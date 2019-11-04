Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras about extension of trading period in the Argentine stock exchange

Petrobras about extension of trading period in the Argentine stock exchange

Rio de Janeiro, November 4, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras informs, in addition to the press releases issued on August 9 and October 4, 2019, that it has decided to extend until November 11, 2019 the period during which its shares will remain traded in the Argentine stock exchange. Therefore, after 5 pm on that date, Petrobras shares will no longer be traded in Argentina, this being the last trading day in that market.

