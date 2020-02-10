Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras releases teaser for sale of fertilizer plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 10:03pm EST

Petrobras releases teaser for sale of fertilizer plant

-

Rio de Janeiro, February 07, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras reports that it has started the opportunity disclosure stage (teaser), regarding the sale of all its equity stake in its Nitrogen Fertilizer Unit III (UFN-III ).

The teasers, which contain key information about the asset, as well as the eligibility criteria for selection of potential participants, are available on the Petrobras website:

https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/results-and-notices/teasers

The main subsequent stages of each project will be reported to the market in due course.

This disclosure complies with Petrobras' divestment guidelines and the special regime of asset divestment by federal mixed capital companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

These transactions are in line with the portfolio optimization and the improvement of Petrobras' capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value for its shareholders.

About UFN-III

UFN-III is a nitrogen fertilizer industrial unit located in Três Lagoas, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. The construction of UFN-III began in September 2011, but was interrupted in December 2014, with a physical advance of about 81%. After completion, the unit will have a projected urea and ammonia production capacity of 3,600 t/day and 2,200 t/day, respectively. The completion of UFN- III will be the responsibility of the potential buyer.

This material is being provided pursuant to Brazilian regulatory requirements, does not constitute an offering, under the U.S. securities laws, and is not a solicitation, invitation or offer to buy or sell any securities. The information on our website is not and shall not be deemed part of this report on Form 6-K.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 03:02:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
10:03pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras releases teaser for sale of fertil..
PU
10:03pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Production & Sales Report 4Q19
PU
09:28pOil gains 1% as short-sellers take profit; investors still wary over coronavi..
RE
06:08pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : 4Q19 Production and Sales Report
PU
02/06PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras Announces Pricing of BNDES Offerin..
PU
02/05MISC Wins $525.6 Million in Contracts From Petrobras
DJ
02/05BRAZIL'S BNDES RAISES $5.2 BILLION S : sources
RE
02/04PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras starts binding phase of assets in ..
PU
02/04EXCLUSIVE : First Petrobras employee flips in Brazil commodity traders probe
RE
02/03PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras releases teaser of the Pará-Maranh..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 318 B
EBIT 2019 81 409 M
Net income 2019 39 273 M
Debt 2019 292 B
Yield 2019 3,91%
P/E ratio 2019 9,07x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,16x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
Capitalization 396 B
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 36,89  BRL
Last Close Price 29,13  BRL
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Marcelo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-3.91%92 153
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-10.26%209 299
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-11.28%141 186
TOTAL-9.40%128 087
GAZPROM PAO--.--%83 409
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-2.28%80 525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group