Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras starts Gaspetro's binding phase

07/10/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

Petrobras starts Gaspetro's binding phase -

Rio de Janeiro, July 10, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the press release disclosed on May 15, 2020, announces the beginning of the binding phase regarding the sale of its entire 51% stake in Petrobras Gás S.A. (Gaspetro).

Qualified parties for this phase will receive a process letter with detailed instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for due diligence and submission of binding proposals.

This disclosure complies with Petrobras' divestment guidelines and the special regime of asset divestment by federal mixed capital companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This transaction is in line with the portfolio optimization and the improvement of Petrobras' capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value for its shareholders.

About Gaspetro

Gaspetro is a holding company with equity interests in several natural gas distribution companies, located in all regions of Brazil. In 2019, the total volume of gas distributed was 29 million m3/day, serving about 500 thousand customers through a distribution network of more than 10 thousand km of gas pipelines.

Its corporate structure is formed by Petrobras, with 51% of the shares, and Mitsui Gás e Energia do Brasil Ltda., which holds the remaining 49% of the shares.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email:petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 286 B 53 680 M 53 680 M
Net income 2020 -42 322 M -7 936 M -7 936 M
Net Debt 2020 367 B 68 786 M 68 786 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,13x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 297 B 55 504 M 55 745 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 57 983
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,88 BRL
Last Close Price 22,51 BRL
Spread / Highest target 64,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-25.41%54 867
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-5.53%1 774 628
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-46.72%119 326
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-29.41%117 557
TOTAL S.A.-32.60%96 908
GAZPROM-21.33%66 389
