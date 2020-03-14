Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras releases teaser for sale of wind farms

Petrobras releases teaser for sale of wind farms

Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras announces that it has started the disclosure stage for this opportunity (teaser) in relation to the joint sale of all its shares in the wind farms Mangue Seco 3 and Mangue Seco 4, owners of the wind power generation plants with the same names.

Petrobras holds a 49% interest in the companies and will carry out the sale together with its partner, Wobben Windpower Indústria e Comércio Ltda., which holds the remaining 51%, through a competitive process aiming to the sale of 100% of wind farms' shares.

The teaser, which includes key information about the assets and the eligibility criteria for the selection of potential buyers, is available on the Petrobras website: https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/results-and-notices/teasers

Upcoming key steps of the project will be timely informed to the market.

This disclosure complies with Petrobras' divestment guidelines and the special asset divestment regime by federal mixed-capital companies, provided for in Decree 9188/2017.

This transaction is in line with the portfolio optimization and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value for its shareholders.

About Mangue Seco 3 and Mangue Seco 4 wind farms

Mangue Seco 3 and Mangue Seco 4 wind farms are located in Guamaré, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, and are part of a complex of four wind farms with a total installed capacity of 104 MW. The companies own and operate two wind farms with a total capacity of 52 MW (2 x 26 MW).

Petrobras is also in the process of divesting the rest of the complex, as announced on January 31, 2020, for the sale of Mangue Seco 1 and Mangue Seco 2 wind farms.

