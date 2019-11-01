Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras completes sale of Belem Bioenergia Brasil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 11:18pm EDT

Petrobras completes sale of Belem Bioenergia Brasil

-

Rio de Janeiro, November 1, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following on the press release issued on 08/08/2019, reports that its subsidiary Petrobras Biocombustíveis S.A. ("PBIO") completed today the sale of its 50% stake in Belem Bioenergia Brasil ("BBB") to Galp Bioenergy B.V. ("Galp"), which holds the other 50% stake in the company.

BBB was established in 2011 by Petrobras and Galp to produce vegetable oil in Brazil .

After all precedent conditions were met, the transaction was completed, and PBIO is entitled to receive about R$ 24.7 million, which will be retained by Galp until December 2020 to offset potential indemnity payments.

This transaction is in line with the portfolio optimization and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at generating value for our shareholders.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2019 03:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
11/01PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras discloses E&P teaser in the Sergip..
PU
11/01PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras completes sale of Belem Bioenergia..
PU
11/01TEASER : Sergipe-Alagoas Basin
PU
11/01PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Vitol pulls out of deal to buy Petrobras' Nigeri..
AQ
11/01Why Brazil's bid to lure low cost airlines may be doomed
RE
11/01PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras signs Amendment to Transfer of Rig..
PU
10/31PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras about Amendment to Transfer of Rig..
PU
10/30Brazil president says he wants country to join OPEC
RE
10/28Big Oil seeks refuge in Brazil from Latam regional turmoil
RE
10/25PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : We posted a recurring net income of R$10 bil..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 304 B
EBIT 2019 80 230 M
Net income 2019 38 793 M
Debt 2019 280 B
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 9,86x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,30x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
Capitalization 418 B
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,99  BRL
Last Close Price 30,74  BRL
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Marcelo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS33.99%102 739
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.36%228 440
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-21.12%145 594
TOTAL3.40%136 499
GAZPROM PAO--.--%89 616
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY10.03%70 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group