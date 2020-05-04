Log in
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/30
18.05 BRL   -0.82%
09:59aPetrobras Begins Process of Finding Buyer for Manati Offshore Field
DJ
04/30PETROBRAS : on health care benefits
AQ
04/29PETROBRAS : reviews top metrics
AQ
Petrobras Begins Process of Finding Buyer for Manati Offshore Field

05/04/2020 | 09:59am EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Monday it has begun the process of finding a buyer for its stake in the Manati offshore field as the Brazilian oil company continues the process of divesting older, less productive assets.

Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras also said that Brazil's National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency, or ANP, has agreed to let the oil company push back to the end of this year a deadline for finishing talks to cancel its contracts to produce from a series of other fields.

Petrobras has been concentrating its investment and production efforts on the rich fields in deep waters off the coasts of the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, and hit a record for output in the first quarter of last year as it has ramped up production.

The Manati field is located in shallow waters of the Camamu basin, about 6 miles off the coast of the Brazilian state of Bahia. Petrobras is the operator and owns 35% of the field. The rest is owned by Enauta Participacoes SA, with 45%, and Geopark Brasil E&P de Petróleo e Gas Ltda. and Brasoil Manati Exploracao Petrolifera Ltda., each with another 10%.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. -2.67% 9.13 End-of-day quote.-1.72%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -0.82% 18.05 End-of-day quote.0.39%
WTI 3.21% 22.139 Delayed Quote.-73.99%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS0.39%43 721
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.93%1 684 226
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-40.84%125 043
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.06%109 408
TOTAL S.A.-33.23%92 992
GAZPROM-2.78%57 372
