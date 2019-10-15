Teaser: Recôncavo Basin (Updated)

Petrobras about expression of interest on E&P assets

-

Rio de Janeiro, October 15, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 09/30/2019, reports that it has extended until 10/21/2019 the notification deadline for companies to express their interest on the sale of eight onshore exploratory blocks located in the Recôncavo Basin. There is no prejudice for the companies that have already expressed their interest.

The deadline for signing the Confidentiality Agreement and other documents provided for in the Teaser was postponed to 10/25/2019.

The adjusted Teaser is available on Petrobras website: http://www.petrobras.com.br/ri

Subsequent stages of the project will be reported to the market in due course.

This operation is in line with the company's portfolio optimization and improvement of capital allocation, aiming at creating value for our shareholders.

About the exploratory blocks

The eight onshore exploratory blocks comprise the concessions REC-T-32_R12,REC-T-40_R12,REC-T-50_R12,REC-T-51_R12,REC-T-52_R12,REC-T-60_R12,REC-T-61_R12 and REC-T- 70_R12. The blocks are located in an area with deployed infrastructure and a proven oil system, close to fields in production. Petrobras holds 100% interest in these eight concessions. Offers must be submitted by block.

This material is being provided pursuant to Brazilian regulatory requirements, does not constitute an offering, under the U.S. securities laws, and is not a solicitation, invitation or offer to buy or sell any securities. The information on our website is not and shall not be deemed part of this report on Form 6-K.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1002 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.