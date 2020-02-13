Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on Corporate Governance Program for State-Owned Companies

64/2020-DIE

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

Att. Mrs. Andrea Marques de Almeida,

Investor Relations Executive Officer

Re. Request to withdraw from the Corporate Governance Program for State-

Owned Companies

Dear Madam,

We refer to the Letter DFINRI 0005/2020, sent on 1/29/2020, in which Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras ("Company") requests withdraw from the State-Owned Companies Outstanding Governance Program ("Program").

Therefore, B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") reports that the Company will be withdrawn from the Program as of 2-13-2020. Indeed, the company should not make any mention of compliance with the Program items, especially when referring to provisions related to Law no. 13303/16.

Moreover, B3 reports that, pursuant to article 13, paragraph 1, of the Program, the Company's final score is 56 points, only pending compliance with article 42 of the Program, concerning the commitment of the public controller.

Finally, B3 requests that the full content of this official letter be disclosed through the Empresas.NET System by 2-14-2020.

In case of doubt, please call Ana Paula Zane at (11) 2565-6626.

Best regards,