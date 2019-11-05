Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras clarifies on agreement for the gas market

Petrobras clarifies on agreement for the gas market

Rio de Janeiro, November 5, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras clarifies that it has been fully complying with the schedule of commitments made in the agreement signed with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) on July 8, 2019.

It is worth mentioning the pre-established commitments in the agreement and that have been fulfilled by Petrobras:

Removal of transport exclusivity - fulfilled in July 2019;

External agent qualification to monitor the agreement - fulfilled in August 2019;

Indication of volumes to free up transportation capacity to third parties - fulfilled in September 2019.

Regarding the Public Call to offer gas transportation capacity in the Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline (Gasbol), which was suspended on October 31 by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), Petrobras clarifies that it has fulfilled its commitments on natural gas purchase and sale with customers and suppliers, as well as its own consumption of its assets, seeking to ensure the reliability of gas deliveries to the market. It is important to highlight that the Public Call regulation establishes the possibility of apportioning the volumes requested by agents in case of unavailable capacity to meet all demands stated.

Petrobras reaffirms the purpose of the agreement to preserve and protect competitive conditions, aiming at the opening of the Brazilian natural gas market, encouraging new agents to enter in this market.

