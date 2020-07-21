Petrobras 2Q Production Fell 3.7% From 1Q as Demand Dropped Amid Health Crisis

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Tuesday it produced less oil in the second quarter compared with the first because of a sharp drop in demand related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Petrobras pumped an average of 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day during the three months ended in June, a decline of 3.7% from the previous three-month period, but an increase of 6.4% from the same period a year earlier, according to its quarterly production report.

Output of crude oil and natural gas liquids fell 3.2% in the second quarter from the first to 2.25 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, and production of natural gas declined 4.5% to 512,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Brazilian states and towns began shutting down non-essential activities in March, leading to steep declines in demand that month and in April. The company said it shut down 62 of its production platforms in shallow waters because prices didn't cover their variable costs.

Petrobras reported in May that demand for gasoline and other products plummeted in April compared with the first quarter before quarantine measures were implemented. Demand has since recovered somewhat, but sale volume for gasoline was still 14.5% lower in the second quarter compared with the first.

Sales of diesel fuel increased 3.8% in the same period as demand from Brazil's important agriculture sector increased during the soybean harvest. Sales of jet fuel plunged 81.3% and sales of fuel oil declined 12.2%, Petrobras said.

