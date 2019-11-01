Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras discloses E&P teaser in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin

Petrobras discloses E&P teaser in the Sergipe- Alagoas Basin

Rio de Janeiro, November 1, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras reports that it has started the opportunity disclosure stage (teaser) regarding the sale of its interest in 15 onshore exploratory blocks, located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin.

The teaser, which contains key information about the opportunity, as well as the eligibility criteria for

selection of potential participants, is available on Petrobras website: https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/results-and-notices/teasers

The main subsequent stages of the project will be reported to the market in due course.

This disclosure complies with Petrobras divestment guidelines and is aligned with the provisions of the special procedure for the sale of the rights to exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons provided for in Decree 9,355/2018.

This operation is in line with the company's portfolio optimization and improvement of capital allocation, aiming at creating value for our shareholders.

About the exploratory blocks

Among the 15 exploratory blocks, eight are exclusive Petrobras and include the following concessions: SEAL-T-61_R11,SEAL-T-112_R12,SEAL-T-165_R12,SEAL-T-177_R12,SEAL-T-359_R12,SEAL-T- 372_R12, SEAL-T-383_R12 e SEAL-T-384_R12. The SEAL-T-61_R11 Concession, resulting from ANP's 11th Bidding Round, was signed in 2013. The SEAL-T-112,SEAL-T-165,SEAL-T-177,SEAL-T-359,SEAL-T-372,SEAL-T-383 and SEAL-T-384 concessions, from the ANP's 12th Bidding Round, were signed in 2014.

In the remaining 7 blocks, Petrobras and Nova Petróleo are partners in the SEAL-T-279_R12,SEAL-T- 280_R12, SEAL-T-291_R12,SEAL-T-292_R12,SEAL-T-345,SEAL-T-346_R12 and SEAL-T-360_R12 concessions, each holding a 50% interest , had been acquired in the ANP's 12th Bidding Round, in 2014. In this case, after the submission of bids, Nova Petróleo may exercise the preemptive right to acquire Petrobras interests.

