Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras clarifies on agreement for the gas market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 09:00pm EST

Petrobras clarifies on agreement for the gas market

-

Rio de Janeiro, November 5, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras clarifies that it has been fully complying with the schedule of commitments made in the agreement signed with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) on July 8, 2019.

It is worth mentioning the pre-established commitments in the agreement and that have been fulfilled by Petrobras:

  • Removal of transport exclusivity - fulfilled in July 2019;
  • External agent qualification to monitor the agreement - fulfilled in August 2019;
  • Indication of volumes to free up transportation capacity to third parties - fulfilled in September 2019.

Regarding the Public Call to offer gas transportation capacity in the Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline (Gasbol), which was suspended on October 31 by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), Petrobras clarifies that it has fulfilled its commitments on natural gas purchase and sale with customers and suppliers, as well as its own consumption of its assets, seeking to ensure the reliability of gas deliveries to the market. It is important to highlight that the Public Call regulation establishes the possibility of apportioning the volumes requested by agents in case of unavailable capacity to meet all demands stated.

Petrobras reaffirms the purpose of the agreement to preserve and protect competitive conditions, aiming at the opening of the Brazilian natural gas market, encouraging new agents to enter in this market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 01:59:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
09:00pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras clarifies on agreement for the gas..
PU
11/04PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras about extension of trading period ..
PU
11/04Sdrl - Seadrill Limited Announces Contract Award For The West Tellus
DJ
11/01PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras discloses E&P teaser in the Sergip..
PU
11/01PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras completes sale of Belem Bioenergia..
PU
11/01TEASER : Sergipe-Alagoas Basin
PU
11/01PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Vitol pulls out of deal to buy Petrobras' Nigeri..
AQ
11/01Why Brazil's bid to lure low cost airlines may be doomed
RE
11/01PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras signs Amendment to Transfer of Rig..
PU
10/31PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras about Amendment to Transfer of Rig..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 304 B
EBIT 2019 80 230 M
Net income 2019 38 793 M
Debt 2019 280 B
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 9,51x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,26x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
Capitalization 408 B
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,99  BRL
Last Close Price 29,65  BRL
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Marcelo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS34.17%103 914
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL4.31%235 637
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-18.01%146 103
TOTAL5.06%140 433
GAZPROM PAO--.--%92 006
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY11.75%73 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group