Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras starts non-binding phase for sale of UFN-III

Petrobras starts non-binding phase for sale of UFN-III

-

Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 02/10/2020, informs the beginning of the non-binding phase related to the sale of 100% of its shares in Nitrogen Fertilizer Unit III (UFN-III).

Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a descriptive memorandum with more detailed information about the aforementioned asset, as well as instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for preparing and submitting non-binding proposals.

This disclosure is in accordance with Petrobras' divestment guidelines and with the special regime for the divestiture of assets by federal mixed-capital companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This transaction is in line with the portfolio optimization and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value for its shareholders.

About UFN-III

UFN-III is a nitrogen fertilizer industrial unit located in Três Lagoas, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. Construction of UFN-III began in September 2011, but it was interrupted in December 2014, with a physical advance of about 81%. After completion, the unit will have a projected urea and ammonia production capacity of 3,600 t/day and 2,200 t/day, respectively. The completion of UFN-III will be the responsibility of the potential buyer.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.