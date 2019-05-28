Log in
Petra Diamonds : Appointment of Brokers

05/28/2019 | 11:14am EDT
RNS Number : 3506A
Petra Diamonds Limited
28 May 2019



28 May 2019

LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company" or "the Group")

Appointment of Brokers

Petra Diamonds is pleased to announce the appointment of Peel Hunt LLP and Tamesis Partners LLP as joint brokers to the Company alongside existing brokers Barclays Bank PLC and BMO Capital Markets Limited with immediate effect.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone:+44 20 7494 8203

Marianna Bowes investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Des Kilalea

Salisha Ilyas

BuchananTelephone: +44 20 7466 5000

(PR Adviser) pdl@buchanan.uk.com

Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

Ariadna Peretz

Peel HuntTelephone: +44 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister

James Bavister

Tamesis Partners Telephone: +44 20 3882 2868

Richard Greenfield

James Bavister

Barclays Telephone: +44 20 7623 2323
Rob Mayhew

Edward Hill

BMO Capital Markets Limited Telephone: +44 20 7236 1010

Jeff Couch

Thomas Rider

Neil Elliot

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit producing mine in Tanzania (Williamson). Petra also conducts a limited exploration programme in Botswana and South Africa, which is currently under review.

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 290 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities. Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL' and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visitwww.petradiamonds.com.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
APPMMGZKMRZGLZM

Disclaimer

Petra Diamonds Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 15:13:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 496 M
EBIT 2019 88,1 M
Net income 2019 0,64 M
Debt 2019 545 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 39,75
P/E ratio 2020 3,77
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capitalization 204 M
