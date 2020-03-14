Log in
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras releases teaser for sale of wind farms

03/14/2020 | 12:02am EDT

Petrobras releases teaser for sale of wind farms

-

Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras announces that it has started the disclosure stage for this opportunity (teaser) in relation to the joint sale of all its shares in the wind farms Mangue Seco 3 and Mangue Seco 4, owners of the wind power generation plants with the same names.

Petrobras holds a 49% interest in the companies and will carry out the sale together with its partner, Wobben Windpower Indústria e Comércio Ltda., which holds the remaining 51%, through a competitive process aiming to the sale of 100% of wind farms' shares.

The teaser, which includes key information about the assets and the eligibility criteria for the selection of potential buyers, is available on the Petrobras website: https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/results-and-notices/teasers

Upcoming key steps of the project will be timely informed to the market.

This disclosure complies with Petrobras' divestment guidelines and the special asset divestment regime by federal mixed-capital companies, provided for in Decree 9188/2017.

This transaction is in line with the portfolio optimization and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value for its shareholders.

About Mangue Seco 3 and Mangue Seco 4 wind farms

Mangue Seco 3 and Mangue Seco 4 wind farms are located in Guamaré, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, and are part of a complex of four wind farms with a total installed capacity of 104 MW. The companies own and operate two wind farms with a total capacity of 52 MW (2 x 26 MW).

Petrobras is also in the process of divesting the rest of the complex, as announced on January 31, 2020, for the sale of Mangue Seco 1 and Mangue Seco 2 wind farms.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 04:01:04 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 307 B
EBIT 2020 71 239 M
Net income 2020 32 853 M
Debt 2020 283 B
Yield 2020 5,87%
P/E ratio 2020 8,27x
P/E ratio 2021 5,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
EV / Sales2021 1,39x
Capitalization 204 B
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 33,35  BRL
Last Close Price 15,40  BRL
Spread / Highest target 186%
Spread / Average Target 117%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Marcelo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-47.48%34 267
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED5.74%123 737
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-50.41%109 688
TOTAL-47.10%75 252
GAZPROM PAO--.--%50 039
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%41 864
