Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras announces binding phase for the sale of TAG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 12:12am EDT

Petrobras announces binding phase for the sale of TAG

-

Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the press release disclosed on 01/17/2020, announces the beginning of the binding phase related to the sale of its remaining stake (10%) in Transportadora Associada de Gás S.A. (TAG).

Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a process letter with detailed information on the divestment process, including guidelines for due diligence and submission of binding proposals.

This disclosure complies with the Petrobras' divestment guidelines and the special regime of asset divestment by federal mixed capital companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This transaction is in line with the portfolio optimization and the improvement of company's capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value for its shareholders.

About TAG

TAG is a company operating in the natural gas transportation segment, currently holding long-term permits to operate and manage a 4,500 km gas pipeline system, located mainly in the North and Northeast regions of Brazil, with installed capacity of 75 MM m3/d.

The group formed by ENGIE and the Canadian fund Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec has a 90% stake in TAG, acquired from Petrobras in June 2019.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by

the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 04:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
12:12aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras announces binding phase for the sa..
PU
12:02aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras releases teaser for sale of wind f..
PU
03/10PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras releases teaser for sale of assets..
PU
03/10PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras sets a new record for fuel oil exp..
PU
03/09PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras signs agreement to sell onshore fi..
PU
03/06TEASER : Assets in Colômbia
PU
03/06PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras signs new amendment with YPFB for ..
PU
03/06PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras releases teaser for sale of assets..
PU
03/03PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Consolidated summary map for remote voting
PU
03/02PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Distance Voting Form for Extraordinary Gener..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 307 B
EBIT 2020 71 239 M
Net income 2020 32 853 M
Debt 2020 283 B
Yield 2020 5,87%
P/E ratio 2020 8,27x
P/E ratio 2021 5,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
EV / Sales2021 1,39x
Capitalization 204 B
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 33,35  BRL
Last Close Price 15,40  BRL
Spread / Highest target 186%
Spread / Average Target 117%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Marcelo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-47.48%34 267
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED5.74%123 737
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-50.41%109 688
TOTAL-47.10%75 252
GAZPROM PAO--.--%50 039
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%41 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group