Petrobras Begins Process of Finding Buyer for Manati Offshore Field

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Monday it has begun the process of finding a buyer for its stake in the Manati offshore field as the Brazilian oil company continues the process of divesting older, less productive assets.

Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras also said that Brazil's National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency, or ANP, has agreed to let the oil company push back to the end of this year a deadline for finishing talks to cancel its contracts to produce from a series of other fields.

Petrobras has been concentrating its investment and production efforts on the rich fields in deep waters off the coasts of the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, and hit a record for output in the first quarter of last year as it has ramped up production.

The Manati field is located in shallow waters of the Camamu basin, about 6 miles off the coast of the Brazilian state of Bahia. Petrobras is the operator and owns 35% of the field. The rest is owned by Enauta Participacoes SA, with 45%, and Geopark Brasil E&P de Petróleo e Gas Ltda. and Brasoil Manati Exploracao Petrolifera Ltda., each with another 10%.

