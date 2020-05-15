Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 05/14
17.4 BRL   -1.08%
10:45aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras 1st quarter 2020 Performance
PU
09:49aPETROBRAS : - Results 1Q20 released
AQ
09:48aPETROBRAS : - 5 points to understand our Strategy
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras 1st quarter 2020 Performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 10:45am EDT

1stquarter 2020 Performance

-

Webcast

May 15, 2020

Árvore de natal molhada

Disclaimer

-

The presentation may contain forward-looking statements about future events that are not based on historical facts and are not assurances of future results. Such forward- looking statements merely reflect the Company's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. Such terms as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "project", "seek", "should", along with similar or analogous expressions, are used to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these statements are only projections and may differ materially from actual future results or

events. Readers are referred to the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, specifically the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the

forward-looking statements, including, among other things, risks relating to general economic and business conditions, including crude oil and other commodity prices, refining margins and prevailing exchange rates, uncertainties inherent in making estimates of our oil and gas reserves including recently discovered oil and gas

reserves, international and Brazilian

political, economic and social developments, receipt of governmental approvals and licenses and our ability to obtain financing.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason. Figures for 2020 on are estimates or targets.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation.

In addition, this presentation also contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under Brazilian GAAP or IFRS. These measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures provided by other companies. We are providing these measures because we use them as a measure of company performance; they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures that have been disclosed in accordance with Brazilian GAAP or IFRS.

Non-sec compliant oil and gas reserves: cautionary statement for us investors

We present certain data in this presentation, such as oil and gas resources, that we are not

permitted to present in documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under new Subpart 1200 to Regulation S-K because such terms do not qualify as proved, probable or possible reserves under Rule 4-10(a) of Regulation S-X

2

We express our solidarity to all the victims of the global pandemic caused by Covid-19

At the same time, we pay tribute to the health professionals, who have been true heroes in this real war against the virus

Our actions against Covid-19

-

Prevention and focus on health and safety

»

»

»

»

Immediate suspension of all travel, meetings and events

24-hour health service channels

Home office for activities that can be performed remotely

Real-time case monitoring using data intelligence

  • Operational staff reduced to the minimum necessary for continuity of activities with safety
  • Changes in operational routines reinforcing cleaning
  • Special care for boarding on platforms: home isolation, virtual briefing and medical screening at airports

»

»

»

Broad testing strategy

Adoption of non-professional face masks for use in operational units

Telemedicine service to our employees, retirees and pensioners

4

Our actions against Covid-19

-

Donations

  • Provision of 20,000 safety equipment and hygiene products for UFRJ
  • Delivery to SUS of 600,000 tests (RT PCR) to diagnoseCovid-19
  • Donation of about 3 million liters of fuel to supply ambulances and medical transportation vehicles
  • Financial support for Hospital das Clínicas of University of São Paulo (USP) Medical School
  • Donations of anhydrous alcohol to produce alcohol 70% and glycerin alcohol 80% for sanitization of university hospitals
  • Donation of 4,000 connectors to increase the capacity of the pulmonary ventilators
  • Donation of 1,200 N95 hospital masks to meet hospital demands

5

Our actions against Covid-19

-

Technical scientific cooperation

  • Support toCoppe-UFRJ in the production of mechanical lung ventilator prototypes
  • Use of supercomputers for drug and vaccine development research with Stanford University's Chemistry Department in the U.S.

6

Financial highlights

Safety as priority

-

TRI

Total recordable injuries per million man-hours

2.15

1.63

1.08 1.01

0.76

0.65

»

»

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

Ambition of zero fatalities

Top metric is TRI <1,0

Continuous reduction of TRI, with a level significantly below our peer group benchmark(0.90)

8

Oil price shock at the end of 1Q20

-

Strong depreciation of Brent and BRL

-20%

63.20

68.82

61.94

63.25

50.26

Brent

30.19

US$/bbl

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

05/11/2020

+8%

Average

5.80

4.47

exchange

3.77

3.92

3.97

4.12

rate

R$/US$

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

05/11/2020

9

Review of top metrics indebtedness and value generation

-

Gross Debt

new metric of indebtedness

»

»

US$ 87 billion in 2020

US$60 billion in the medium term

∆ EVA®

adjustment

  • Review of ∆ EVA® to US$ 2.1 billion in 2020 from US$ 2.6 billion

10

Slight increase in indebtedness

-

Disbursement of revolving credit lines to strengthen the cash position in the crisis scenario

Gross debt

US$ billion

126

118

111

109

87

89

84

63

67

Excluding leases

Including leases

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

  • Funding of US$ 10.2 billion andpre-payments of US$ 3.5 billion in

Cash position

US$ billion

+94%

15.5

7.4

4Q191Q20

the banking market and in the domestic and international capital markets

11

Solid EBITDA

-

Resilience to the price scenario

US$ billion

-7%

7.3

7.7

8.9

9.0

8.6

8.5

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Adjusted EBITDA

Recurring adjusted EBITDA

BRENT

63

63

50

(US$/bbl)

1Q20 x 4Q19

  • Reduction in Brent partially offset by higher exported oil volumes, higher LPG, fuel oil, gasoline and naphtha margins

12

EBITDA by business segment

-

Lower Brent and demand for oil products affected the E&Pand Refining segments

Adjusted EBITDA

US$ billion

Exploration &

Production

Refining

EBITDA with inventory turnover

Gas &Power

-15%

8.8

7.5

4Q191Q20

EBITDA at replacement cost

+100%

1.6

1.2

0.6

-0.2

4Q19 1Q204Q19 1Q20

+150%

0.5

0.2

4Q19 1Q20

  • Lower Brent price, partially offset by lower lifting cost
  • Positive inventory turnover effect in 4Q19 (+US$ 1 billion) reversed in 1Q20(-US$ 1.4 billion) due to the lower Brent
  • Better margins in the trading of natural gas

13

Cash generation

-

Cash flow in 1Q20

US$ billion

5.8

-1.1

-1.5

-0.4

0.3

-0.4

8.6

7.8

-1.9

5.9

6.2

9.4

EBITDA

Judicial

Others

OCF

Investments

FCF

Divestments

FCF

Net

Interest

Leasing

FCFE

deposits

Financing *

1Q20

1Q20

1Q20

after

1Q20

Divestm.

* Include funding, amortization and prepayments

1Q20

  • Lower than expected investments
  • Divestments: Closing of E&P assets in Africa
  • Funding of US$ 10.2 billion (including US$ 8 billion from Revolving Credit Lines) and prepayments of US$ 3.5 billion

14

Debt Profile

-

45% of debt maturity after 2025

Amortization profile

Leverage ratio*

US$ billion

40.5

80%

Financing

6.8

61%

56%

Leasing (IFRS 16)

4.23

3.76

3.52

67%

46%

44%

12.7

33.7

2.2

2.41

2.15

9.4

11.4

7.7

7.4

2.1

1.6

4.1

4.7

3.1

10.6

9.8

4.8

3.6

4.3

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

2020*

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

»

Average debt maturity of 9.74 years

onwards

Leverage

Net Debt/adjusted EBITDA

»

Average interest rate of 5.6% py

* Relative to the amortizations scheduled for the months of April through December

* Values calculated in USD / Include IFRS-16 as of 2019

15

Actions to strengthen financial position

-

Management focused on cost, productivity and efficiency to ensure our resilience

  • Revolving Credit Lines disbursement of US$ 8 billion

»US$ 1.7 billion in new credit lines and

  • US$ 500 million in debt rollover

»Postponement of US$ 1. 7 billion of dividend payment

»Reduction of investments in 2020 from US$ 12 billion to US$ 8.5 billion (US$ 7 billion cash)

»Working capital optimizations

»Accelerated reduction of operating expenses, with an additional decrease of US$ 2 billion

16

2020 Resilience actions

-

Total resilience actions

US$ billion

2.2

15.7

3.5

8.0

1.7

0.5

Disbursement

New fundings

Rollovers

Investment

Operating

Total

on credit lines

reduction

expenses

reduction

Actions on

Free cash flow

Cash neutral 2020²

resilience

breakeven 2020¹

~ @US$ 24/bbl

~ @US$ 20/bbl

¹ Average Brent price in 2020 to match OCF to CAPEX @ US$ 5.0/ BRL

  • Average Bret price in 2020 to achieve the minimum cash of US$ 5.5 billion and the gross debt of US$ 87 billion considering the financial obligations in the period. From May to December the

average Brent price is reduced to ~US$ 15/bbl

17

Impairment in 1Q20

-

Reassessment of the economic recoverability of assets due to the revision of our base case scenario

Revision of key assumptions

  • Review of Brent price, exchange rate, oil products spreads, among others

New Brent forecast in 03/31/20:

Brentaverage (US$/bbl)

202025

202130

202235

202340

202445

Long-term 50

  • 2019 figure was US$ 65/bbl

Assets by segment

Asset

Impairment

(US$ billion)

E&P fields in

11.8

production

Mothballing of

shallow waters

1.4

fields

Others

0.2

Total

13.4

Losses by E&Penvironment

8% 4%

9%

US$

13.2 billion

78%

Deep waters

Shallow waters

Onshore

Pre-salt

18

Net result

-

Impact of impairment and financial result

US$ billion

Net Income/loss

Recurring net income/loss

1.1

1.4

2.0

3.1

-0.7

-9.7

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

1Q20 x 4Q19

  • Higher export volumes and higher oil products margins partially offset the lower Brent oil price
  • Impairment of US$ 13.4 billion
  • Financial result impact by the exchange rate variation(-US$ 1.8 billion)

and by the effect of the hedge accounting (-US$ 1.4 billion)

19

Portfolio Management

Divestments continue moving forward

-

Total cash inflow of US$ 277 million in 2020

Teaser and non binding

phase

UFN-III

Eólicas Mangue Seco 1, 2, 3

and 4

Gaspetro

NTS (10%)

Colombia assets

Oil and Gas Power Plants

Shallow water fields

BA

Binding

phase

TAG (10%)

Uruguay assets (PUDSA)

Refining assets

RNEST, RLAM, REPAR, REFAP

Refining assets

REGAP, REMAN, LUBNOR, SIX

Onshore fields

CE, SE, BA and ES

Shallow water fields

ES, RJ and SP

Deep water fields

SE-AL and ES

Papa-Terra Field

RJ

Signed

waiting for closing

Signed in 2020

Onshore fields

Tucano Basin - BA

Signed in 2019

Liquigás

Onshore fields

Macau Cluster - RN

Onshore fields

Lagoa Parda Cluster - ES

Shallow water fields Pampo and Enchova Clusters - RJ

Shallow water field

Baúna Field - SP

Ponta do Mel and

Redonda Fields - RN

Frade Field - RJ

Signed in 2018

Lapa - 10% additional

Closed

in 2020

Petrobras Oil &Gas B.V. - POG

BV

Note:

Refining, distribution, energy and natural gas assets

Exploration and production assets

Change of project phase since 4Q19

Note: The cash inflow in 2020 refers to the closing of POG BV and the upfront payment for the sale of the Tucano South Cluster, in the Tucano Basin.

21

Exploration &Production highlights

47% growth of pre-salt production

-

Oil and gas production

million boed

+15%

-4%

3.02

2.91

2.54

0.58

0.57

0,52

2.02

2.45

2.34

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Oil

Gas

Commercial production

Million boed

+13%

-5%

2.302.73 2.61

1Q19 4Q19 1Q20

Pre-salt production

million boed

+47%

+1%

61% 63%

49%

1.84 1.85

1.25

1Q19 4Q19 1Q20

Share on Total Production

23

Búzios: records and sound results of a world-class asset

-

Búzios

P-74

P-75

Share on pre-salt production

24%

26%

31%

P-76

P-77

17%

9%

4 FPSOs in operation

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

New production record

on March 10th, 2020

640

790

Daily production

161

Mbpd em 10 de julho

kbpd

kboed

24

Operating performance remains high despite Covid-19 effects

-

Oil production - Brazil

million bpd

0.18

Covid-19 effects

»

Lower demand

»

Mothballing of platforms

2.32

»

Boarding restrictions

2.26

»

Fewer stoppages

1Q20April

25

28% reduction in the lifting cost in 1-year period

-

Lifting cost - Brazil

US$/boe

-28%

10.4-9%

2.0

8.2

7.5

1.7

1.6

8.5

6.65.9

29.0

26.8

25.7

Shallow

water*

20.4

17.5

16.7

Onshore*

9.6

9.6

9.1

8.5

Deepwater*

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

6.6

4.2

3.2

5.9Total (Brazil) Pre-salt*

2.8

Lifting cost

Leasing cost

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

* without leasing

26

Albacora

RJ

New wells and Extended Well Tests adding value to our portfolio

-

Uirapuru

Tartaruga

Verde

Búzios

Confirmation of great

quality oil in the

Southeast area of Búzios

field

New discoveries in

Confirmation of potential in the pre-salt of Albacora (Forno area)

Extended Well Test

starting in May

Confirmation of the

80 km from

AracajuCumbe Barra

Poço

Verde

Farfan

Muriú

Moita

Bonita

recently acquired blocks (2018: 4thand 5thbidding rounds)

Uirapuru

Sudoeste de

Tartaruga verde

reservoirs characteristics in Sergipe deepwater area

1st Extended Well Test in

ultra-deep water

on the Sergipe coast

Production Development

Timeline of new production systems

-

Ongoing revision focusing on value creation

Start up year

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

ATAPU 1

SÉPIA

MERO 1

BÚZIOS 5

MARLIM 1

MERO 2

MARLIM 2

ITAPU

SEAP

P-70

FPSO

FPSO

FPSO

Anita

FPSO

Anna

CARIOCA

GUANABARA

Alm. Barroso

Garibaldi

Sepetiba

Nery

Lula Recovery

Integrado

MERO 3

BÚZIOS 6

Factor

Pq baleias

  • Advanced stage andshort-term value generation projects: no major changes
  • Planning revision for projects on the middle and long term

29

Production development projects

-

Projects update and main actions to deal with the crisis

»

»

»

»

Production systems

P-70 final commissioning process P-71 start of integration activities

Workforce gradual evolution on projects under construction in China

Continuous monitoring on projects under construction in China

Subsea and wells

  • Renegotiation and postponement of contracts with focus on CAPEX optimization in 2020
  • Readjustment of rigs and special vessels fleets to meet the most resilient projects and guarantee integrity

Refining and

Natural Gas

Highlights

Production and sale of oil products

-

Sales in domestic market impacted at the end of the period by social distancing measures. Most relevant impact from April onwards

Production of

oil products

Thousand bpd

1,740

1,793

1,836

387

394

418

124

118

118

164

218

268

Sales volume

- dm

Thousand bpd

1,737

1,729

1,626

394

384

425

215

228

45

37

41

220

Sales volume

- ndm

Thousand bpd

219 225

36 46

166

32 5831

391

380

360

680

683

666

385

383

330

698

697

610

40

94

125 147

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Others

FO LSC

Diesel

LPG

Gasoline

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Others

FO LSC

Diesel

LPG

Gasoline

1Q19 4Q19 1Q20

Others

Gasoline

FO LSC

Note: Changes in inventories and domestic supply are not considered

dm= domestic market / ndm= non-domestic market

32

Optimization of assets as a result of lower demand

-

Increase of exports, search for new markets, reinforcement of logistic capacity and competitive differential of our products

Adequacy of the refinery utilization factor to lower demand, all refining units are able to return to normal loads as soon as markets recover

Maximum operational efficiency and capture of business opportunities contribute to cash generation

By reducing the level of inventories, it is possible to avoid the adoption of

costly measures such as chartering

ships to store liquids

33

Market share and assets utilization

-

Diesel

84%

77%

76%

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Gasoline

80% 76%72%

1Q19 4Q19 1Q20

Utilization factor

75%

76%

79%

60%

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

April-20

Significant increase in exports in 1Q20

-

In April, oil exports confirmed the growth trend, surpassing the 1 million bpd mark of shipped cargoes, setting a new record

Imports

Thousand bpd

343 357 284

179 154168

164 203116

1Q19 4Q19 1Q20

Exports

Thousand bpd

1,031

866

660

806

647

494

166219 225

1Q19 4Q19 1Q20

Net balance

Thousand bpd

747

509

317638

493

315

216109

1Q19 4Q19 1Q20

Oil

Oil products

Opportunities under IMO 2020

-

Growth in the production of low-sulphur fuel oil enabling the capture of the best international margins

Fuel oil production

Thousand bpd

+49%

249

295

242

198

27

31

22

34

268

164

218

220

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

April-20

High sulphur content

Low sulphur content (1%)

  • Asian market as the main destination
  • Record fuel oil exports in February, with 238 thousand bpd exiting Brazil
  • Higher margins than in the previous quarter

36

Gas supply and demand

-

Lower demand for natural gas, due to the Covid-19 pandemic,

occurring from March 2020 onwards

Natural Gas Supply

Million m³/day

76

82

73

4

7

26

7

54

18

20

11

0

51

51

47

44

1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 April-20

LNG Bolívia Domestic

Natural Gas Demand

Million m³/day

76

82

13

73

14

14

54

23

29

23

13

15

38

37

36

26

1

2

1

1

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

April-20

RTM/Fertilizers Non-thermoelectric Thermoelectric System gas

37

Refining &Natural

Gas Outlook

-

  • Mothballing of ANSA - Araucária Nitrogenados S.A., with the dismissal of employees mediated by the Supreme Labor Court, moving forward with the streamlining of portfolio (stop loss)
  • Continuation of the divestment processes foreseen in the Agreements signed with CADE, in the segments of refining and natural gas
  • Signature of the amendment to the gas supply contract with YPFB, with reduction of the supply obligation from 30 to 20 MM m3/day, allowing the surplus to be traded directly by other market agents in Brazil (conclusion of another stage of the Agreement with CADE)

38

1stquarter 2020 Performance

-

Webcast

May 15, 2020

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 14:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
10:45aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras 1st quarter 2020 Performance
PU
09:49aPETROBRAS : - Results 1Q20 released
AQ
09:48aPETROBRAS : - 5 points to understand our Strategy
AQ
05:08aPETROBRAS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/14Brazil's Petrobras warns economy has changed forever as it books massive impa..
RE
05/14PETROBRAS : sees record 2019 gains wiped out in 1st qtr.
AQ
05/14PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Results 1Q20 released
PU
05/14Petrobras 1Q Net Loss of BRL49.7 Billion on Impairments Over Worse Price Outl..
DJ
05/14PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : 5 points to understand our Strategy
PU
05/14TEASER : Thermoelectrics
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 249 B
EBIT 2020 25 986 M
Net income 2020 -5 166 M
Debt 2020 365 B
Yield 2020 2,93%
P/E ratio 2020 -38,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,88x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
EV / Sales2021 1,84x
Capitalization 229 B
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 26,78 BRL
Last Close Price 17,40 BRL
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS0.00%38 758
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.16%1 670 434
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-47.27%113 031
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.15%107 438
TOTAL S.A.-37.38%85 662
GAZPROM0.37%58 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group