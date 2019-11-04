Log in
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras about extension of trading period in the Argentine stock exchange

11/04/2019 | 10:50pm EST

Petrobras about extension of trading period in the Argentine stock exchange

Rio de Janeiro, November 4, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras informs, in addition to the press releases issued on August 9 and October 4, 2019, that it has decided to extend until November 11, 2019 the period during which its shares will remain traded in the Argentine stock exchange. Therefore, after 5 pm on that date, Petrobras shares will no longer be traded in Argentina, this being the last trading day in that market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1002 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 03:49:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 304 B
EBIT 2019 80 230 M
Net income 2019 38 793 M
Debt 2019 280 B
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 9,73x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,29x
EV / Sales2020 2,01x
Capitalization 415 B
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,99  BRL
Last Close Price 30,36  BRL
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Marcelo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS34.17%104 078
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL4.31%231 462
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-19.67%145 783
TOTAL5.06%138 511
GAZPROM PAO--.--%91 826
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY11.75%72 068
