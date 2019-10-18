Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras informs about provisioning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

Petrobras informs about provisioning

-

Rio de Janeiro, October 18, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that, within its ongoing process of contingencies assessment, it will provision R$ 3.2 billion as a result of: (i) litigation involving the company Sete Brasil, (ii) environmental process in the state of Paraná; and (iii) disputes on special participation and royalties involving the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The effect of these provisioning will be recognized in the Petrobras consolidated results for the 3rd quarter of 2019.

The information related to these contingencies is presented in the financial statements for the 4th quarter of 2018, through note 31.3. Contingent liabilities.

The Company remains in defense of its interests in the ongoing legal proceedings.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

Contacts:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations Department I e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br

Av. República do Chile, 65 - 10th floor, 1002 - B - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ | Phone: 55 (21) 3224-1510 /3224-9947

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements, which address the Company's expected business and financial performance, among other matters, contain words such as "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "optimistic," "intend," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," "likely," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. There is no assurance that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or forecast in any forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of assumptions and factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) failure to comply with laws or regulations, including fraudulent activity, corruption, and bribery; (ii) the outcome of ongoing corruption investigations and any new facts or information that may arise in relation to the "Lava Jato Operation"; (iii) the effectiveness of the Company's risk management policies and procedures, including operational risk; and (iv) litigation, such as class actions or proceedings brought by governmental and regulatory agencies. A description of other factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20- F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 22:55:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
06:56pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras informs about provisioning
PU
05:32pPetrobras CEO Sees Auction of Pre-Salt Oil Blocks as Key to Growth
DJ
10/17PETROBRAS : New Platforms Boosted Pre-Salt Production in 3Q
DJ
10/17PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Production & Sales Report 3Q19
PU
10/17PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : ONGC Videsh makes two new discoveries in Colombi..
AQ
10/15TEASER : Recôncavo Basin (Updated)
PU
10/15PETROLEO BRASILEIRO : Petrobras signs charter contracts for Marlim
PU
10/11PETROLEO BRASILEIRO : Petrobras signs contract for sale of Lagoa Parda Cluster
PU
10/11TOTAL : Brazil Total Expands Pre-Salt Footprint with New Deep Offshore Explorati..
AQ
10/10PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Result of the 16th ANP Bidding Round
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 333 B
EBIT 2019 81 891 M
Net income 2019 40 258 M
Debt 2019 286 B
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 8,37x
P/E ratio 2020 8,30x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
Capitalization 378 B
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,18  BRL
Last Close Price 27,60  BRL
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Marcelo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS21.96%91 619
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.83%229 376
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-15.94%150 798
TOTAL0.08%132 960
GAZPROM PAO--.--%78 760
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY4.50%68 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group