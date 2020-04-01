Log in
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on arbitration involving Sete Brasil

04/01/2020 | 11:11pm EDT

Petrobras on arbitration involving Sete Brasil

-

Rio de Janeiro, April 1, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras reports that it has entered into a settlement agreement to end an arbitration filed by an investor in Sete Brasil Participações S.A. - under judicial reorganization, seeking compensation from Petrobras for alleged damages related to its investment in the Sondas Project.

In the 1Q2020 Petrobras will revert a provision of R$ 634 million related to thew disputes arising from the company Sete Brasil. The terms of the settlement agreement and the arbitration are confidential.

The company remains in defense of its interests in the ongoing proceedings.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 03:10:05 UTC
