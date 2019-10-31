Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras about Amendment to Transfer of Rights Agreement

Petrobras about Amendment to Transfer of Rights Agreement

-

Rio de Janeiro, October 31, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras in addition to the press release issued on October 23, 2019, reports that the signing of the Amendment to the Transfer of Rights Agreement was postponed for tomorrow, November 1, 2019.

The new signing date was approved by the company's Board of Directors, as it complies with the recommendation that the signing of the Amendment occurs prior to the Transfer of Rights surplus bidding, to be held on November 6, 2019.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.