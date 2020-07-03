Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teaser: Petrobras Biocombustível

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 10:45am EDT

Investment opportunity in biofuel: Petrobras Biocombustível S.A.

July 2020

Executive summary

Petrobras has retained Rothschild & Co to act as its exclusive financial advisor in the divestment of 100% of PBIO

Transaction highlights

  • Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras ("Petrobras" or "PETROBRAS"), has retained Rothschild & Co Brasil Ltda. ("R&Co" or "Rothschild & Co") to act as its financial advisor in the sale of 100% of the shares of Petrobras Biocombustível S.A. ("PBIO" or "Petrobras Biocombustível" and "Potential Transaction", respectively)

  • PBIO is one of the largest biodiesel producers in the country, owning three biodiesel plants, located in Montes Claros - MG, Candeias - BA and Quixadá - CE, further detailed in this teaser

  • Transaction does not include current PBIO's stake in BSBios (50.0%) and Bambuí Bioenergia (8.4%). PBIO is undertaking independent divestment processes for the sale of 100% of its interests in BSBios and Bambuí Bioenergia, which are intended to be concluded before the Binding Offer for the acquisition of 100% of PBIO

  • The Potential Transaction offers Prospective Purchasers a unique opportunity to enter or strengthen their presence in a promising biodiesel market by investing in a Company with significant domestic market share

Transaction structure

  • The Potential Transaction consists of the sale of 100% of PBIO shares

Transaction perimeter

Assets not included in thetransaction perimeter

Contacts

  • Prospective Purchasers shall not contact Petrobras, PBIO or any of their affiliates, associates, directors, officers, shareholders or employees regarding any aspect of the Potential Transaction

  • The competitive process ("Process") will be managed in accordance with procedures that will be established and periodically communicated to the Prospective Purchasers, under current legislation

  • Criteria for process participation and deadlines are specified in the next pages of this document

  • Any questions or communications, including requests for additional information, should be directed by email to: pbio@rothschildandco.com

Investment highlights

PBIO presents a unique acquisition opportunity in the global biofuels market

Opportunity to enter / grow in the 3rd largest biodiesel market in the world

Contracted volume growth of 25% in biodiesel blend mandate over next 3 years (B12 to B15)

Sustainable and certified platform to monetize carbon credits (CBIOS)

Strategic location with privileged access to Brazil's SE and NE markets

Readily available expansion plan, allowing for sustained market share (in pace with the contracted demand growth) and increased competitiveness from economies of scale

PBIO overview

PBIO is one of the largest biodiesel producers in the country with 5.5%1 market share in 2019 and 580 thousand m3 of production capacity

Company highlights

Annual production capacity (ANP) and volume delivered (ANP)

  • Founded in 2008, PBIO is one of the largest biodiesel producers in the country with 5.5% market share in 20191 and 580 thousand m3 of production capacity

    Biodiesel production capacity (thousand m3/year)5

  • PBIO owns three biodiesel plants strategically located in Montes Claros (MG), Candeias (BA) and Quixadá (CE)

    • Privileged location to important consumer markets in the country (Southeast and Northeast regions)

    • Located nearby ports and railways, providing transportation and export options

      Montes ClarosCandeiasQuixadá

      Volume delivered (ANP - thousand m3)

    • Quixadá plant is inactive since November 20163

  • Plants capable to utilize a mix of up to 5 different raw materials (soybean, cotton and palm oil, animal fat and residual oil) for production, to capture advantages of seasonal price dynamics

  • Company with strong culture on HES, integrity and governance4

    Montes Claros

    Candeias

    Quixadá

  • Certified to sell CBIOS by Fundação Vanzolini

Net revenue (R$m)

Market share - volume sold (ANP 2019 - %)

Source: ANP and Company Notes

3

Others

2017

2018

2019

  • 1 Only considers the plants owned by PBIO (Montes Claros, Candeias and Quixadá)

  • 2 Plant and equipment are conserved and undergo periodic maintenance

  • 3 Considers Oleoplan and Oleoplan Nordeste

  • 4 Further information (incl. financial statements, auditing and compliance reports) is available at https://petrobras.com.br/pt/quem-somos/outras-empresas-controladas-do-sistema-petrobras

  • 5 As Quixadá is currently inactive, its capacity is not listed under authorized capacity list by ANP

Company highlights

PBIO has three production plants located in the states of Minas Gerais, Bahia and Ceará

Asset location

Active production plant

Inactive production plant

Ports

Biodiesel consumption in 2019 (mil m3)

> 1.200

800 a 1.200< 800

Plants in prime location:

  • Active plants located next to raw materials suppliers

  • Privileged location to important consumer markets in the country (Southeast and Northeast regions)

  • Located nearby ports and railways, providing transportation and export options

Source: ANP and Company

Notes

1 PBIO holds 8.4% stake in Bambuí Bioenergia

Quixadá (CE)

  • Beginning of operations: 2008, inactive since November/2016

  • Authorized production capacity: 109 thousand m³/year of biodiesel

  • Products: biodiesel, glycerin and subproducts

    • Processes animal fat and vegetable oils

  • Products outflow: highway and port

  • Supplies regions: Northeast, North and Midwest

Candeias (BA)

  • Beginning of operations: 2008, active

  • Authorized production capacity: 304 thousand m³/year of biodiesel

  • Products: biodiesel, glycerin and subproducts

    • Processes animal fat and vegetable oils

  • Holds the Social Fuel accreditation

  • Products outflow: highway, port and possibility of railway integration

  • Supplies regions: Northeast, North and Midwest

  • 2019 net revenue: R$554m

Montes Claros (MG)

  • Beginning of operations: 2009, active

  • Authorized production capacity: 167 thousand m³/year of biodiesel

  • Products: biodiesel, glycerin and subproducts

    • Processes animal fat and vegetable oils

  • Holds the Social Fuel accreditation

  • Products outflow: highway and possibility of railway integration

  • Supplies regions: Southeast, Northeast, North and Midwest

  • 2019 net revenue: R$362m

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 14:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
07/01Petrobras to Buy Out About 10,000 Employees as Part of Cost-Cutting Effort
DJ
07/01PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Candidates nominated by non-controlling shar..
PU
06/30PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Corporate Events Calendar 2020
PU
06/26TEASER : Urucu Cluster
PU
06/24EXCLUSIVE : Petrobras to receive offers for Bahia refinery on Thursday, sources ..
RE
06/23Low commodity prices to weigh on investment in LatAm - ex-Colombian finmin Ca..
RE
06/22PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : EGM - Distance Voting Form
PU
06/19PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Candidates nominated by non-controlling shar..
PU
06/19PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Human Rights Guidelines
PU
06/19Petrobras Begins Process of Selling Shallow-Water Fields in Ceara State
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 291 B 54 281 M 54 281 M
Net income 2020 -38 329 M -7 156 M -7 156 M
Net Debt 2020 364 B 67 930 M 67 930 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,49x
Yield 2020 2,02%
Capitalization 292 B 54 886 M 54 533 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 57 983
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,38 BRL
Last Close Price 22,06 BRL
Spread / Highest target 67,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-26.91%54 886
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.67%1 753 171
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-43.55%125 178
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-32.48%106 190
TOTAL S.A.-29.18%101 317
GAZPROM-23.69%65 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group