Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrobras 2Q Production Fell 3.7% From 1Q as Demand Dropped Amid Health Crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Tuesday it produced less oil in the second quarter compared with the first because of a sharp drop in demand related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Petrobras pumped an average of 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day during the three months ended in June, a decline of 3.7% from the previous three-month period, but an increase of 6.4% from the same period a year earlier, according to its quarterly production report.

Output of crude oil and natural gas liquids fell 3.2% in the second quarter from the first to 2.25 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, and production of natural gas declined 4.5% to 512,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Brazilian states and towns began shutting down non-essential activities in March, leading to steep declines in demand that month and in April. The company said it shut down 62 of its production platforms in shallow waters because prices didn't cover their variable costs.

Petrobras reported in May that demand for gasoline and other products plummeted in April compared with the first quarter before quarantine measures were implemented. Demand has since recovered somewhat, but sale volume for gasoline was still 14.5% lower in the second quarter compared with the first.

Sales of diesel fuel increased 3.8% in the same period as demand from Brazil's important agriculture sector increased during the soybean harvest. Sales of jet fuel plunged 81.3% and sales of fuel oil declined 12.2%, Petrobras said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.76% 43.94 Delayed Quote.-34.68%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 2.77% 23.37 End-of-day quote.-22.56%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.37% 30.04 End-of-day quote.-13.22%
WTI 1.99% 41.615 Delayed Quote.-33.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
05:47pPetrobras Q2 production falls due to coronavirus outbreaks, idled platforms
RE
05:28pPetrobras 2Q Production Fell 3.7% From 1Q as Demand Dropped Amid Health Crisi..
DJ
05:47aEngie and CDPQ Acquire Remaining 10% Stake in Brazil's TAG
DJ
03:26aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : AGO - Mapa do Escriturador
PU
12:36aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Candidates nominated by non-controlling shar..
PU
07/20PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on registration for AGM
PU
07/20PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Call Notice - Annual General Meeting - 07/22..
PU
07/20PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : EGM - Distance Voting Form
PU
07/20PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Candidates nominated by non-controlling shar..
PU
07/20Petrobras sells remaining 10% stake of TAG pipeline, says Engie
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 285 B 55 146 M 55 146 M
Net income 2020 -42 283 M -8 171 M -8 171 M
Net Debt 2020 368 B 71 087 M 71 087 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,25x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 309 B 59 545 M 59 804 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 57 983
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,88 BRL
Last Close Price 23,37 BRL
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-22.56%56 455
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.38%1 764 111
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-45.41%123 574
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.71%111 410
TOTAL S.A.-32.51%99 718
GAZPROM-26.94%62 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group