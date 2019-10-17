Log in
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
    
 


Petrobras: New Platforms Boosted Pre-Salt Production in 3Q

0
10/17/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PBR), or Petrobras, said third-quarter production increased 9.3% from the second quarter, led by a 17% increase in pre-salt production due to the ramp-up of platforms in Buzios field and Lula field.

Production was up 14.6% from the 2018 third quarter.

Petrobras said it is on track to meet its full-year production target.

In the refining segment, the company increased production of oil products following higher demand in the Brazilian market.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.41% 59.87 Delayed Quote.9.34%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -0.97% 27.66 End-of-day quote.21.69%
WTI 2.16% 53.93 Delayed Quote.17.91%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 337 B
EBIT 2019 81 209 M
Net income 2019 38 264 M
Debt 2019 293 B
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 8,56x
P/E ratio 2020 8,19x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
Capitalization 380 B
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 33,96  BRL
Last Close Price 27,66  BRL
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Marcelo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS21.69%92 125
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.70%227 719
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-15.32%149 994
TOTAL0.49%132 798
GAZPROM PAO--.--%78 424
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY3.79%67 977
