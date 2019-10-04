Log in
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras about the delisting of its shares from Argentine stock exchange

0
10/04/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

Petrobras about the delisting of its shares from Argentine stock exchange

-

Rio de Janeiro, October 4, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras informs, in addition to the press release issued on August 9, 2019, that the Comisión Nacional de Valores (CNV), the Argentine capital market regulator, has authorized the withdrawal of its shares from the public offering regime, exempting the company from promoting a public offering for the acquisition of shares in accordance with CNV General Resolution 779.

In accordance with the rules in force in Argentina, Petrobras has established that the withdrawal of the public offering regime will take place on November 4, 2019, so that at 5 pm on that date, Petrobras shares will no longer have a public offering in Argentina, this being the last trading day in that market.

After this date, Petrobras shareholders in Argentina will be able to keep their shares deposited in the Caja de Valores (Argentine market custody agent) or sell them in the markets where Petrobras shares are still traded.

During the 4 months after the delisting argentine shareholders may use BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (BBVA) to advise them on the sale of their shares on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3) with no brokerage costs for the argentine shareholders. Said cost will be paid by Petrobras for the 4 months-period aforementioned.

After this period, BBVA's advisory services will continue to be available to argentine shareholders for an additional 6 months, but the brokerage cost of 0.40% of the sale price of the shares shall be paid by the investor himself.

For more information on the sale facility available to Argentine investors, please contact BBVA Inversiones at +54 11 4346 4600 or inversiones-arg@bbva.com.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1002 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 23:16:01 UTC
