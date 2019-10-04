Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Sete Brasil creditors approve sale of rigs to UK's Magni Partners - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Creditors of Brazilian oil platforms and rigs maker Sete Brasil have approved the sale of four oil exploration rigs to British company Magni Partners, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Friday.

The rigs sold are named Urca, Frade, Arpoador and Guarapari. The four rigs have a 10-year leasing contract with Petrobras, which will pay $299,000 per day for each rig when operational, one of the sources said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, had no information regarding total value of the deal. A representative of Magni Partners could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sete Brasil, which is under bankruptcy protection, was created in 2010 with the aim of building 29 rigs for the exploration of a prolific pre-salt oil region in Brazil. But lower oil prices and a corruption investigation that engulfed Petrobras ended by hurting those plans.

Among Sete's main creditors are local banks Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal, Itaú BBA and Santander Brasil.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves, Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Grant McCool)

By Aluisio Alves
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 0.68% 45.6 End-of-day quote.-2.58%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -0.86% 26.51 End-of-day quote.17.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
07:17pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras about the delisting of its shares ..
PU
06:54pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Sete Brasil creditors approve sale of rigs t..
RE
09:57aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras announces release dates of 3Q19
PU
09:57aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras starts non-binding phase of REGAP
PU
09:57aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras pays Interest on Capital
PU
10/02PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on Collective Bargaining Agreement
PU
10/01AP EXPLAINS : 'Car Wash' probe faces new challenges
AQ
10/01PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Final Consolidated Synthetic Map
PU
10/01PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
10/01PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Consolidated Summary Map For Remote Voting
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 338 B
EBIT 2019 82 613 M
Net income 2019 38 751 M
Debt 2019 290 B
Yield 2019 3,27%
P/E ratio 2019 8,20x
P/E ratio 2020 7,85x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
Capitalization 367 B
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,13  BRL
Last Close Price 26,51  BRL
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Marcelo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS17.90%90 891
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.62%233 377
TOTAL-2.75%135 061
GAZPROM PAO--.--%76 924
EQUINOR ASA-10.10%63 228
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%55 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group