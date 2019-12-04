Petrobras Aims to Close Gaps With Rivals

By Micah Maidenberg

Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PBR) is aiming to establish itself as a top-tier energy producer in terms of operations and returns, in part by selling divisions and cutting costs.

Roberto Castello Branco, a former executive at iron-ore company Vale SA, said he wants to bring an outsider perspective to the company by measuring it against other large oil producers.

"I'm looking to the industry and how we are performing relative to our peers. That's the point," Mr. Castello Branco told reporters after an investor event in New York on Wednesday.

Petrobras, as the state-controlled company is called, lags comparable energy companies on several metrics, including debt levels and returns from capital employed, he said.

The company believes its equity value could rise 45% by 2021 as it carries out its transformation efforts and focuses about $76 billion in capital spending over the next five years on a range of offshore oil projects, according to an investor presentation.

Petrobras's American depositary receipts rose 1.1% Wednesday and are up 14% this year to $14.84.

The company is aiming to sell as much as $30 billion in assets by 2024, including offshore-gas pipelines, thermal-power plants, eight refineries and other businesses.

Mr. Castello Branco declined to comment on the names of any bidders for the company's refineries or discuss valuations for them.

Petrobras began restructuring efforts in March. Almost 3,000 employees have enlisted in a voluntary dismissal program, and the company reduced advertising and sponsorship spending by about $40 million, Petrobras said in the investor presentation.

Petrobras is trying to cultivate shareholders by being realistic about its forecasts and goals, Mr. Castello Branco said. A new dividend policy would generate higher payouts if the company gets debt levels below $60 billion.

Mr. Castello Branco served on the Petrobras board between May 2015 and the following April. During that time, he criticized former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff for interfering in the company, such as forcing it to keep fuel prices artificially low.

