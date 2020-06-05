Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on stakes in power generation companies

Petrobras on stakes in power generation companies

-

Rio de Janeiro, June 4, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it has started the opportunity disclosure stage (teaser), regarding the sale of its stakes in five power generation companies: Brasympe Energia S.A. (Brasympe), Energética Suape II S.A. (Suape II), Termoelétrica Potiguar S.A. (TEP), Companhia Energética Manauara S.A. (CEM) and Brentech Energia S.A. (Brentech).

The teaser, which contain key information about the assets, as well as the eligibility criteria for selection of potential participants, are available on the Petrobras website:

https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/results-and-notices/teasers.

The main subsequent stages of the sales process will be informed in due course to the market.

This disclosure complies with Petrobras' divestment guidelines and the special regime of asset divestment by federal mixed capital companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This transaction is in line with the portfolio optimization and the improvement of Petrobras' capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value for its shareholders.

About the companies

Petrobras owns 20% of Brasympe, which in turn owns 60% of Termocabo S.A., which owns a fuel oil- fired thermoelectric plant located in Pernambuco, with an installed capacity of 49.7 MW.

Petrobras owns 20% of Suape II, which owns a fuel oil-fired thermoelectric plant located in Pernambuco, with an installed capacity of 381.25 MW.

Petrobras holds 20% of TEP, which is a holding company with a 60% stake in Companhia Energética Manauara S.A. (CEM) and 70% in Areia Energia S.A. and Água Limpa Energia S.A., owners of small hydroelectric plants, located in Tocantins, with installed capacity of 11.4 MW and 14 MW, respectively.

Petrobras holds 40% of the CEM, which has a bi-fuel (diesel and natural gas) thermoelectric plant located in Amazonas with 85.4 MW of installed capacity.

Petrobras owns 30% of the Brentech, owner of the Usina Termelétrica Goiânia II diesel-powered, located in Goiás, with an installed capacity of 140.3 MW.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.