Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on Corporate Governance Program for State-Owned Companies
0
02/13/2020 | 06:24pm EST
Petrobras on Corporate Governance Program for State-Owned Companies
-
Rio de Janeiro, February 13, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release dated 01/29/2020, reports that its request to withdraw from the Corporate Governance Program for State-Owned Companies (Program) was answered by B3 and the company will be withdrawn from the Program as of today, according to the attached document.
www.petrobras.com.br/ri
For more information:
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 -20031-912- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21)3224-1510/9947|0800-282-1540
This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.
February 12, 2020
64/2020-DIE
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
Att. Mrs. Andrea Marques de Almeida,
Investor Relations Executive Officer
Re. Request to withdraw from the Corporate Governance Program for State-
Owned Companies
Dear Madam,
We refer to the Letter DFINRI 0005/2020, sent on 1/29/2020, in which Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras ("Company") requests withdraw from the State-Owned Companies Outstanding Governance Program ("Program").
Therefore, B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") reports that the Company will be withdrawn from the Program as of 2-13-2020. Indeed, the company should not make any mention of compliance with the Program items, especially when referring to provisions related to Law no. 13303/16.
Moreover, B3 reports that, pursuant to article 13, paragraph 1, of the Program, the Company's final score is 56 points, only pending compliance with article 42 of the Program, concerning the commitment of the public controller.
Finally, B3 requests that the full content of this official letter be disclosed through the Empresas.NET System by 2-14-2020.
In case of doubt, please call Ana Paula Zane at (11) 2565-6626.
PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 23:23:09 UTC