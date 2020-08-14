Log in
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras starts the binding phase of thermal power plants

08/14/2020 | 09:18pm EDT

Petrobras starts the binding phase of thermal power plants

-

Rio de Janeiro, August 14, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the press release disclosed on 06/15/2020, announces the beginning of the binding phase regarding the sale of four thermal power plants, three of which are located in Camaçari, in the state of Bahia and powered by fuel oil (UTEs Polo Camaçari), and one bi-fuel plant (diesel or natural gas) located in Canoas, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul (UTE Canoas).

Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a process letter with detailed instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for due diligence and the submission of binding proposals.

This disclosure complies with Petrobras' divestment guidelines and the special regime of assets divestment by federal mixed capital companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This transaction is in line with the portfolio optimization and the improvement of company's capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value for our shareholders.

About the thermal power plants

The UTEs Polo Camaçari are assets owned by Petrobras and include the Arembepe, Bahia 1 and Muricy plants, with a total installed capacity of 329 MW. The plants operate with fuel oil and have the possibility of conversion to natural gas operation.

UTE Canoas is an asset owned by Petrobras and has installed capacity of 249 MW. The plant is bi-fuel (natural gas and diesel) and therefore has potential operating gains with the expected expansion of the gas pipeline network and/or new regasification terminals.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 01:17:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
