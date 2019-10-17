Petrobras: New Platforms Boosted Pre-Salt Production in 3Q

By Josh Beckerman

Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PBR), or Petrobras, said third-quarter production increased 9.3% from the second quarter, led by a 17% increase in pre-salt production due to the ramp-up of platforms in Buzios field and Lula field.

Production was up 14.6% from the 2018 third quarter.

Petrobras said it is on track to meet its full-year production target.

In the refining segment, the company increased production of oil products following higher demand in the Brazilian market.

