Petra Diamonds : 20.08ct Blue Diamond for US$14.9 million

RNS Number : 6163T

Petra Diamonds Limited

15 November 2019

15 November 2019 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra," the "Company")

20.08ct Blue Diamond fromthe Cullinan Mine sells for US$14.9 million

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that the exceptional 20.08 carat blue diamond recovered at the Cullinan Mine in South Africa in September 2019 has sold for US$14.9 million, representing around US$741,000 per carat. The buyer is a leading diamond company that wishes to remain anonymous.

Richard Duffy, Chief Executive of Petra, commented:

"We are very pleased with this result which is in line with our expectations and confirms the resilience in the value of very high quality blue diamonds, undoubtedly one of nature's rarest treasures. We look forward to following this exceptional stone's journey to its polished form."

Photos of the 20.08 carat stone can be viewed at www.petradiamonds.com/media/image- library/diamonds.

~ Ends ~ For further information, please contact: Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203 Cathy Malins Des Kilalea Marianna Bowes investorrelations@petradiamonds.com Buchanan Telephone: +44 20 7466 5000 (PR Adviser) Bobby Morse pdl@buchanan.uk.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit producing mine in Tanzania (Williamson). Petra also conducts a limited exploration programme in Botswana and South Africa.

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 250 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long- term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL' and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. The Company's US$650 million loan notes due in 2022 are listed on the Global Exchange market of the Irish Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

About the Cullinan Mine