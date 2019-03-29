Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petra Diamonds Limited    PDL   BMG702781094

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

(PDL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petra Diamonds : 425 ct Type II White Stone Find at Cullinan Mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 07:22am EDT

RNS Number : 4972U

Petra Diamonds Limited

29 March 2019

29 March 2019

LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra," the "Company" or the "Group")

Notification of Recovery of 425.10ct Type II White Stone at Cullinan Diamond Mine

Petra Diamonds Limited is pleased to confirm that it recovered a 425.10 carat D colour Type II gem quality diamond earlier today at its Cullinan Diamond Mine.

This recovery further demonstrates the prevalence of these types of stones in the Cullinan orebody as well as the ability of the mine's plant to recover the full spectrum of diamonds. The stone is expected to be sold during Q4 FY 2019.

The Company will report production and sales results for the quarter ending 31 March 2019 on Monday 15thApril.

Photos of the 425.10 carat stone can be found atwww.petradiamonds.com/media/image- library/diamonds.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London

Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Marianna Bowes

investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Salisha Ilyas

Buchanan

Telephone: +44 20 7466 5000

(PR Adviser)

Bobby Morse

pdl@buchanan.uk.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit producing mine in Tanzania (Williamson). It also maintains an exploration programme in Botswana and South Africa, which is currently under review.

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 290 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long- term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities. Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL' and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCCKCDPKBKDONB

Disclaimer

Petra Diamonds Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 11:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
07:22aPETRA DIAMONDS : 425 ct Type II White Stone Find at Cullinan Mine
PU
03/22PETRA DIAMONDS : Notification of major holdings
PU
03/20PETRA DIAMONDS : Statement Regarding Voting at November 2018 AGM
PU
03/19PETRA DIAMONDS : Notification of Transaction of PDMR
PU
03/18PETRA DIAMONDS : Notification of major holdings
PU
03/11PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : - Notification of Recovery of 100ct white and small blu..
AQ
03/08PETRA DIAMONDS : Recovery of 100ct white and small blue stones
PU
03/06PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : - Notification of Transaction of PDMR
AQ
03/05PETRA DIAMONDS : Notification of Transaction of PDMR
PU
02/20PETRA DIAMONDS : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 496 M
EBIT 2019 88,8 M
Net income 2019 0,53 M
Debt 2019 534 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,51
P/E ratio 2020 3,58
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 204 M
Chart PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petra Diamonds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 0,58 $
Spread / Average Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoffel Johan Dippenaar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adonis Pouroulis Non-Executive Chairman
Luctor Roode Chief Operating Officer
Jacques Breytenbach CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Koos Visser Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-51.96%204
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 592
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION7.43%470
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-38.46%188
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-13.69%174
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION-17.95%110
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
About