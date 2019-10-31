Log in
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PETR4 BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras about Amendment to Transfer of Rights Agreement

10/31/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

Petrobras about Amendment to Transfer of Rights Agreement

Rio de Janeiro, October 31, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras in addition to the press release issued on October 23, 2019, reports that the signing of the Amendment to the Transfer of Rights Agreement was postponed for tomorrow, November 1, 2019.

The new signing date was approved by the company's Board of Directors, as it complies with the recommendation that the signing of the Amendment occurs prior to the Transfer of Rights surplus bidding, to be held on November 6, 2019.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 23:06:04 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 304 B
EBIT 2019 80 230 M
Net income 2019 38 793 M
Debt 2019 280 B
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 9,73x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,28x
EV / Sales2020 2,01x
Capitalization 414 B
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,99  BRL
Last Close Price 30,34  BRL
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Marcelo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS31.48%102 307
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.01%236 882
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-20.08%148 021
TOTAL3.22%137 132
GAZPROM PAO--.--%90 288
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY9.55%71 750
