PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petrobras Fourth-Quarter Net Income Almost Quadrupled Versus Year Earlier

02/19/2020 | 06:53pm EST

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO -- Brazilian oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Wednesday that profit in the fourth quarter rose as new platforms in the company's rich offshore fields boosted output and cut production costs.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company's net income rose to 8.2 billion reais ($1.9 billion) in the quarter from 2.1 billion reais in the fourth quarter of 2018, and declined from 9.1 billion reais in the third quarter of last year. The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 36.5 billion reais in the fourth quarter, up from 29.2 billion reais in the same quarter of 2018 and had sales of 81.8 billion reais, from 82.8 billion reais a year earlier.

Petrobras spent much of 2019 ramping up output from its pre-salt offshore platforms, which in 2019 accounted for 59% of total production, up from 49% in 2018. The company is also selling off older, less productive onshore and offshore assets to focus on the lower-cost production in the pre-salt area, so called because it lies deep beneath a layer of salt that itself lies under the ocean floor off the coast of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo states.

The company hit a production record of 3.03 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, while the average cost of producing a barrel of oil fell to $6.5 per barrel in the period from $9.5 at the start of 2018, and the cost in pre-salt fields reached $3 per barrel.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

LONDON BRENT OIL 2.93% 59.34 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 2.69% 30.55 End-of-day quote.-2.68%
WTI 2.94% 53.671 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 324 B
EBIT 2019 82 208 M
Net income 2019 39 046 M
Debt 2019 302 B
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 9,88x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,21x
EV / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 412 B
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 37,95  BRL
Last Close Price 30,55  BRL
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Marcelo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-2.68%92 911
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-11.31%195 823
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-12.31%133 090
TOTAL-9.16%125 024
GAZPROM PAO--.--%82 199
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-0.19%76 243
