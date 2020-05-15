Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras 1st quarter 2020 Performance 0 05/15/2020 | 10:45am EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer - The presentation may contain forward-looking statements about future events that are not based on historical facts and are not assurances of future results. Such forward- looking statements merely reflect the Company's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. Such terms as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "project", "seek", "should", along with similar or analogous expressions, are used to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these statements are only projections and may differ materially from actual future results or events. Readers are referred to the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, specifically the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things, risks relating to general economic and business conditions, including crude oil and other commodity prices, refining margins and prevailing exchange rates, uncertainties inherent in making estimates of our oil and gas reserves including recently discovered oil and gas reserves, international and Brazilian political, economic and social developments, receipt of governmental approvals and licenses and our ability to obtain financing. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason. Figures for 2020 on are estimates or targets. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation. In addition, this presentation also contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under Brazilian GAAP or IFRS. These measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures provided by other companies. We are providing these measures because we use them as a measure of company performance; they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures that have been disclosed in accordance with Brazilian GAAP or IFRS. Non-sec compliant oil and gas reserves: cautionary statement for us investors We present certain data in this presentation, such as oil and gas resources, that we are not permitted to present in documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under new Subpart 1200 to Regulation S-K because such terms do not qualify as proved, probable or possible reserves under Rule 4-10(a) of Regulation S-X 2 We express our solidarity to all the victims of the global pandemic caused by Covid-19 At the same time, we pay tribute to the health professionals, who have been true heroes in this real war against the virus Our actions against Covid-19 - Prevention and focus on health and safety » » » » Immediate suspension of all travel, meetings and events 24-hour health service channels Home office for activities that can be performed remotely Real-time case monitoring using data intelligence Operational staff reduced to the minimum necessary for continuity of activities with safety

Changes in operational routines reinforcing cleaning

Special care for boarding on platforms: home isolation, virtual briefing and medical screening at airports » » » Broad testing strategy Adoption of non-professional face masks for use in operational units Telemedicine service to our employees, retirees and pensioners 4 Our actions against Covid-19 - Donations Provision of 20,000 safety equipment and hygiene products for UFRJ

Delivery to SUS of 600,000 tests (RT PCR) to diagnose Covid-19

Covid-19 Donation of about 3 million liters of fuel to supply ambulances and medical transportation vehicles

Financial support for Hospital das Clínicas of University of São Paulo (USP) Medical School

Donations of anhydrous alcohol to produce alcohol 70% and glycerin alcohol 80% for sanitization of university hospitals

Donation of 4,000 connectors to increase the capacity of the pulmonary ventilators

Donation of 1,200 N95 hospital masks to meet hospital demands 5 Our actions against Covid-19 - Technical scientific cooperation Support to Coppe-UFRJ in the production of mechanical lung ventilator prototypes

Coppe-UFRJ in the production of mechanical lung ventilator prototypes Use of supercomputers for drug and vaccine development research with Stanford University's Chemistry Department in the U.S. 6 Financial highlights Safety as priority - TRI Total recordable injuries per million man-hours 2.15 1.63 1.08 1.01 0.76 0.65 » » 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 Ambition of zero fatalities Top metric is TRI <1,0 Continuous reduction of TRI, with a level significantly below our peer group benchmark(0.90) 8 Oil price shock at the end of 1Q20 - Strong depreciation of Brent and BRL -20% 63.20 68.82 61.94 63.25 50.26 Brent 30.19 US$/bbl 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 05/11/2020 +8% Average 5.80 4.47 exchange 3.77 3.92 3.97 4.12 rate R$/US$ 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 05/11/2020 9 Review of top metrics indebtedness and value generation - Gross Debt new metric of indebtedness » » US$ 87 billion in 2020 US$60 billion in the medium term ∆ EVA® adjustment Review of ∆ EVA® to US$ 2.1 billion in 2020 from US$ 2.6 billion 10 Slight increase in indebtedness - Disbursement of revolving credit lines to strengthen the cash position in the crisis scenario Gross debt US$ billion 126 118 111 109 87 89 84 63 67 Excluding leases Including leases 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 Funding of US$ 10.2 billion and pre-payments of US$ 3.5 billion in Cash position US$ billion +94% 15.5 7.4 4Q191Q20 the banking market and in the domestic and international capital markets 11 Solid EBITDA - Resilience to the price scenario US$ billion -7% 7.3 7.7 8.9 9.0 8.6 8.5 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Adjusted EBITDA Recurring adjusted EBITDA BRENT 63 63 50 (US$/bbl) 1Q20 x 4Q19 Reduction in Brent partially offset by higher exported oil volumes, higher LPG, fuel oil, gasoline and naphtha margins 12 EBITDA by business segment - Lower Brent and demand for oil products affected the E&Pand Refining segments Adjusted EBITDA US$ billion Exploration & Production Refining EBITDA with inventory turnover Gas &Power -15% 8.8 7.5 4Q191Q20 EBITDA at replacement cost +100% 1.6 1.2 0.6 -0.2 4Q19 1Q204Q19 1Q20 +150% 0.5 0.2 4Q19 1Q20 Lower Brent price, partially offset by lower lifting cost Positive inventory turnover effect in 4Q19 (+US$ 1 billion) reversed in 1Q20 (-US$ 1.4 billion) due to the lower Brent Better margins in the trading of natural gas 13 Cash generation - Cash flow in 1Q20 US$ billion 5.8 -1.1 -1.5 -0.4 0.3 -0.4 8.6 7.8 -1.9 5.9 6.2 9.4 EBITDA Judicial Others OCF Investments FCF Divestments FCF Net Interest Leasing FCFE deposits Financing * 1Q20 1Q20 1Q20 after 1Q20 Divestm. * Include funding, amortization and prepayments 1Q20 Lower than expected investments

Divestments: Closing of E&P assets in Africa

Funding of US$ 10.2 billion (including US$ 8 billion from Revolving Credit Lines) and prepayments of US$ 3.5 billion 14 Debt Profile - 45% of debt maturity after 2025 Amortization profile Leverage ratio* US$ billion 40.5 80% Financing 6.8 61% 56% Leasing (IFRS 16) 4.23 3.76 3.52 67% 46% 44% 12.7 33.7 2.2 2.41 2.15 9.4 11.4 7.7 7.4 2.1 1.6 4.1 4.7 3.1 10.6 9.8 4.8 3.6 4.3 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 2020* 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 » Average debt maturity of 9.74 years onwards Leverage Net Debt/adjusted EBITDA » Average interest rate of 5.6% py * Relative to the amortizations scheduled for the months of April through December * Values calculated in USD / Include IFRS-16 as of 2019 15 Actions to strengthen financial position - Management focused on cost, productivity and efficiency to ensure our resilience Revolving Credit Lines disbursement of US$ 8 billion »US$ 1.7 billion in new credit lines and US$ 500 million in debt rollover »Postponement of US$ 1. 7 billion of dividend payment »Reduction of investments in 2020 from US$ 12 billion to US$ 8.5 billion (US$ 7 billion cash) »Working capital optimizations »Accelerated reduction of operating expenses, with an additional decrease of US$ 2 billion 16 2020 Resilience actions - Total resilience actions US$ billion 2.2 15.7 3.5 8.0 1.7 0.5 Disbursement New fundings Rollovers Investment Operating Total on credit lines reduction expenses reduction Actions on Free cash flow Cash neutral 2020² resilience breakeven 2020¹ ~ @US$ 24/bbl ~ @US$ 20/bbl ¹ Average Brent price in 2020 to match OCF to CAPEX @ US$ 5.0/ BRL Average Bret price in 2020 to achieve the minimum cash of US$ 5.5 billion and the gross debt of US$ 87 billion considering the financial obligations in the period. From May to December the average Brent price is reduced to ~US$ 15/bbl 17 Impairment in 1Q20 - Reassessment of the economic recoverability of assets due to the revision of our base case scenario Revision of key assumptions Review of Brent price, exchange rate, oil products spreads, among others New Brent forecast in 03/31/20: Brentaverage (US$/bbl) 202025 202130 202235 202340 202445 Long-term 50 2019 figure was US$ 65/bbl Assets by segment Asset Impairment (US$ billion) E&P fields in 11.8 production Mothballing of shallow waters 1.4 fields Others 0.2 Total 13.4 Losses by E&Penvironment 8% 4% 9% US$ 13.2 billion 78% Deep waters Shallow waters Onshore Pre-salt 18 Net result - Impact of impairment and financial result US$ billion Net Income/loss Recurring net income/loss 1.1 1.4 2.0 3.1 -0.7 -9.7 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 1Q20 x 4Q19 Higher export volumes and higher oil products margins partially offset the lower Brent oil price

Impairment of US$ 13.4 billion

Financial result impact by the exchange rate variation (-US$ 1.8 billion) and by the effect of the hedge accounting (-US$ 1.4 billion) 19 Portfolio Management Divestments continue moving forward - Total cash inflow of US$ 277 million in 2020 Teaser and non binding phase UFN-III Eólicas Mangue Seco 1, 2, 3 and 4 Gaspetro NTS (10%) Colombia assets Oil and Gas Power Plants Shallow water fields BA Binding phase TAG (10%) Uruguay assets (PUDSA) Refining assets RNEST, RLAM, REPAR, REFAP Refining assets REGAP, REMAN, LUBNOR, SIX Onshore fields CE, SE, BA and ES Shallow water fields ES, RJ and SP Deep water fields SE-AL and ES Papa-Terra Field RJ Signed waiting for closing Signed in 2020 Onshore fields Tucano Basin - BA Signed in 2019 Liquigás Onshore fields Macau Cluster - RN Onshore fields Lagoa Parda Cluster - ES Shallow water fields Pampo and Enchova Clusters - RJ Shallow water field Baúna Field - SP Ponta do Mel and Redonda Fields - RN Frade Field - RJ Signed in 2018 Lapa - 10% additional Closed in 2020 Petrobras Oil &Gas B.V. - POG BV Note: Refining, distribution, energy and natural gas assets Exploration and production assets Change of project phase since 4Q19 Note: The cash inflow in 2020 refers to the closing of POG BV and the upfront payment for the sale of the Tucano South Cluster, in the Tucano Basin. 21 Exploration &Production highlights 47% growth of pre-salt production - Oil and gas production million boed +15% -4% 3.02 2.91 2.54 0.58 0.57 0,52 2.02 2.45 2.34 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Oil Gas Commercial production Million boed +13% -5% 2.302.73 2.61 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Pre-salt production million boed +47% +1% 61% 63% 49% 1.84 1.85 1.25 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Share on Total Production 23 Búzios: records and sound results of a world-class asset - Búzios P-74 P-75 Share on pre-salt production 24% 26% 31% P-76 P-77 17% 9% 4 FPSOs in operation 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 New production record on March 10th, 2020 640 790 Daily production 161 Mbpd em 10 de julho kbpd kboed 24 Operating performance remains high despite Covid-19 effects - Oil production - Brazil million bpd 0.18 Covid-19 effects » Lower demand » Mothballing of platforms 2.32 » Boarding restrictions 2.26 » Fewer stoppages 1Q20April 25 28% reduction in the lifting cost in 1-year period - Lifting cost - Brazil US$/boe -28% 10.4-9% 2.0 8.2 7.5 1.7 1.6 8.5 6.65.9 29.0 26.8 25.7 Shallow water* 20.4 17.5 16.7 Onshore* 9.6 9.6 9.1 8.5 Deepwater* 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 6.6 4.2 3.2 5.9Total (Brazil) Pre-salt* 2.8 Lifting cost Leasing cost 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 * without leasing 26 Albacora RJ New wells and Extended Well Tests adding value to our portfolio - Uirapuru Tartaruga Verde Búzios Confirmation of great quality oil in the Southeast area of Búzios field New discoveries in Confirmation of potential in the pre-salt of Albacora (Forno area) Extended Well Test starting in May Confirmation of the 80 km from AracajuCumbe Barra Poço Verde Farfan Muriú Moita Bonita recently acquired blocks (2018: 4thand 5thbidding rounds) Uirapuru Sudoeste de Tartaruga verde reservoirs characteristics in Sergipe deepwater area 1st Extended Well Test in ultra-deep water on the Sergipe coast Production Development Timeline of new production systems - Ongoing revision focusing on value creation Start up year 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 ATAPU 1 SÉPIA MERO 1 BÚZIOS 5 MARLIM 1 MERO 2 MARLIM 2 ITAPU SEAP P-70 FPSO FPSO FPSO Anita FPSO Anna CARIOCA GUANABARA Alm. Barroso Garibaldi Sepetiba Nery Lula Recovery Integrado MERO 3 BÚZIOS 6 Factor Pq baleias Advanced stage and short-term value generation projects: no major changes

short-term value generation projects: no major changes Planning revision for projects on the middle and long term 29 Production development projects - Projects update and main actions to deal with the crisis » » » » Production systems P-70 final commissioning process P-71 start of integration activities Workforce gradual evolution on projects under construction in China Continuous monitoring on projects under construction in China Subsea and wells Renegotiation and postponement of contracts with focus on CAPEX optimization in 2020

Readjustment of rigs and special vessels fleets to meet the most resilient projects and guarantee integrity Refining and Natural Gas Highlights Production and sale of oil products - Sales in domestic market impacted at the end of the period by social distancing measures. Most relevant impact from April onwards Production of oil products Thousand bpd 1,740 1,793 1,836 387 394 418 124 118 118 164 218 268 Sales volume - dm Thousand bpd 1,737 1,729 1,626 394 384 425 215 228 45 37 41 220 Sales volume - ndm Thousand bpd 219 225 36 46 166 32 5831 391 380 360 680 683 666 385 383 330 698 697 610 40 94 125 147 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Others FO LSC Diesel LPG Gasoline 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Others FO LSC Diesel LPG Gasoline 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Others Gasoline FO LSC Note: Changes in inventories and domestic supply are not considered dm= domestic market / ndm= non-domestic market 32 Optimization of assets as a result of lower demand - Increase of exports, search for new markets, reinforcement of logistic capacity and competitive differential of our products Adequacy of the refinery utilization factor to lower demand, all refining units are able to return to normal loads as soon as markets recover Maximum operational efficiency and capture of business opportunities contribute to cash generation By reducing the level of inventories, it is possible to avoid the adoption of costly measures such as chartering ships to store liquids 33 Market share and assets utilization - Diesel 84% 77% 76% 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Gasoline 80% 76%72% 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Utilization factor 75% 76% 79% 60% 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 April-20 Significant increase in exports in 1Q20 - In April, oil exports confirmed the growth trend, surpassing the 1 million bpd mark of shipped cargoes, setting a new record Imports Thousand bpd 343 357 284 179 154168 164 203116 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Exports Thousand bpd 1,031 866 660 806 647 494 166219 225 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Net balance Thousand bpd 747 509 317638 493 315 216109 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Oil Oil products Opportunities under IMO 2020 - Growth in the production of low-sulphur fuel oil enabling the capture of the best international margins Fuel oil production Thousand bpd +49% 249 295 242 198 27 31 22 34 268 164 218 220 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 April-20 High sulphur content Low sulphur content (1%) Asian market as the main destination

Record fuel oil exports in February, with 238 thousand bpd exiting Brazil

Higher margins than in the previous quarter 36 Gas supply and demand - Lower demand for natural gas, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, occurring from March 2020 onwards Natural Gas Supply Million m³/day 76 82 73 4 7 26 7 54 18 20 11 0 51 51 47 44 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 April-20 LNG Bolívia Domestic Natural Gas Demand Million m³/day 76 82 13 73 14 14 54 23 29 23 13 15 38 37 36 26 1 2 1 1 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 April-20 RTM/Fertilizers Non-thermoelectric Thermoelectric System gas 37 Refining &Natural Gas Outlook - Mothballing of ANSA - Araucária Nitrogenados S.A., with the dismissal of employees mediated by the Supreme Labor Court, moving forward with the streamlining of portfolio (stop loss)

Continuation of the divestment processes foreseen in the Agreements signed with CADE, in the segments of refining and natural gas

Signature of the amendment to the gas supply contract with YPFB, with reduction of the supply obligation from 30 to 20 MM m 3 /day, allowing the surplus to be traded directly by other market agents in Brazil (conclusion of another stage of the Agreement with CADE) 38 1stquarter 2020 Performance - Webcast May 15, 2020 Attachments Original document

