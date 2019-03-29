Petra Diamonds : 425 ct Type II White Stone Find at Cullinan Mine

RNS Number : 4972U

29 March 2019

("Petra," the "Company" or the "Group")

Notification of Recovery of 425.10ct Type II White Stone at Cullinan Diamond Mine

Petra Diamonds Limited is pleased to confirm that it recovered a 425.10 carat D colour Type II gem quality diamond earlier today at its Cullinan Diamond Mine.

This recovery further demonstrates the prevalence of these types of stones in the Cullinan orebody as well as the ability of the mine's plant to recover the full spectrum of diamonds. The stone is expected to be sold during Q4 FY 2019.

The Company will report production and sales results for the quarter ending 31 March 2019 on Monday 15thApril.

Photos of the 425.10 carat stone can be found atwww.petradiamonds.com/media/image- library/diamonds.

