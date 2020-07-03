Teaser: Petrobras Biocombustível

Investment opportunity in biofuel: Petrobras Biocombustível S.A.
July 2020
Executive summary
Petrobras has retained Rothschild & Co to act as its exclusive financial advisor in the divestment of 100% of PBIO
Transaction highlights
▪Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras("Petrobras"or"PETROBRAS"),has retained Rothschild & Co Brasil Ltda.("R&Co"or"Rothschild&Co")to act as its financial advisor in the sale of 100% of the shares of Petrobras Biocombustível S.A.("PBIO"or"Petrobras Biocombustível"and"Potential Transaction",respectively)
▪PBIO is one of the largest biodiesel producers in the country, owning three biodieselplants, located in Montes Claros-MG, Candeias - BA and Quixadá - CE, further detailed in this teaser
▪Transaction does not include currentPBIO'sstake in BSBios (50.0%) and Bambuí Bioenergia (8.4%). PBIO is undertaking independent divestment processes for the sale of 100% of its interests in BSBios and Bambuí Bioenergia, which are intendedto be concluded before the Binding Offer for the acquisition of 100% of PBIO
▪The Potential Transaction offers Prospective Purchasers a unique opportunity to enter or strengthen their presence in a promising biodiesel market by investing in a Company with significant domestic market share
Transaction structure
▪The Potential Transaction consists of the sale of 100% of PBIO shares
Transaction perimeter
Assets not included in thetransaction perimeter
Contacts
▪Prospective Purchasers shall not contact Petrobras, PBIO or any of their affiliates, associates, directors, officers, shareholders or employees regarding any aspect of the Potential Transaction
▪The competitive process("Process")will be managed in accordance with procedures that will be established and periodically communicated to the Prospective Purchasers, under current legislation
▪Criteria for process participation and deadlines are specified in the next pages of this document
▪Any questions or communications, including requests for additional information, should be directed by email to:pbio@rothschildandco.com
Investment highlights
PBIO presents a unique acquisition opportunity in the global biofuels market
Opportunity to enter / grow in the 3rdlargest biodiesel market in the world
Contracted volume growth of 25% in biodiesel blend mandate over next 3 years (B12 to B15)
Sustainable and certified platform to monetize carbon credits (CBIOS)
Strategic location with privileged access to Brazil's SE and NEmarkets
Readily available expansion plan, allowing for sustained market share (in pace with the contracted demand growth) and increased competitiveness from economies of scale
PBIO overview
PBIO is one of the largest biodiesel producers in the country with 5.5%1market share in 2019 and 580 thousand m3 of production capacity
Company highlights
Annual production capacity (ANP) and volume delivered (ANP)
▪Founded in 2008, PBIO is one of the largest biodiesel producers in the country with5.5% market share in 20191and 580 thousand m3 of production capacity
Biodiesel production capacity (thousand m3/year)5
▪PBIO owns three biodiesel plants strategically located in Montes Claros (MG), Candeias (BA) and Quixadá (CE)
‒Privileged location to important consumer markets in the country (Southeast and Northeast regions)
‒Located nearby ports and railways, providing transportation and export options
Montes ClarosCandeiasQuixadá
Volume delivered (ANP - thousand m3)
‒Quixadá plant is inactive since November 20163
▪Plants capable to utilize a mix of up to 5 different raw materials (soybean, cotton and palm oil, animal fat and residual oil) for production, to capture advantages of seasonal price dynamics
▪Company with strong culture on HES, integrity and governance4
Montes Claros
Candeias
Quixadá
▪Certified to sell CBIOS by Fundação Vanzolini
Net revenue (R$m)
Market share-volume sold (ANP 2019 - %)
Source: ANP and Company Notes
3
Others
2017
2018
2019
1 Only considers the plants owned by PBIO (Montes Claros, Candeias and Quixadá)
2 Plant and equipment are conserved and undergo periodic maintenance
