Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras 1st quarter 2020 Performance

1stquarter 2020 Performance
-
Webcast
May 15, 2020
Árvore de natal molhada
Disclaimer
-
The presentation may contain forward-looking statements about future events that are not based on historical facts and are not assurances of future results. Such forward- looking statements merely reflect the Company's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. Such terms as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "project", "seek", "should", along with similar or analogous expressions, are used to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these statements are only projections and may differ materially from actual future results or
events. Readers are referred to the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, specifically the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the
forward-looking statements, including, among other things, risks relating to general economic and business conditions, including crude oil and other commodity prices, refining margins and prevailing exchange rates, uncertainties inherent in making estimates of our oil and gas reserves including recently discovered oil and gas
reserves, international and Brazilian
political, economic and social developments, receipt of governmental approvals and licenses and our ability to obtain financing.
We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason. Figures for 2020 on are estimates or targets.
All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation.
In addition, this presentation also contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under Brazilian GAAP or IFRS. These measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures provided by other companies. We are providing these measures because we use them as a measure of company performance; they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures that have been disclosed in accordance with Brazilian GAAP or IFRS.
Non-sec compliant oil and gas reserves: cautionary statement for us investors
We present certain data in this presentation, such as oil and gas resources, that we are not
permitted to present in documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under new Subpart 1200 to Regulation S-K because such terms do not qualify as proved, probable or possible reserves under Rule 4-10(a) of Regulation S-X
2
We express our solidarity to all the victims of the global pandemic caused by Covid-19
At the same time, we pay tribute to the health professionals, who have been true heroes in this real war against the virus
Our actions against Covid-19
-
Prevention and focus on health and safety
»
»
»
»
Immediate suspension of all travel, meetings and events
24-hour health service channels
Home office for activities that can be performed remotely
Real-time case monitoring using data intelligence
Operational staff reduced to the minimum necessary for continuity of activities with safety
Changes in operational routines reinforcing cleaning
Special care for boarding on platforms: home isolation, virtual briefing and medical screening at airports
»
»
»
Broad testing strategy
Adoption of non-professional face masks for use in operational units
Telemedicine service to our employees, retirees and pensioners
4
Our actions against Covid-19
-
Donations
Provision of 20,000 safety equipment and hygiene products for UFRJ
Delivery to SUS of 600,000 tests (RT PCR) to diagnoseCovid-19
Donation of about 3 million liters of fuel to supply ambulances and medical transportation vehicles
Financial support for Hospital das Clínicas of University of São Paulo (USP) Medical School
Donations of anhydrous alcohol to produce alcohol 70% and glycerin alcohol 80% for sanitization of university hospitals
Donation of 4,000 connectors to increase the capacity of the pulmonary ventilators
Donation of 1,200 N95 hospital masks to meet hospital demands
5
Our actions against Covid-19
-
Technical scientific cooperation
Support toCoppe-UFRJ in the production of mechanical lung ventilator prototypes
Use of supercomputers for drug and vaccine development research with Stanford University's Chemistry Department in the U.S.
6
Financial highlights
Safety as priority
-
TRI
Total recordable injuries per million man-hours
2.15
1.63
1.08 1.01
0.76
0.65
»
»
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
Ambition of zero fatalities
Top metric is TRI <1,0
Continuous reduction of TRI, with a level significantly below our peer group benchmark(0.90)
8
Oil price shock at the end of 1Q20
-
Strong depreciation of Brent and BRL
-20%
63.20
68.82
61.94
63.25
50.26
Brent
30.19
US$/bbl
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
05/11/2020
+8%
Average
5.80
4.47
exchange
3.77
3.92
3.97
4.12
rate
R$/US$
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
05/11/2020
9
Review of top metrics indebtedness and value generation
-
Gross Debt
new metric of indebtedness
»
»
US$ 87 billion in 2020
US$60 billion in the medium term
∆ EVA®
adjustment
Review of ∆ EVA® to US$ 2.1 billion in 2020 from US$ 2.6 billion
10
Slight increase in indebtedness
-
Disbursement of revolving credit lines to strengthen the cash position in the crisis scenario
Gross debt
US$ billion
126
118
111
109
87
89
84
63
67
Excluding leases
Including leases
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
Funding of US$ 10.2 billion andpre-payments of US$ 3.5 billion in
Cash position
US$ billion
+94%
15.5
7.4
4Q191Q20
the banking market and in the domestic and international capital markets
11
Solid EBITDA
-
Resilience to the price scenario
US$ billion
-7%
7.3
7.7
8.9
9.0
8.6
8.5
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Adjusted EBITDA
Recurring adjusted EBITDA
BRENT
63
63
50
(US$/bbl)
1Q20 x 4Q19
Reduction in Brent partially offset by higher exported oil volumes, higher LPG, fuel oil, gasoline and naphtha margins
12
EBITDA by business segment
-
Lower Brent and demand for oil products affected the E&Pand Refining segments
Adjusted EBITDA
US$ billion
Exploration &
Production
Refining
EBITDA with inventory turnover
Gas &Power
-15%
8.8
7.5
4Q191Q20
EBITDA at replacement cost
+100%
1.6
1.2
0.6
-0.2
4Q19 1Q204Q19 1Q20
+150%
0.5
0.2
4Q19 1Q20
Lower Brent price, partially offset by lower lifting cost
Positive inventory turnover effect in 4Q19 (+US$ 1 billion) reversed in 1Q20(-US$ 1.4 billion) due to the lower Brent
Better margins in the trading of natural gas
13
Cash generation
-
Cash flow in 1Q20
US$ billion
5.8
-1.1
-1.5
-0.4
0.3
-0.4
8.6
7.8
-1.9
5.9
6.2
9.4
EBITDA
Judicial
Others
OCF
Investments
FCF
Divestments
FCF
Net
Interest
Leasing
FCFE
deposits
Financing *
1Q20
1Q20
1Q20
after
1Q20
Divestm.
* Include funding, amortization and prepayments
1Q20
Lower than expected investments
Divestments: Closing of E&P assets in Africa
Funding of US$ 10.2 billion (including US$ 8 billion from Revolving Credit Lines) and prepayments of US$ 3.5 billion
14
Debt Profile
-
45% of debt maturity after 2025
Amortization profile
Leverage ratio*
US$ billion
40.5
80%
Financing
6.8
61%
56%
Leasing (IFRS 16)
4.23
3.76
3.52
67%
46%
44%
12.7
33.7
2.2
2.41
2.15
9.4
11.4
7.7
7.4
2.1
1.6
4.1
4.7
3.1
10.6
9.8
4.8
3.6
4.3
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
2020*
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
»
Average debt maturity of 9.74 years
onwards
Leverage
Net Debt/adjusted EBITDA
»
Average interest rate of 5.6% py
* Relative to the amortizations scheduled for the months of April through December
* Values calculated in USD / Include IFRS-16 as of 2019
15
Actions to strengthen financial position
-
Management focused on cost, productivity and efficiency to ensure our resilience
Revolving Credit Lines disbursement of US$ 8 billion
»US$ 1.7 billion in new credit lines and
US$ 500 million in debt rollover
»Postponement of US$ 1. 7 billion of dividend payment
»Reduction of investments in 2020 from US$ 12 billion to US$ 8.5 billion (US$ 7 billion cash)
»Working capital optimizations
»Accelerated reduction of operating expenses, with an additional decrease of US$ 2 billion
16
2020 Resilience actions
-
Total resilience actions
US$ billion
2.2
15.7
3.5
8.0
1.7
0.5
Disbursement
New fundings
Rollovers
Investment
Operating
Total
on credit lines
reduction
expenses
reduction
Actions on
Free cash flow
Cash neutral 2020²
resilience
breakeven 2020¹
~ @US$ 24/bbl
~ @US$ 20/bbl
¹ Average Brent price in 2020 to match OCF to CAPEX @ US$ 5.0/ BRL
Average Bret price in 2020 to achieve the minimum cash of US$ 5.5 billion and the gross debt of US$ 87 billion considering the financial obligations in the period. From May to December the
average Brent price is reduced to ~US$ 15/bbl
17
Impairment in 1Q20
-
Reassessment of the economic recoverability of assets due to the revision of our base case scenario
Revision of key assumptions
Review of Brent price, exchange rate, oil products spreads, among others
New Brent forecast in 03/31/20:
Brentaverage (US$/bbl)
202025
202130
202235
202340
202445
Long-term 50
2019 figure was US$ 65/bbl
Assets by segment
Asset
Impairment
(US$ billion)
E&P fields in
11.8
production
Mothballing of
shallow waters
1.4
fields
Others
0.2
Total
13.4
Losses by E&Penvironment
8% 4%
9%
US$
13.2 billion
78%
Deep waters
Shallow waters
Onshore
Pre-salt
18
Net result
-
-
US$ billion
Net Income/loss
Recurring net income/loss
1.1
1.4
2.0
3.1
-0.7
-9.7
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
1Q20 x 4Q19
Higher export volumes and higher oil products margins partially offset the lower Brent oil price
Impairment of US$ 13.4 billion
Financial result impact by the exchange rate variation(-US$ 1.8 billion)
and by the effect of the hedge accounting (-US$ 1.4 billion)
19
Portfolio Management
Divestments continue moving forward
-
Total cash inflow of US$ 277 million in 2020
Teaser and non binding
phase
UFN-III
Eólicas Mangue Seco 1, 2, 3
and 4
Gaspetro
NTS (10%)
Colombia assets
Oil and Gas Power Plants
Shallow water fields
BA
Binding
phase
TAG (10%)
Uruguay assets (PUDSA)
Refining assets
RNEST, RLAM, REPAR, REFAP
Refining assets
REGAP, REMAN, LUBNOR, SIX
Onshore fields
CE, SE, BA and ES
Shallow water fields
ES, RJ and SP
Deep water fields
SE-AL and ES
Papa-Terra Field
RJ
Signed
waiting for closing
Signed in 2020
Onshore fields
Tucano Basin - BA
Signed in 2019
Liquigás
Onshore fields
Macau Cluster - RN
Onshore fields
Lagoa Parda Cluster - ES
Shallow water fields Pampo and Enchova Clusters - RJ
Shallow water field
Baúna Field - SP
Ponta do Mel and
Redonda Fields - RN
Frade Field - RJ
Signed in 2018
Lapa - 10% additional
Closed
in 2020
Petrobras Oil &Gas B.V. - POG
BV
Note:
Refining, distribution, energy and natural gas assets
Exploration and production assets
Change of project phase since 4Q19
Note: The cash inflow in 2020 refers to the closing of POG BV and the upfront payment for the sale of the Tucano South Cluster, in the Tucano Basin.
21
Exploration &Production highlights
47% growth of pre-salt production
-
Oil and gas production
million boed
+15%
-4%
3.02
2.91
2.54
0.58
0.57
0,52
2.02
2.45
2.34
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Oil
Gas
Commercial production
Million boed
+13%
-5%
2.302.73 2.61
1Q19 4Q19 1Q20
Pre-salt production
million boed
+47%
+1%
61% 63%
49%
1.84 1.85
1.25
1Q19 4Q19 1Q20
Share on Total Production
23
Búzios: records and sound results of a world-class asset
-
Búzios
P-74
P-75
Share on pre-salt production
24%
26%
31%
P-76
P-77
17%
9%
4 FPSOs in operation
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
New production record
on March 10th, 2020
640
790
Daily production
161
Mbpd em 10 de julho
kbpd
kboed
24
Operating performance remains high despite Covid-19 effects
-
Oil production - Brazil
million bpd
0.18
Covid-19 effects
»
Lower demand
»
Mothballing of platforms
2.32
»
Boarding restrictions
2.26
»
Fewer stoppages
1Q20April
25
28% reduction in the lifting cost in 1-year period
-
Lifting cost - Brazil
US$/boe
-28%
10.4-9%
2.0
8.2
7.5
1.7
1.6
8.5
6.65.9
29.0
26.8
25.7
Shallow
water*
20.4
17.5
16.7
Onshore*
9.6
9.6
9.1
8.5
Deepwater*
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
6.6
4.2
3.2
5.9Total (Brazil) Pre-salt*
2.8
Lifting cost
Leasing cost
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
* without leasing
26
Albacora
RJ
New wells and Extended Well Tests adding value to our portfolio
-
Uirapuru
Tartaruga
Verde
Búzios
Confirmation of great
quality oil in the
Southeast area of Búzios
field
New discoveries in
Confirmation of potential in the pre-salt of Albacora (Forno area)
reservoirs characteristics in Sergipe deepwater area
1st Extended Well Test in
ultra-deep water
on the Sergipe coast
Production Development
Timeline of new production systems
-
Ongoing revision focusing on value creation
Start up year
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
ATAPU 1
SÉPIA
MERO 1
BÚZIOS 5
MARLIM 1
MERO 2
MARLIM 2
ITAPU
SEAP
P-70
FPSO
FPSO
FPSO
Anita
FPSO
Anna
CARIOCA
GUANABARA
Alm. Barroso
Garibaldi
Sepetiba
Nery
Lula Recovery
Integrado
MERO 3
BÚZIOS 6
Factor
Pq baleias
Advanced stage andshort-term value generation projects: no major changes
Planning revision for projects on the middle and long term
29
Production development projects
-
Projects update and main actions to deal with the crisis
»
»
»
»
Production systems
P-70 final commissioning process P-71 start of integration activities
Workforce gradual evolution on projects under construction in China
Continuous monitoring on projects under construction in China
Subsea and wells
Renegotiation and postponement of contracts with focus on CAPEX optimization in 2020
Readjustment of rigs and special vessels fleets to meet the most resilient projects and guarantee integrity
Refining and
Natural Gas
Highlights
Production and sale of oil products
-
-
Production of
oil products
Thousand bpd
1,740
1,793
1,836
387
394
418
124
118
118
164
218
268
Sales volume
- dm
Thousand bpd
1,737
1,729
1,626
394
384
425
215
228
45
37
41
220
Sales volume
- ndm
Thousand bpd
219 225
36 46
166
32 5831
391
380
360
680
683
666
385
383
330
698
697
610
40
94
125 147
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Others
FO LSC
Diesel
LPG
Gasoline
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Others
FO LSC
Diesel
LPG
Gasoline
1Q19 4Q19 1Q20
Others
Gasoline
FO LSC
Note: Changes in inventories and domestic supply are not considered
dm= domestic market / ndm= non-domestic market
32
Optimization of assets as a result of lower demand
-
Increase of exports, search for new markets, reinforcement of logistic capacity and competitive differential of our products
Adequacy of the refinery utilization factor to lower demand, all refining units are able to return to normal loads as soon as markets recover
Maximum operational efficiency and capture of business opportunities contribute to cash generation
By reducing the level of inventories, it is possible to avoid the adoption of
costly measures such as chartering
ships to store liquids
33
Market share and assets utilization
-
Diesel
84%
77%
76%
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Gasoline
80% 76%72%
1Q19 4Q19 1Q20
Utilization factor
75%
76%
79%
60%
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
April-20
Significant increase in exports in 1Q20
-
In April, oil exports confirmed the growth trend, surpassing the 1 million bpd mark of shipped cargoes, setting a new record
Imports
Thousand bpd
343 357 284
179 154168
164 203116
1Q19 4Q19 1Q20
Exports
Thousand bpd
1,031
866
660
806
647
494
166219 225
1Q19 4Q19 1Q20
Net balance
Thousand bpd
747
509
317638
493
315
216109
1Q19 4Q19 1Q20
Oil
Oil products
Opportunities under IMO 2020
-
Growth in the production of low-sulphur fuel oil enabling the capture of the best international margins
Fuel oil production
Thousand bpd
+49%
249
295
242
198
27
31
22
34
268
164
218
220
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
April-20
High sulphur content
Low sulphur content (1%)
Asian market as the main destination
Record fuel oil exports in February, with 238 thousand bpd exiting Brazil
Higher margins than in the previous quarter
36
Gas supply and demand
-
Lower demand for natural gas, due to the Covid-19 pandemic,
occurring from March 2020 onwards
Natural Gas Supply
Million m³/day
76
82
73
4
7
26
7
54
18
20
11
0
51
51
47
44
1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 April-20
LNG Bolívia Domestic
Natural Gas Demand
Million m³/day
76
82
13
73
14
14
54
23
29
23
13
15
38
37
36
26
1
2
1
1
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
April-20
RTM/Fertilizers Non-thermoelectric Thermoelectric System gas
37
Refining &Natural
Gas Outlook
-
Mothballing of ANSA - Araucária Nitrogenados S.A., with the dismissal of employees mediated by the Supreme Labor Court, moving forward with the streamlining of portfolio (stop loss)
Continuation of the divestment processes foreseen in the Agreements signed with CADE, in the segments of refining and natural gas
Signature of the amendment to the gas supply contract with YPFB, with reduction of the supply obligation from 30 to 20 MM m3/day, allowing the surplus to be traded directly by other market agents in Brazil (conclusion of another stage of the Agreement with CADE)
