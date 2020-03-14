Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras announces binding phase for the sale of TAG

Petrobras announces binding phase for the sale of TAG

Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the press release disclosed on 01/17/2020, announces the beginning of the binding phase related to the sale of its remaining stake (10%) in Transportadora Associada de Gás S.A. (TAG).

Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a process letter with detailed information on the divestment process, including guidelines for due diligence and submission of binding proposals.

This disclosure complies with the Petrobras' divestment guidelines and the special regime of asset divestment by federal mixed capital companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This transaction is in line with the portfolio optimization and the improvement of company's capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value for its shareholders.

About TAG

TAG is a company operating in the natural gas transportation segment, currently holding long-term permits to operate and manage a 4,500 km gas pipeline system, located mainly in the North and Northeast regions of Brazil, with installed capacity of 75 MM m3/d.

The group formed by ENGIE and the Canadian fund Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec has a 90% stake in TAG, acquired from Petrobras in June 2019.

