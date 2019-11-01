Teaser: Sergipe-Alagoas Basin

Petrobras discloses E&P teaser in the Sergipe- Alagoas Basin
Rio de Janeiro, November 1, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras reports that it has started the opportunity disclosure stage (teaser) regarding the sale of its interest in 15 onshore exploratory blocks, located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin.
The teaser, which contains key information about the opportunity, as well as the eligibility criteria for
The main subsequent stages of the project will be reported to the market in due course.
This disclosure complies with Petrobras divestment guidelines and is aligned with the provisions of the special procedure for the sale of the rights to exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons provided for in Decree 9,355/2018.
This operation is in line with the company's portfolio optimization and improvement of capital allocation, aiming at creating value for our shareholders.
About the exploratory blocks
Among the 15 exploratory blocks, eight are exclusive Petrobras and include the following concessions: SEAL-T-61_R11,SEAL-T-112_R12,SEAL-T-165_R12,SEAL-T-177_R12,SEAL-T-359_R12,SEAL-T- 372_R12, SEAL-T-383_R12 e SEAL-T-384_R12. The SEAL-T-61_R11 Concession, resulting from ANP's 11th Bidding Round, was signed in 2013. The SEAL-T-112,SEAL-T-165,SEAL-T-177,SEAL-T-359,SEAL-T-372,SEAL-T-383 and SEAL-T-384 concessions, from the ANP's 12th Bidding Round, were signed in 2014.
In the remaining 7 blocks, Petrobras and Nova Petróleo are partners in the SEAL-T-279_R12,SEAL-T- 280_R12, SEAL-T-291_R12,SEAL-T-292_R12,SEAL-T-345,SEAL-T-346_R12 and SEAL-T-360_R12 concessions, each holding a 50% interest , had been acquired in the ANP's 12th Bidding Round, in 2014. In this case, after the submission of bids, Nova Petróleo may exercise the preemptive right to acquire Petrobras interests.
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540
This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.
Offers must be made by block.
This material is being provided pursuant to Brazilian regulatory requirements, does not constitute an offering, under the U.S. securities laws, and is not a solicitation, invitation or offer to buy or sell any securities. The information on our website is not and shall not be deemed part of this report on Form 6-K.
On-shore Exploratory Concessions Opportunity,
Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, Brazil
Octuber, 2019
On-shore Exploratory Concessions Opportunity, Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, Brazil
Summary
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") is undertaking a process ("Process") to sell the entirety of its equity interests in fifteen onshore Blocks SEAL-T-61,SEAL-T-112,SEAL-T-165,SEAL-T-177,SEAL-T-279,SEAL-T-280,SEAL-T-291,SEAL-T-292,SEAL-T-345,SEAL-T-346,SEAL-T-359,SEAL-T-360,SEAL-T-372, SEAL- T-383 and SEAL-T-384, located at the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, Brazil ("The Potential Transaction").
Blocks in Partnership
Block
BID round
Area (km²)
SEAL-T-279
Bid 12
31,55
SEAL-T-280
Bid 12
31,55
SEAL-T-291
Bid 12
31,55
SEAL-T-292
Bid 12
31,55
SEAL-T-345
Bid 12
31,53
SEAL-T-346
Bid 12
31,53
SEAL-T-360
Bid 12
29,89
Petrobras holds 50% of the Participating Interest in these seven concessions, located at the Sergipe-Alagoas Basil, and is operator in the blocks SEAL-T-345,SEAL-T-346 and SEAL-T-360.
The activities of The Minimum Exploratory Program (MEP) related to the 1st Exploratory Period for the blocks SEAL-T-345,SEAL-T-346 and SEAL-T-360 were fully complied (waiting for ANP approval) .
Nova Petroleo, Petrobras Partner holding 50% of the Participating Interest in these seven concessions, is operator in the blocks SEAL-T- 279, SEAL-T-280,SEAL-T-291 and SEAL-T-292.
The MEP related to the 2nd Exploratory Period is one exploration well in each concession.
The offers must be submitted per block, after which, Nova Petroleo may exercise its right of preference to acquire the Participating Interest of Petrobras.
Location Map
1
On-shore Exploratory Concessions Opportunity, Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, Brazil
Summary
Exclusive Blocks
Block
BID Round
Area (km²)
SEAL-T-61
Bid 11
31,6
SEAL-T-112
Bid 12
16,8
SEAL-T-165
Bid 12
26,99
SEAL-T-177
Bid 12
23,2
SEAL-T-359
Bid 12
31,53
SEAL-T-372
Bid 12
31,53
SEAL-T-383
Bid 12
31,52
SEAL-T-384
Bid 12
30,78
Petrobras holds 100% of the Participating Interest in these eight exploratory concessions, located at the Sergipe-Alagoas Basil. These concessions are in the 1st Exploration Period, except for the Concession SEAL-T-61_R11, that is in the 2nd Exploratory Period.
The MEP of the 2nd Exploratory Period of the block SEAL-T-61 was fulfilled and approved by ANP.
The MEP of the 1st Exploratory Period of the blockSEAL-T-112was fulfilled and approved by ANP.
The activities of The Minimum Exploratory Program (MEP) related to the 1st Exploratory Period for the blocks SEAL-T-359 and SEAL-T-383 were fully complied (waiting for ANP approval).
The MEP related to the 2nd Exploratory Period is one exploration well in each concession.
Offers must be submitted per block.
Location Map
Petrobras Exclusive Blocks at Alagoas Basin
Petrobras Exclusive Blocks at Sergipe Basin
Highlights
3D Seismic data recently acquired (SPEC) - possibility to map new Exploratory Opportunities.
Potential of opening new exploratory frontiers.
1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
