natural gas in the thermoelectric and non-thermoelectric sectors. The lower operating profit reflects the increase in operating expenses due to the mothballing of ANSA and the impairment of UFN- III, besides the end of a tax dispute with the adhesion to State Amnesties programs. 28 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA is an indicator calculated as the net income for the period plus taxes on profit, net financial result, depreciation and amortization. Petrobras announces EBITDA, as authorized by CVM Instruction 527 of October 2012. In order to reflect the Directors' view regarding the formation of the company's current business results, EBITDA is also presented adjusted (Adjusted EBITDA) as a result of: investments, impairment, results with divestments and write-off of assets, and cumulative exchange effects of (CTA) reclassified to income. In the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, the Company added, for the periods of 2018, foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from provisions for lawsuits in foreign currencies. Provisions for legal proceedings in foreign currencies consist mainly of Petrobras' share of the Class Action agreement, which ended in December 2017. Exchange gains or losses on provisions of legal proceedings are presented in Other Income and Expenses for accounting purposes, but Management does not consider them as part of the Company's current activities, as they are similar to the exchange effects presented in the Net Financial Result. No adjustments were made in the comparative periods presented, since the values were not significant. Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting the sum of the last twelve months (Last Twelve Months), also represents an alternative to the company's operating cash generation. This measure is used to calculate the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA metric established in our Strategic Plan 2020-2024, helping to evaluate the company's leverage and liquidity. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not provided for in International Financial Reporting Standards and should not serve as a basis for comparison with those disclosed by other companies and should not be considered as a substitute for any other measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. These measures should be considered in conjunction with other measures and indicators for a better understanding of the company's performance and financial condition. Table 20 - Adjusted EBITDA Variation (%) R$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 4Q19 / 4Q19 / 2019 / 3Q19 4Q18 2018 Net income (loss) 8,538 (509) 1,374 30,842 23,505 1,777.4 521.4 31.2 Net finance income (expense) 6,590 10,874 7,157 34,459 23,498 (39.4) (7.9) 46.6 Income taxes (993) 3,938 2,659 16,400 15,462 (125.2) (137.3) 6.1 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 14,945 14,985 10,824 58,502 43,229 (0.3) 38.1 35.3 EBITDA 29,080 29,288 22,014 140,203 105,694 (0.7) 32.1 32.6 Share of earnings in equity-accounted investments 864 (446) (123) (547) (1,920) 293.7 802.4 71.5 Impairment losses / (reversals) 9,139 2,410 6,307 11,630 7,689 279.2 44.9 51.3 Realization of cumulative translation adjustment − − − 127 − - - - Gains/ losses on disposal/ write-offs of non- current assets (2,554) 645 774 (23,798) (1,073) (496.0) (430.0) (2,117.9) Foreign exchange gains or losses on material provisions for legal proceedings − 561 (316) 476 1,646 (100.0) (100.0) (71.1) Adjusted EBITDA from continued operations 36,529 32,458 28,656 128,091 112,036 12.5 27.5 14.3 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations − 124 505 1,158 2,816 (100.0) (100.0) (58.9) Total Adjusted EBITDA 36,529 32,582 29,161 129,249 114,852 12.1 25.3 12.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 45 42 35 42 36 7.1 30.0 16.7 29 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Table 22 - Income Statement - Consolidated R$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 Sales revenue 81,771 77,051 82,781 302,245 310,255 Cost of sales (44,715) (47,045) (52,782) (180,140) (191,568) Gross profit 37,056 30,006 29,999 122,105 118,687 Selling expenses (5,709) (4,968) (1,404) (17,746) (13,938) General and administrative expenses (2,035) (2,012) (2,167) (8,368) (8,146) Exploration costs (1,873) (276) (466) (3,197) (1,904) Research and development expenses (599) (578) (633) (2,268) (2,345) Other taxes (1,312) (560) (1,102) (2,484) (2,475) Impairment (9,139) (2,410) (6,307) (11,630) (7,689) Other income and expenses, net (1,390) (5,345) (6,853) 4,742 (21,645) (22,057) (16,149) (18,932) (40,951) (58,142) Profit before financial income, interests and taxes 14,999 13,857 11,067 81,154 60,545 Finance income 1,655 1,344 1,795 5,271 8,713 Finance expenses (5,320) (9,623) (4,844) (27,878) (20,479) Foreign exchange and inflation indexation charges (2,925) (2,595) (4,108) (11,852) (11,732) Net finance income (loss) (6,590) (10,874) (7,157) (34,459) (23,498) Share of earnings in equity-accounted investments (864) 446 123 547 1,920 Income (loss) before taxes 7,545 3,429 4,033 47,242 38,967 Income taxes 993 (3,938) (2,659) (16,400) (15,462) Income (loss) from continuing operations 8,538 (509) 1,374 30,842 23,505 Income (loss) from discontinued operations − 9,349 1,604 10,128 3,193 Net Income (Loss) 8,538 8,840 2,978 40,970 26,698 Attributable to: Petrobras Shareholders 8,153 9,087 2,102 40,137 25,779 Result from continuing operations 8,153 (223) 959 30,272 23,504 Result from discontinued operations − 9,310 1,143 9,865 2,275 Non-controlling interests 385 (247) 876 833 919 Result from continuing operations 385 (286) 414 570 1 Result from discontinued operations − 39 462 263 918 8,538 8,840 2,978 40,970 26,698 30 Table 23 - Statement of Financial Position - Consolidated ASSETS - R$ millions 12.31.19 12.31.18 Current assets 112,101 143,606 Cash and cash equivalents 29,714 53,854 Marketable securities 3,580 4,198 Accounts receivable, net 15,164 22,264 Inventories 33,009 34,822 Recoverable taxes 14,287 7,883 Assets classified as held for sale 10,333 7,540 Deposits linked to class action − 7,287 Other current assets 6,014 5,758 Non-current assets 813,910 716,867 Long-term receivables 71,306 85,478 Trade and other receivables, net 10,345 21,281 Marketable securities 232 205 Judicial deposits 33,198 26,003 Deferred taxes 5,593 10,384 Other tax assets 15,877 16,959 Advances to suppliers 1,313 2,575 Other non-current assets 4,748 8,071 Investments 22,166 10,690 Property, plant and equipment 641,949 609,829 Intangible assets 78,489 10,870 Total assets 926,011 860,473 LIABILITIES - R$ millions 12.31.19 12.31.18 Current liabilities 116,147 97,068 Trade payables 22,576 24,516 Finance debt 18,013 14,207 Leasings 23,126 89 Taxes and contributions 14,914 14,595 Proposed dividends 6,278 4,296 Employee compensation (payroll, profit-sharing and related charges) 6,632 6,426 Pension and health plans 3,577 3,137 Provision for legal and administrative proceedings − 13,493 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 13,084 3,808 Agreement with north-american authorities − 3,034 Other current liabilities 7,947 9,467 Non-current liabilities 510,727 479,862 Financial debt 236,969 311,954 Financial leasing obligations 73,053 626 Income Tax and social contribution 2,031 2,139 Deferred taxes 7,095 2,536 Pension and health plans 103,213 85,012 Provision for legal proceedings 12,546 15,202 Provision for decommisioning costs 70,377 58,637 Other non-current liabilities 5,443 3,756 Shareholders´ equity 299,137 283,543 Share capital 205,432 205,432 Profit reserves and others 90,109 71,793 Non-controlling interests 3,596 6,318 Total liabilities and shareholders´ equity 926,011 860,473 31 Table 24 - Statement of Cash Flows - Consolidated R$ milhões 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 Net income (loss) for the year 8,538 8,840 2,978 40,970 26,698 Adjustments for: Result of discontinued operations − (9,349) (1,604) (10,128) (3,193) Pension and medical benefits (actuarial expense) 2,052 2,053 1,833 8,219 7,331 Results in equity-accounted investments 864 (446) (122) (547) (1,920) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 14,945 14,985 10,824 58,502 43,229 Impairment assets (reversal) 9,139 2,410 6,307 11,630 7,689 Inventory write-down to net realizable value 36 64 1,463 68 1,595 Allowance (reversals) for impairment of trade and other receivables 75 122 (3,069) 343 282 Exploratory expenditures write-offs 1,002 5 58 1,250 317 Gains and losses on disposals/write-offs of assets and result in (2,552) 644 776 (23,670) (1,072) remeasurement of equity interests Foreign exchange, indexation and finance charges 6,568 10,334 6,295 33,259 28,647 Deferred income taxes, net (285) 4,696 774 11,036 1,297 Revision and financial update of decommissioning areas 1,390 798 (1,787) 3,765 1 Decrease (Increase) in assets Trade and other receivables, net (2,229) 6,825 3,935 8,578 (5,983) Inventories (1,709) 2,979 2,054 (1,208) (7,599) Judicial deposits (2,007) (2,265) (1,823) (8,427) (7,405) Deposits linked to Class Action − 11,117 196 7,424 (7,238) Other assets 2,682 186 (1,074) (655) 1,633 Increase (Decrease) in liabilities Trade payables (839) 229 (2,608) (3,821) 3,557 Other taxes payable (104) (3,051) (1,639) 870 8,147 Income taxes paid (230) (6,608) (2,595) (9,198) (9,505) Pension and medical benefits (1,965) (3,613) (1,154) (7,489) (3,666) Provision for legal proceedings (369) (9,868) 4,531 (14,922) 6,221 Salaries, holidays, charges and participations (680) 886 (392) 681 1,890 Provision for dismantling areas (746) (297) (2,357) (2,028) (1,929) Agreement with US authorities − − (337) (2,892) (337) Other liabilities (2,883) 882 2,542 (1,068) 3,831 Net cash from operating activities of continuing activities 30,693 32,558 24,005 100,542 92,518 Discontinued operations activities − 266 2,103 1,224 3,328 Net cash from operating activities 30,693 32,824 26,108 101,766 95,846 Cash flows from Investing activities Capital expenditures (except for Surplus of Transfer of Rights) (12,989) (7,057) (9,884) (34,010) (43,561) Surplus of Transfer of Rights (63,141) − − (63,141) − Investments in investees 61 (49) (53) (29) (157) Proceeds from disposal of assets - Divestment 5,364 (3) 3,335 41,049 20,216 Proceeds from Transfer of Rights Review 34,414 − − 34,414 − Divestment (Investment) in marketable securities 1,884 (2,915) 133 837 2,276 Dividends received 2,470 79 1,092 5,732 3,634 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing activities (31,937) (9,945) (5,377) (15,148) (17,592) Investment activities from discontinued operations − 7,394 (180) 7,196 (196) Net resources used by investing activities (31,937) (2,551) (5,557) (7,952) (17,788) Cash flows from Financing activities Investments by non-controlling interest 53 204 346 (99) 197 Financing and loans, net: Proceeds from financing 11,257 17 7,611 29,156 37,057 Amortization of principal - financing (25,465) (36,228) (23,390) (107,090) (120,353) Amortization of interest - financing (3,016) (5,633) (4,641) (17,623) (20,639) Amortization of commercial leases (6,523) (5,494) − (20,660) − Dividends paid to shareholders of Petrobras (2,360) (1,184) (1,178) (7,488) (2,368) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (201) (12) (42) (550) (376) 32 Net resources used for financing activities of continuing activities (26,255) (48,330) (21,294) (124,354) (106,482) Financing activities of discontinued operations − (50) (366) (1,982) (558) Net funds generated (used) by financing activities (26,255) (48,380) (21,660) (126,336) (107,040) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,346 7,052 (1,840) 8,397 8,342 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (25,153) (11,055) (2,949) (24,125) (20,640) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 54,882 65,937 56,803 53,854 74,494 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 29,729 54,882 53,854 29,729 53,854 33 SEGMENT INFORMATION Table 25 - Consolidated Income Statement by Segment -2019 R$ million E&P REFINING GAS & CORP. ELIMIN. TOTAL POWER Sales revenues 199,429 266,613 45,252 4,802 (213,851) 302,245 Intersegmentos 195,245 36,561 13,002 895 (213,851) 31,852 Third parties 4,184 230,052 32,250 3,907 − 270,393 Cost of sales (107,694) (242,990) (30,338) (4,588) 205,470 (180,140) Gross profit 91,735 23,623 14,914 214 (8,381) 122,105 Expenses (16,700) (17,258) 9,926 (16,806) (113) (40,951) Selling expenses (4) (8,568) (8,971) (121) (82) (17,746) General and administrative expenses (990) (1,329) (530) (5,519) − (8,368) Exploration costs (3,197) − − − − (3,197) Research and development costs (1,549) (43) (58) (618) − (2,268) Other taxes (507) (606) (617) (754) − (2,484) Impairment (8,027) (2,802) (801) − − (11,630) Other income and expenses net (2,426) (3,910) 20,903 (9,794) (31) 4,742 Operating income (loss) 75,035 6,365 24,840 (16,592) (8,494) 81,154 Net finance income (expense) − − − (34,459) − (34,459) Share of earnings in equity-accounted 330 (653) 407 463 − 547 investments Income (loss) before income taxes 75,365 5,712 25,247 (50,588) (8,494) 47,242 Income taxes (25,511) (2,164) (8,446) 16,833 2,888 (16,400) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 49,854 3,548 16,801 (33,755) (5,606) 30,842 Result with discontinued operations − − 12 10,116 − 10,128 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations − − 12 10,116 − 10,128 Net income (loss) 49,854 3,548 16,813 (23,639) (5,606) 40,970 Net income (loss) attributable to: − Shareholders of Petrobras 49,905 3,945 16,331 (24,438) (5,606) 40,137 Net income from continuing operations 49,905 3,945 16,331 (34,303) (5,606) 30,272 Net income from discontinued operations − − − 9,865 − 9,865 Non-controlling interests (51) (397) 482 799 − 833 Net income from continuing operations (51) (397) 470 548 − 570 Net income from discontinued operations − − 12 251 − 263 49,854 3,548 16,813 (23,639) (5,606) 40,970 34 Table 26 - Consolidated Income Statement by Segment - 2018 R$ million E&P REFINING GAS & CORP. ELIMIN. TOTAL POWER Sales revenues 191,546 269,138 44,926 6,331 (201,686) 310,255 Intersegmentos 182,983 61,145 13,518 757 (201,686) 56,717 Third parties 8,563 207,993 31,408 5,574 − 253,538 Cost of sales (105,599) (245,936) (33,324) (5,889) 199,180 (191,568) Gross profit 85,947 23,202 11,602 442 (2,506) 118,687 Expenses (19,463) (12,677) (8,933) (16,932) (137) (58,142) Selling expenses (291) (6,496) (6,807) (245) (99) (13,938) General and administrative expenses (934) (1,365) (551) (5,294) (2) (8,146) Exploration costs (1,904) − − − − (1,904) Research and development costs (1,622) (42) (75) (606) − (2,345) Other taxes (411) (768) (244) (1,052) − (2,475) Impairment (5,348) (1,687) (723) 69 − (7,689) Other income and expenses net (8,953) (2,319) (533) (9,804) (36) (21,645) Operating income (loss) 66,484 10,525 2,669 (16,490) (2,643) 60,545 Net finance income (expense) − − − (23,498) − (23,498) Share of earnings in equity-accounted 297 1,299 355 (31) − 1,920 investments Income (loss) before income taxes 66,781 11,824 3,024 (40,019) (2,643) 38,967 Income taxes (22,604) (3,578) (907) 10,729 898 (15,462) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 44,177 8,246 2,117 (29,290) (1,745) 23,505 Result with discontinued operations − − 54 3,139 − 3,193 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations − − 54 3,139 − 3,193 Net income (loss) 44,177 8,246 2,171 (26,151) (1,745) 26,698 Net income (loss) attributable to: − Shareholders of Petrobras 44,196 8,405 1,709 (26,786) (1,745) 25,779 Net income from continuing operations 44,196 8,405 1,670 (29,022) (1,745) 23,504 Net income from discontinued operations − − 39 2,236 − 2,275 Non-controlling interests (19) (159) 462 635 − 919 Net income from continuing operations (19) (159) 446 (267) − 1 Net income from discontinued operations − − 16 902 − 918 44,177 8,246 2,171 (26,151) (1,745) 26,698 35 Table 27 - Consolidated Income Statement by Segment - 4Q19 R$ million E&P REFINING GAS & CORP. ELIMIN. TOTAL POWER Sales revenues 57,076 72,464 11,314 1,225 (60,308) 81,771 Intersegmentos 55,756 1,518 2,754 280 (60,308) − Third parties 1,320 70,946 8,560 945 − 81,771 Cost of sales (28,305) (64,454) (7,307) (1,157) 56,508 (44,715) Gross profit 28,771 8,010 4,007 68 (3,800) 37,056 Expenses (7,329) (6,431) (4,933) (3,341) (23) (22,057) Selling expenses (2) (2,792) (2,870) (30) (15) (5,709) General and administrative expenses (67) (305) (116) (1,547) − (2,035) Exploration costs (1,873) − − − − (1,873) Research and development costs (397) (7) (19) (176) − (599) Other taxes (322) (331) (489) (170) − (1,312) Impairment (6,785) (1,568) (786) − − (9,139) Other income and expenses net 2,117 (1,428) (653) (1,418) (8) (1,390) Operating income (loss) 21,442 1,579 (926) (3,273) (3,823) 14,999 Net finance income (expense) − − − (6,590) − (6,590) Share of earnings in equity-accounted (32) (919) 70 17 − (864) investments Income (loss) before income taxes 21,410 660 (856) (9,846) (3,823) 7,545 Income taxes (7,289) (537) 314 7,205 1,300 993 Net income (loss) from continuing 14,121 123 (542) (2,641) (2,523) 8,538 operations Result with discontinued operations − − − − − − Net income (loss) from discontinued − − − − − − operations Net income (loss) 14,121 123 (542) (2,641) (2,523) 8,538 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of Petrobras 14,158 439 (642) (3,279) (2,523) 8,153 Net income from continuing operations 14,158 439 (642) (3,279) (2,523) 8,153 Net income from discontinued operations − − − − − − Non-controlling interests (37) (316) 100 638 − 385 Net income from continuing operations (37) (316) 100 638 − 385 Net income from discontinued operations − − − − − − 14,121 123 (542) (2,641) (2,523) 8,538 36 Table 28 - Consolidated Income Statement by Segment - 3Q19 R$ million E&P REFINING GAS & CORP. ELIMIN. TOTAL POWER Sales revenues 49,806 67,947 11,750 1,124 (53,576) 77,051 Intersegmentos 48,724 5,709 3,512 191 (53,576) 4,560 Third parties 1,082 62,238 8,238 933 − 72,491 Cost of sales (26,978) (63,048) (8,077) (1,070) 52,128 (47,045) Gross profit 22,828 4,899 3,673 54 (1,448) 30,006 Expenses (5,050) (3,854) (2,510) (4,723) (12) (16,149) Selling expenses 2 (2,108) (2,850) (11) (1) (4,968) General and administrative expenses (332) (335) (126) (1,219) − (2,012) Exploration costs (276) − − − − (276) Research and development costs (393) (9) (12) (164) − (578) Other taxes (76) (138) (35) (311) − (560) Impairment (2,343) (53) (14) − − (2,410) Other income and expenses net (1,632) (1,211) 527 (3,018) (11) (5,345) Operating income (loss) 17,778 1,045 1,163 (4,669) (1,460) 13,857 Net finance income (expense) − − − (10,874) − (10,874) Share of earnings in equity-accounted 82 (269) 168 465 − 446 investments Income (loss) before income taxes 17,860 776 1,331 (15,078) (1,460) 3,429 Income taxes (6,045) (355) (395) 2,360 497 (3,938) Net income (loss) from continuing 11,815 421 936 (12,718) (963) (509) operations Result with discontinued operations − − (18) 9,367 − 9,349 Net income (loss) from discontinued − − (18) 9,367 − 9,349 operations Net income (loss) 11,815 421 918 (3,351) (963) 8,840 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of Petrobras 11,820 479 783 (3,032) (963) 9,087 Net income from continuing operations 11,820 479 804 (12,363) (963) (223) Net income from discontinued operations − − (21) 9,331 − 9,310 Non-controlling interests (5) (58) 135 (319) − (247) Net income from continuing operations (5) (58) 132 (355) − (286) Net income from discontinued operations − − 3 36 − 39 11,815 421 918 (3,351) (963) 8,840 37 Table 29 - Other Income (Expenses) by Segment - 2019 R$ millions E&P REFINING GAS & CORP. ELIMIN. TOTAL POWER (Losses)/gains on legal, administrative and arbitral proceedings Pension and medical benefits Unscheduled stoppages and pre-operatingexpenses Provision for variable compensation program Gains/(losses) with Commodities Derivatives Voluntary Separation Incentive Plan - PIDV Institutional relations and cultural projects Result Related to Decommissioning Operating expenses with thermoeletric plants Profit Share Careers and remuneration plan Agreement with American Authorities Equalization of Expenses - AIP Reimbursment of expenses regarding "Car Wash" operation Government Grants (Expenditures)/reimbursements from operations in E&P partnerships Gains / (losses) on disposal/write-offs of assets and results in the remeasurement ofequity interests Others (480) (2,039) 318 (3,752) − (5,953) − − − (5,391) − (5,391) (4,685) (53) (454) (16) − (5,208) (1,044) (508) (123) (875) − (2,550) − − − (1,427) − (1,427) (282) (267) (13) (229) − (791) (1) (13) − (702) − (716) (637) − − − − (637) − − (500) − − (500) (4) (137) (3) (28) − (172) (3) (1) − (3) − (7) − − − − − − 17 − − (14) − 3 65 − − 809 − 874 20 15 127 766 − 928 1,530 − − − − 1,530 2,911 (851) 21,017 721 − 23,798 167 (56) 534 849 (31) 961 (2,426) (3,910) 20,903 (9,794) (31) 4,742 38 Table 30 - Other Income (Expenses) by Segment - 2018 R$ millions E&P REFINING GAS & CORP. ELIMIN. TOTAL POWER (Losses)/gains on legal, administrative and arbitral proceedings Pension and medical benefits Unscheduled stoppages and pre-operatingexpenses Provision for variable compensation program Gains/(losses) with Commodities Derivatives Voluntary Separation Incentive Plan - PIDV Institutional relations and cultural projects Result Related to Area Dismantling Operating expenses with thermoeletric plants Profit Share Careers and remuneration plan Agreement with American Authorities Equalization of Expenses - AIP Reimbursment of expenses regarding "Car Wash" operation Government Grants (Expenditures)/reimbursements from operations in E&P partnerships Gains / (losses) on disposal/write-offs of assets and results in the remeasurement ofequity interests Others (6,230) (343) (484) (1,373) − (8,430) − − − (5,089) − (5,089) (4,179) (100) (458) (9) − (4,746) (538) (241) − (230) − (1,009) − − − (1,396) − (1,396) 2 4 1 1 − 8 (3) (8) − (645) − (656) 2,365 − − − − 2,365 − − (392) − − (392) (611) (398) (76) (497) − (1,582) (523) (179) (42) (412) − (1,156) − − − (3,536) − (3,536) (1,064) − − − − (1,064) 38 − − 1,763 − 1,801 15 18 269 628 − 930 1,227 − − − − 1,227 1,271 (345) (80) 227 − 1,073 (723) (727) 729 764 (36) 7 (8,953) (2,319) (533) (9,804) (36) (21,645) 39 Table 31 - Other Income (Expenses) by Segment - 4Q19 R$ millions E&P REFINING GAS & CORP. ELIMIN. TOTAL POWER (Losses)/gains on legal, administrative and arbitral proceedings Pension and medical benefits Unscheduled stoppages and pre-operatingexpenses Provision for variable compensation program Gains/(losses) with Commodities Derivatives Expenses (Reversals) with PIDV Institutional relations and cultural projects Result Related to Area Dismantling Operating expenses with thermoeletric plants Profit Share Careers and remuneration plan Agreement with American Authorities Equalization of Expenses - AIP Reimbursment of expenses regarding "Car Wash" operation Government grants (Expenditures)/reimbursements from operations in E&P partnerships Gains / (losses) on disposal/write-offs of assets and results in the remeasurement ofequity interests Others (262) (330) (23) 486 − (129) − − − (1,348) − (1,348) (1,230) (5) (86) (6) − (1,327) (236) (115) (49) (218) − (618) − − − (230) − (230) (49) (47) (2) (89) − (187) − (4) − (310) − (314) (633) − − − − (633) − − (126) − − (126) − (15) (2) (11) − (28) − − − (1) − (1) − − − − − − (79) − − (13) − (92) 37 − − 82 − 119 4 9 1 (301) − (287) 628 − − − − 628 3,561 (893) (283) 169 − 2,554 376 (28) (83) 372 (8) 629 2,117 (1,428) (653) (1,418) (8) (1,390) 40 Table 32 - Other Income (Expenses) by Segment - 3Q19 R$ millions E&P REFINING GAS & CORP. ELIMIN. TOTAL POWER (Losses)/gains on legal, administrative and arbitral proceedings Pension and medical benefits Unscheduled stoppages and pre-operatingexpenses Provision for variable compensation program Gains/(losses) with Commodities Derivatives Expenses (Reversals) with PIDV Institutional relations and cultural projects Result Related to Area Dismantling Operating expenses with thermoeletric plants Profit Share Careers and remuneration plan Agreement with American Authorities Equalization of Expenses - AIP Reimbursment of expenses regarding "Car Wash" operation Government grants (Expenditures)/reimbursements from operations in E&P partnerships Gains / (losses) on disposal/write-offs of assets and results in the remeasurement ofequity interests Others (364) (806) 286 (2,774) − (3,658) − − − (1,348) − (1,348) (1,051) (4) (89) (7) − (1,151) (485) (223) (45) (388) − (1,141) − − − 252 − 252 (100) (96) (5) (68) − (269) − (4) − (120) − (124) (4) − − − − (4) − − (95) − − (95) − (43) 5 (7) − (45) (1) − − − − (1) − − − − − − 130 − − − − 130 (1) − − 447 − 446 4 2 2 986 − 994 532 − − − − 532 (463) (71) (135) 24 − (645) 171 34 603 (15) (11) 782 (1,632) (1,211) 527 (3,018) (11) (5,345) 41 Table 33 - Consolidated Assets by Segment - 12.31.2019 R$ millions E&P REFINING GAS & CORP. ELIMIN. TOTAL POWER Total assets 621,860 175,418 51,240 97,097 (19,604) 926,011 Current assets 23,114 49,467 7,789 51,186 (19,455) 112,101 Non-current assets 598,746 125,951 43,451 45,911 (149) 813,910 Long-term receivables 26,022 13,296 5,517 26,471 − 71,306 Investments 2,387 4,472 4,299 11,008 − 22,166 Property, plant and equipment 493,746 107,659 32,975 7,718 (149) 641,949 Operating assets 428,589 95,245 22,593 7,191 (149) 553,469 Assets under construction 65,157 12,414 10,382 527 − 88,480 Intangible assets 76,591 524 660 714 − 78,489 Table 34 - Consolidated Assets by Segment - 12.31.2018 R$ millions E&P REFINING GAS & CORP. ELIMIN. TOTAL POWER Total assets 512,689 170,810 60,479 129,914 (13,419) 860,473 Current assets 20,630 46,360 7,853 82,939 (14,176) 143,606 Non-current assets 492,059 124,450 52,626 46,975 757 716,867 Long-term receivables 31,443 12,731 5,908 34,486 910 85,478 Investments 2,520 5,046 2,932 192 − 10,690 Property, plant and equipment 450,073 105,998 42,845 11,066 (153) 609,829 Operating assets 361,027 94,337 33,003 9,530 (153) 497,744 Assets under construction 89,046 11,661 9,842 1,536 − 112,085 Intangible assets 8,023 675 941 1,231 − 10,870 42 Table 35 - Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Statement by Segment - 2019 R$ millions E&P REFINING GAS & CORP. ELIMIN. TOTAL POWER Net income (loss) from continuing 49,854 3,548 16,801 (33,755) (5,606) 30,842 operations Net finance income (expense) − − − 34,459 − 34,459 Income taxes 25,511 2,164 8,446 (16,833) (2,888) 16,400 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 45,299 9,691 2,573 939 − 58,502 EBITDA 120,664 15,403 27,820 (15,190) (8,494) 140,203 Share of earnings in equity-accounted (330) 653 (407) (463) − (547) investments Impairment losses / (reversals) 8,027 2,802 801 − − 11,630 Realization of cumulative translation − − − 127 − 127 adjustment Foreign Exchange gains or losses on − − − 476 − 476 material provisions for legal procedings Gains / (losses) on disposal / write-offs of assets and in remeasurement of equity (2,911) 851 (21,017) (721) − (23,798) interests Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing 125,450 19,709 7,197 (15,771) (8,494) 128,091 Operations Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued − − 56 1,102 − 1,158 Operations Adjusted EBITDA 125,450 19,709 7,253 (14,669) (8,494) 129,249 Table 36 - Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Statement by Segment - 2018 R$ millions E&P REFINING GAS & CORP. ELIMIN. TOTAL POWER Net income (loss) from continuing 44,177 8,246 2,117 (29,290) (1,745) 23,505 operations Net finance income (expense) − − − 23,498 − 23,498 Income taxes 22,604 3,578 907 (10,729) (898) 15,462 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 32,645 7,774 2,276 534 − 43,229 EBITDA 99,426 19,598 5,300 (15,987) (2,643) 105,694 Share of earnings in equity-accounted (297) (1,299) (355) 31 − (1,920) investments Impairment losses / (reversals) 5,348 1,687 723 (69) − 7,689 Realization of cumulative translation − − − − − − adjustment Foreign Exchange gains or losses on − − − 1,646 − 1,646 material provisions for legal procedings Gains / (losses) on disposal / write-offs of assets and in remeasurement of equity (1,271) 345 80 (227) − (1,073) interests Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing 103,206 20,331 5,748 (14,606) (2,643) 112,036 Operations Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued − − 82 2,734 − 2,816 Operations Adjusted EBITDA 103,206 20,331 5,830 (11,872) (2,643) 114,852 43 Table 37 - Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Statement by Segment - 4Q19 R$ million E&P REFINING GAS & CORP. ELIMIN. TOTAL POWER Net income (loss) from continuing 14,121 123 (542) (2,641) (2,523) 8,538 operations Net finance income (expense) − − − 6,590 − 6,590 Income taxes 7,289 537 (314) (7,205) (1,300) (993) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,644 2,432 624 245 − 14,945 EBITDA 33,054 3,092 (232) (3,011) (3,823) 29,080 Share of earnings in equity-accounted 32 919 (70) (17) − 864 investments Impairment losses / (reversals) 6,785 1,568 786 − − 9,139 Realization of cumulative translation − − − − − − adjustment Foreign Exchange gains or losses on − − − − − − material provisions for legal procedings Gains / (losses) on disposal / write-offs of assets and in remeasurement of equity (3,561) 893 283 (169) − (2,554) interests Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing 36,310 6,472 767 (3,197) (3,823) 36,529 Operations Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued − − − − − − Operations