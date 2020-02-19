Petrobras Fourth-Quarter Net Income Almost Quadrupled Versus Year Earlier

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO -- Brazilian oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Wednesday that profit in the fourth quarter rose as new platforms in the company's rich offshore fields boosted output and cut production costs.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company's net income rose to 8.2 billion reais ($1.9 billion) in the quarter from 2.1 billion reais in the fourth quarter of 2018, and declined from 9.1 billion reais in the third quarter of last year. The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 36.5 billion reais in the fourth quarter, up from 29.2 billion reais in the same quarter of 2018 and had sales of 81.8 billion reais, from 82.8 billion reais a year earlier.

Petrobras spent much of 2019 ramping up output from its pre-salt offshore platforms, which in 2019 accounted for 59% of total production, up from 49% in 2018. The company is also selling off older, less productive onshore and offshore assets to focus on the lower-cost production in the pre-salt area, so called because it lies deep beneath a layer of salt that itself lies under the ocean floor off the coast of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo states.

The company hit a production record of 3.03 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, while the average cost of producing a barrel of oil fell to $6.5 per barrel in the period from $9.5 at the start of 2018, and the cost in pre-salt fields reached $3 per barrel.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com