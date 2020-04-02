Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras says talks among Russia, Saudi Arabia, U.S. 'irrelevant' for oil prices

04/02/2020 | 08:38pm EDT

Recent negotiations involving leaders from major oil-producing nations and the United States will prove irrelevant for oil prices, which are low because of depressed demand, the chief executive of Brazil's Petrobras said on Thursday evening.

During an online event hosted by Brazilian brokerage XP, Petrobras CEO Roberto Castello Branco said the dispute between non-OPEC member Russia and the group's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, showed that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had no medium- or long-term pricing power.

"I sincerely think that this dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia - although the markets reacted positively to some news about President Trump getting involved and what not - has become irrelevant amid the dimension of the (coronavirus) crisis," Castello Branco said.

"Oil prices are low because global demand has gone down."

Castello Branco's comments may temper speculation that Brazil will enter a potential deal among oil-producing nations to stabilize the oil market. Still, Brazilian Energy Ministry officials have remained silent on any potential negotiations.

Petrobras and government officials say the company is run without any political interference, although the government is by far the biggest shareholder in Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is known. Government and company officials are known to communicate frequently.

Crude prices </LCOo1> crashed in early March as talks between Russia and Saudi Arabia fell apart. Demand has since taken a severe hit as the economies of many countries have ground to a halt amid efforts to battle the global coronavirus outbreak.

Brent oil prices and U.S. benchmark WTI both rose over 20% on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he brokered a deal between Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut supply. But the details of any potential accord remained unclear. Officials in other oil-producing nations, including Mexico, signaled an openness to multilateral talks to stabilize oil prices.

Castello Branco also discussed a recent move by Petrobras to cut production by 200,000 barrels per day, or about 6% of output. If the company did not curb output, it would have had to charter ships to store the oil because of a lack of demand, he said.

By Gram Slattery

Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 265 B
EBIT 2020 44 752 M
Net income 2020 9 009 M
Debt 2020 313 B
Yield 2020 4,76%
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
P/E ratio 2021 7,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,94x
EV / Sales2021 1,73x
Capitalization 202 B
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,48  BRL
Last Close Price 15,51  BRL
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 77,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-53.64%35 463
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.84%1 601 251
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-37.47%135 800
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.77%113 361
TOTAL-28.46%100 071
GAZPROM1.63%53 064
