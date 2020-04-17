Log in
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on global scale rating maintenance by S&P

04/17/2020 | 09:06pm EDT

Petrobras on global scale rating maintenance by S&P

-

Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras announces that the rating agency S&P Global Ratings (S&P) affirmed the "BB-" global scale rating for Petrobras, with a stable outlook. The stand-alone credit profile remained at "bb", one notch above the sovereign.

S&P highlighted that the company's liquidity position remains strong despite forecasted lower operating cash flow due to the plunge in oil prices and demand contraction.

The agency also pointed out that Petrobras is currently in a much better position to face the industry downturn than several years ago, as the company has been focusing on several cost-reduction and efficiency measures, as well as asset sales, allowing it to reduce leverage sharply.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2020 01:05:10 UTC
