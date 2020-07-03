Teaser: Petrobras Biocombustível

▪ Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras ("Petrobras" or "PETROBRAS"), has retained Rothschild & Co Brasil Ltda. ("R&Co" or "Rothschild & Co") to act as its financial advisor in the sale of 100% of the shares of Petrobras Biocombustível S.A. ("PBIO" or "Petrobras Biocombustível" and "Potential Transaction", respectively)

▪ PBIO is one of the largest biodiesel producers in the country, owning three biodiesel plants, located in Montes Claros - MG, Candeias - BA and Quixadá - CE, further detailed in this teaser

▪ Transaction does not include current PBIO's stake in BSBios (50.0%) and Bambuí Bioenergia (8.4%). PBIO is undertaking independent divestment processes for the sale of 100% of its interests in BSBios and Bambuí Bioenergia, which are intended to be concluded before the Binding Offer for the acquisition of 100% of PBIO