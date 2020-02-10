Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras releases teaser for sale of fertilizer plant

Petrobras releases teaser for sale of fertilizer plant

-

Rio de Janeiro, February 07, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras reports that it has started the opportunity disclosure stage (teaser), regarding the sale of all its equity stake in its Nitrogen Fertilizer Unit III (UFN-III ).

The teasers, which contain key information about the asset, as well as the eligibility criteria for selection of potential participants, are available on the Petrobras website:

https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/results-and-notices/teasers

The main subsequent stages of each project will be reported to the market in due course.

This disclosure complies with Petrobras' divestment guidelines and the special regime of asset divestment by federal mixed capital companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

These transactions are in line with the portfolio optimization and the improvement of Petrobras' capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value for its shareholders.

About UFN-III

UFN-III is a nitrogen fertilizer industrial unit located in Três Lagoas, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. The construction of UFN-III began in September 2011, but was interrupted in December 2014, with a physical advance of about 81%. After completion, the unit will have a projected urea and ammonia production capacity of 3,600 t/day and 2,200 t/day, respectively. The completion of UFN- III will be the responsibility of the potential buyer.

This material is being provided pursuant to Brazilian regulatory requirements, does not constitute an offering, under the U.S. securities laws, and is not a solicitation, invitation or offer to buy or sell any securities. The information on our website is not and shall not be deemed part of this report on Form 6-K.

