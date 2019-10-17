Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Production & Sales Report 3Q19

3Q19 Production and Sales Highlights

Rio de Janeiro, October 17, 2019 - We posted a solid operating performance in 3Q19, delivering significant growth in oil, NGL and natural gas production, which reached 2,878 kboed, 9.3% higher than 2Q19, led by the 17.0% increase in pre-salt production, which reached 1,367 kboed, representing 60.4% of oil production in Brazil. Pre-salt's performance is due to the ramp-up of the 6 platforms that started up in 2018 and 2019 (P-74,P-75,P-76 and P-77 in Buzios field and P-67 and P- 69 in Lula field), which contributed 441 kbpd in 3Q19. Adding up the contribution of FPSO Cidade Campos dos Goytacazes inTartaruga Verde field, in the post-salt, we totaled 555 kbpd, which represents an increase of c. 48% over 2Q19, with the start-up of nine producing wells. It is also worth mentioning that platforms P-69 and P-76, in Lula and Búzios fields, reached the production capacity of 150 kbpd with a ramp-up time of 10.3 and 7.7 months (a record in the pre-salt), respectively.

In 3Q19, production reached a new monthly record of 3.0 MMboed, in addition to a new daily record of 3.1 MMboed, both reached in August. The operated production reached the monthly record of 3.7 MMboed in the same month. With these results we maintain the trajectory to reach the annual production target, of 2.7 MMboed, with a variation of 2.5% up or down.

The P-68 platform, which will produce in the Berbigão and Sururu fields in the pre-salt, left the shipyard in September and is in the process of being moored. The project is expected to start operating in the fourth quarter of 2019. 11 wells have already been drilled, 8 producers and 3 injectors, and 5 of these wells are ready for interconnection.

Post-salt oil production was stable at 706 kbpd compared to 2Q19, while onshore and shallow water oil production increased 4.3% compared to 2Q19, reaching 192 kbpd.

In September, we celebrated 51 years of the first oil in the Brazilian continental shelf, eight kilometers off the coast of Aracaju, in a water depth of 33 meters, an event that marked the beginning of offshore production in Brazil. Nine years later, in August 1977, we produced the first oil at Enchova, in Campos Basin, four times deeper, marking the beginning of the success story that continued with the discovery of the giant fields in the following decades, until we reached the discovery of pre-salt, which today represents 60.4% of Brazil's oil production. Throughout our trajectory, we have been challenged to produce in ever-deeper depths of water, now exceeding 2,100 meters and 300 km offshore, safely and with successive offshore world records through innovative technologies.

In Campos Basin, we reinforced our commitment to invest in the acquisition of new exploration areas, complementary development, Marlim revitalization and strategic partnerships to increase the recovery factor. With this strategic vision, we participated in the 16th ANP concession bidding round, on October 10, 2019, in which we acquired, as an operator, in partnership with BP Energy do Brasil, block CM-477, where we identified a large geological potential.

