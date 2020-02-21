Log in
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras receives investment grade from Fitch under stand-alone credit profile

02/21/2020

Petrobras receives investment grade from Fitch under stand-alone credit profile

-

Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that the rating agency Fitch Ratings upgraded the company stand-alone credit profile (SCP) by two notches from 'bb+' to 'bbb', the second level in the investment grade scale. The agency maintained the ratings of Petrobras at 'BB-', with stable outlook.

"We are very happy with the change in Petrobras' rating, mainly because this confirms that all of the company's transformation effort, focused on reducing debt and the cost of capital is being recognized by the market. We know that we have a long way to go, but we are very honored by this recognition", said Andrea Almeida, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer.

Fitch highlighted that the stand-alone upgrade reflects the company's improving capital structure, strong cash flow generation and financial flexibility, with robust liquidity, solid ability to access capital markets to refinance debt and the expectation of further improvements going forward.

According to Fitch, Petrobras' debt ratings are capped by the sovereign rating of the Brazilian republic, Petrobras' controller shareholder.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 22:33:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 317 B
EBIT 2020 80 760 M
Net income 2020 35 150 M
Debt 2020 292 B
Yield 2020 2,93%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 8,94x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
EV / Sales2021 1,83x
Capitalization 404 B
