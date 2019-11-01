Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras completes sale of Belem Bioenergia Brasil

Petrobras completes sale of Belem Bioenergia Brasil

-

Rio de Janeiro, November 1, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following on the press release issued on 08/08/2019, reports that its subsidiary Petrobras Biocombustíveis S.A. ("PBIO") completed today the sale of its 50% stake in Belem Bioenergia Brasil ("BBB") to Galp Bioenergy B.V. ("Galp"), which holds the other 50% stake in the company.

BBB was established in 2011 by Petrobras and Galp to produce vegetable oil in Brazil .

After all precedent conditions were met, the transaction was completed, and PBIO is entitled to receive about R$ 24.7 million, which will be retained by Galp until December 2020 to offset potential indemnity payments.

This transaction is in line with the portfolio optimization and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at generating value for our shareholders.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.