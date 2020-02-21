Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras receives investment grade from Fitch under stand-alone credit profile

Petrobras receives investment grade from Fitch under stand-alone credit profile

Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that the rating agency Fitch Ratings upgraded the company stand-alone credit profile (SCP) by two notches from 'bb+' to 'bbb', the second level in the investment grade scale. The agency maintained the ratings of Petrobras at 'BB-', with stable outlook.

"We are very happy with the change in Petrobras' rating, mainly because this confirms that all of the company's transformation effort, focused on reducing debt and the cost of capital is being recognized by the market. We know that we have a long way to go, but we are very honored by this recognition", said Andrea Almeida, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer.

Fitch highlighted that the stand-alone upgrade reflects the company's improving capital structure, strong cash flow generation and financial flexibility, with robust liquidity, solid ability to access capital markets to refinance debt and the expectation of further improvements going forward.

According to Fitch, Petrobras' debt ratings are capped by the sovereign rating of the Brazilian republic, Petrobras' controller shareholder.

