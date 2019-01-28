Petra Diamonds : H1 FY 2019 Trading Update

This announcement contains inside information

28 January 2019 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Trading Updatefor theSix Months ended 31 December 2018

Petra Diamonds Limited announces the following trading update (unaudited) for the six months ended 31 December 2018 (the "Period", "H1 FY 2019" or "H1"), ahead of the publication of the Company's Interim Results for the Period on 18 February 2019.

Further to the sale of Petra's interest in the Kimberley Ekapa Mining Joint Venture ("KEM JV"), which completed on 05 December 2018, all figures below are stated excluding the KEM JV, unless otherwise specified.

SUMMARY

· Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate ("LTIFR") improved to 0.16 (H1 FY 2018: 0.24).

· H1 production up 10% to 2,019,147 carats (H1 FY 2018: 1,843,956 carats); full year production guidance of ca. 3.8 - 4.0 Mcts maintained.

· H1 revenue up 8% to US$207.1 million (H1 FY 2018: US$191.7 million); diamonds sold increased 15% to 1,736,357 carats (H1 FY 2018: 1,510,361 carats).

· Rough diamond prices on a like-for-like basis reduced by ca. 4% compared to H2 FY 2018 due to usual seasonal weakness. The product mix during H1, especially at Cullinan, yielded prices at the lower end of historical ranges.

· Capex (excluding capitalised borrowing costs) of US$40.6 million for the Period (H1 FY 2018: US$69.4 million) was in line with Petra's declining capex profile.

· Positive operational cash flow for the Period was offset by:

o US$21.2 million of advances to BEE partners, largely related to the servicing of the BEE bank debt in line with the Group's stated intent of reducing its consolidated net debt (which includes BEE bank debt); these advances are recoverable against future BEE-partner distributions;

o US$8.6 million funding advanced to the KEM JV, recoverable during H2 FY 2019; and

o ca. US$25 million revenue shortfall due to the volatility in Cullinan's product mix, a 4% downward movement in like-for-like pricing and the Koffiefontein disruptions detailed below;

resulting in Net debt of US$557.2 million (30 June 2018: US$520.7 million and 30 September 2018: US$538.9 million).

· Continued strong operational performance at Williamson with two good quality pink stones recovered post Period end which are expected to be sold in February 2019.

H1 FY 2019 Sales, Production and Capex - Summary

Unit H1 FY 2019 H1 FY 2018 Variance FY 2018¹ Sales Revenue US$m 207.1 191.7 +8% 495.3 Diamonds sold Carats 1,736,357 1,510,361 +15% 3,793,799 Production ROM tonnes Mt 6.4 6.0 +7% 12.1 Tailings & other1 tonnes Mt 1.0 0.7 +43% 1.6 Total tonnes treated Mt 7.4 6.8 +9% 13.7 ROM diamonds Carats 1,946,717 1,728,626 +13% 3,649,337 Tailings & other1 diamonds Carats 72,430 115,330 -37% 186,130 Total diamonds Carats 2,019,147 1,843,956 +10% 3,835,467 Capex Expansion US$m 28.5 60.2 -53% 110.7 Sustaining US$m 12.1 9.2 +32% 19.6 Subtotal US$m 40.6 69.4 -41% 130.3 Borrowing costs capitalized US$m 3.7 16.2 -77% 15.2 Total US$m 44.3 85.6 -48% 145.5

Note:

1. 'Other' includes alluvial diamond mining at Williamson.

Johan Dippenaar, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Petra has delivered solid production in the first half of FY 2019 underpinned by a continued improvement in safety performance. We are seeing production reaching consistent levels while our focus remains on the delivery of operational and capex efficiencies in order to generate positive free cashflow and subsequent debt reduction."

CONFERENCE CALL

Petra's Chief Executive Officer, Johan Dippenaar, Chief Financial Officer, Jacques Breytenbach, and Chief Operating Officer, Luctor Roode, will host two conference calls at 9.30am and 4.00pm GMT today to discuss the H1 FY 2019 Trading Update with investors and analysts. Participants may join the calls by dialling one of the following numbers shortly before the call:

9:30am GMT call:

From the UK (toll free): 0800 358 9473

From South Africa (toll free): 0800 111 446

From South Africa (toll): +27 (0)21 672 4118

From the rest of the world: +44 (0)333 300 0804

Participant passcode: 92942174#



A replay of the conference call will be available on the following numbers from 12:00pm GMT today:

From UK (toll free): 0800 358 2049

From South Africa and the rest of the world: +44 (0)333 300 0819

Playback passcode: 301258503#



4:00pm GMT call:



Participants are advised to listen to the replay of the first conference call in advance of this call, as the full management commentary on the results will not be repeated.



From the United States (toll free): 1 855 857 0686

From the rest of the world: +44 (0)333 300 0804

From the UK (toll free): 0800 358 9473

From South Africa (toll free): 0800 111 446

Participant passcode: 79693159#

COMMENTARY

Health and safety:

· The Group recorded an LTIFR of 0.16 (H1 FY 2018: 0.24), with zero fatalities incurred during the Period. The health and safety of our employees remains our key priority and the Companyis committed to achieving a zero harm work environment.

Production

· H1 production increased 10% to 2,019,147 carats (H1 FY 2018: 1,843,956 carats), mainly due to a 30% increase in Cullinan ROM production. Total ROM production increased 13% to 1.9 Mcts versus 1.7 Mcts in H1 FY 2018).

· Finsch's ROM carat production was flat at 927,934 carats (H1 FY 2018: 931,859 carats). A planned winder upgrade was successfully completed, which necessitated a planned shut down from 21 December 2018 to 4 January 2019. Overall, Finsch production decreased by 9% to 947,424 carats (H1 FY 2018: 1,036,596 carats), due to the planned reduction in tailings production as the tailings resource nears depletion.

· Cullinan's ROM diamond production increased 30% to 785,444 carats (H1 FY 2018: 602,594 carats), due to a 12% increase in ROM treated to 1.996Mt (H1 FY 2018: 1.783Mt) as well as an increase in the ROM grade of 16% to 39.3cpht (H1 FY 2018: 33.8cpht). This increase in volume and grade is due to the continued ramp up of production from the C-Cut phase 1 and a reduction in ore mined from old areas with higher waste dilution. During the Period, production from the C-Cut phase 1 was largely concentrated in the south-western part of the footprint and therefore not representative of expected production associated with the full extent of the C-Cut phase 1 block cave. The third and final underground crusher was commissioned during December, delivering increased operational flexibility as mining progresses across the footprint of the cave. The new Cullinan plant is fully operational and is meeting design parameters while normal optimisation is ongoing. Overall, Cullinan production increased by 37% to 832,026 carats (H1 FY 2018: 607,235 carats) with increased ROM production supplemented by the ramp-up of tailings production.

· Koffiefontein's ROM production remained flat at 25,275 carats (H1 FY 2018: 25,292 carats). Production was negatively impacted during the Period due to community unrest relating to municipal service delivery, operational challenges experienced relating to plant availabilityand a lower than planned grade recovered. As mentioned in the Q1 FY 2019 update, community-related protest actions against local government structures commenced during September. The situation worsened andseverely disrupted operations at Koffiefontein throughout Q2 FY 2019 due to high absenteeism as a result of the protest actions. In spite of these challenges, ROM tonnes mined increased 40% to 434Kt (H1 FY 2018: 311Kt) and ROM tonnes treated increased 30% to 377Kt (H1 FY 2018: 289Kt). The differential between hoisted and treated ROM tonnes was stockpiled on the surface stockpile, resulting in a ca. 90Kt ROM stockpile available for treatment. The recovered grade was negatively impacted by the stockpiling of partially treated coarse ROM material as well as delayed production from higher grade areas on 60L and 58L West given the impact of the protest actions on the operation. Since the start of January 2019, additional crushing capacity has been introduced to the plant, employee attendance has normalised and monthly production is expected to ramp up over January to levels observed in Q1 FY 2019.

· Williamson's diamond production increased 23% to 214,421 carats (H1 FY 2018: 174,834 carats), mainly due to an 18% increase in the ROM grade recovered as well as a 4% increase in tonnes treated to 2.7Mt (H1 FY 2018: 2.6Mt).

The Company remains in discussions with the Government of Tanzania and local advisers in relation to the overdue VAT receivables and the blocked parcel.

Sales and Diamond Market

· Revenue increased 8% to US$207.1 million (H1 FY 2018: US$191.7 million) driven by increasedsales volumes of 1,736,357carats (H1 FY 2018: 1,510,361 carats). As usual, Petra held three tenders in H1 2019 and will hold four tenders in H2.

· Diamond inventory as at 31 December 2018 was 811,718 carats valued at US$76.3 million (31 December 2017: 820,937 carats valued at US$73.5 million).

· Post Period end, Williamson recovered two good quality pink stones (21ct and 10ct respectively) which are expected to be sold during the February 2019 tender.

Diamond Market

· The diamond market started the first half of FY 2019 in line with expectations, as seasonally the slowest time of the year in the rough diamond sales calendar. During September and October 2018, whilst demand for higher value stones remained strong, the rough diamond market experienced a softening in demand for lower value small diamonds impacting overall sales prices. This softening in demand was driven by a weakening in global markets and by seasonal destocking at a number of Indian midstream companies. During November and December demand for the lower value small stones saw some recovery due to renewed seasonal demand and the replenishment of stocks by companies in the cutting sector. In retail markets, generally the commentary referred to stable sales over the festive period in constant US$-terms, with marginal declines in absolute terms.

· The Company continues to expect the diamond market to remain stable for the remainder of FY 2019.

Diamond Prices

· Rough diamond prices on a like-for-like basis fell ca. 4% compared to H2 FY 2018 results due to the usual seasonal weakness in the rough diamond market.

· The table below summarises diamond pricing achieved in H1 FY 2019 set against the last financial year.

Mine Actual H1 FY 2019 US$/carat Actual H1 FY 2018 US$/carat Actual FY 2018 US$/carat Finsch 105 104 108 Cullinan1 96 140 125 Koffiefontein 447 511 525 Williamson 223 233 270

· Cullinan prices achieved during the Period are below historical annual averages. Historically, Cullinan averaged US$140/ct from the sale of over 8.5Mcts for the 9.5 year period July 2009 to December 2018, and recorded:

o on an annual basis: high of US$185/ct and low of US$120/ct;

o on an half yearly basis: high of US$247/ct and low of US$87/ct; and

o on an quarterly basis: high of US$293/ct and low of US$63/ct.

Succession Planning

· The Nomination Committee is in the final year of its three year Succession Plan. During the Period, the Company announced the appointment of two new Independent Non-Executive Directors, Mrs. Varda Shine and Mr. Bernard Pryor to Petra's Board effective 1 January 2019. As previously announced, the Nomination Committee expects to make further changes to the composition of the Board during this calendar year.

· The process to find a successor for the CEO position is progressing and the Company expects to make an announcement in this regard during H2 FY 2019.

Corporate

· A summary of the Group's cash, diamond inventories, debtors, borrowings and net debt is set out below.

Unit 31 December 2018 30 September 2018 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 Closing exchange rate used for conversion R14.35:US$1 R14.14:US$1 R13.73:US$1 R12.38:US$1 Cash at bank US$m 92.8 111.1 236.0 119.1 Diamond inventories (excluding KEM JV) Carats US$m 811,718 76.3 970,620 91.6 529,054 54.0 820,937 73.5 Diamond debtors US$m 4.4 14.4 75.0 7.5 US$ loan notes (including accrued interest) US$m 650.0 650.0 650.0 650.0 Bank loans and borrowings US$m 0.0 0.0 106.7 113.8 Net debt US$m 557.2 538.9 520.7 644.7 Consolidated net debt for covenant purposes1 US$m 625.3 610.6 531.6 746.5 Outstanding balances in respect of BEE bank debt guaranteed by Petra US$m 72.5 86.1 85.9 109.3

Note:Consolidated Net Debt is bank loans and borrowings plus loan notes, less cash, less diamond debtors and includes the BEE guarantees of ca. US$81.9 million (ZAR1,175 million) issued by Petra to the lenders as part of the BEE financing concluded in December 2014.

· Net debt of US$557.2 million (30 June 2018: US$520.7 million), with positive operational cash flows during H1 offset by:

o US$21.2 million advances to BEE partners, largely related to servicing of BEE bank debt in line with the Group's stated intent of reducing Consolidated net debt (which includes BEE banking facilities) and recoverable against future BEE partner distributions;

o US$8.6 million funding advanced to the KEM JV, recoverable during H2 FY 2019;

o US$10 million shortfall in revenues due to ongoing volatility in Cullinan's product mix;

o US$9 million due to a 4% downward movement in like-for-like pricing; and

o US$7 million due to the Koffiefontein disruptions detailed above.

· The Company's forecasts indicate that the Group continues to retain sufficient liquidity from existing cash resources, operating cashflows and existing facilities to meet its liabilities as they fall due under the forecasts and reasonably possible sensitivities.

· Following the completion of the sale of the Company's interest in the KEM JV on adjusted terms, as announced on 5 December 2018, a further non-cash impairment charge of up to US$15 million is likely to be recognized in the Company's preliminary results to 31 December 2018.

Notes

1. The following exchange rates have been used for this announcement:

a. closing rate as at 31 December 2018 US$1:ZAR14.35 (31 December 2017 US$1:ZAR12.38)

b. average rate H1 FY 2019 US$1:ZAR14.19 (H1 FY2018 US$1:ZAR13.40)

2. The following definitions have been used in this announcement:

a. ct: carat

b. cpht: carats per hundred tonnes

c. Exceptional Diamonds: stones that sell for more than US$5 million each

d. LTIFR: lost time injury frequency rate (calculated per 200,000 man-hours worked)

e. Kt: thousand tonnes

f. Mcts: million carats

g. mL: metre level

h. Mt: million tonnes

i. ROM: run-of-mine, i.e. relating to production from the primary orebody

j. SLC: sub-level cave, a variation of block caving

3. Diamond inventory carrying values are stated at the lower of cost of production on the weighted average basis or estimated net realisable value.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone:+44 20 7494 8203

Marianna Bowes investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Salisha Ilyas

BuchananTelephone: +44 20 7466 5000

(PR Adviser)

Bobby Morse pdl@buchanan.uk.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit producing mine in Tanzania (Williamson). It also maintains an exploration programme in Botswana and South Africa, which is currently under review.

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 290 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities. Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL' and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

APPENDIX - MINE BY MINE PRODUCTION TABLES

Finsch - South Africa

Unit H1 FY 2019 H1 FY 2018 Variance FY 2018 Sales Revenue US$m 87.0 100.8 -14% 231.9 Diamonds sold Carats 829,530 970,446 -15% 2,152,786 Average price per carat US$ 105 104 +1% 108 ROM Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 1,503,335 1,559,280 -4% 3,084,395 Diamonds produced Carats 927,934 931,859 -0% 1,926,467 Grade¹ Cpht 61.7 59.8 +3% 62.5 Tailings Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 134,395 515,224 -74% 794,973 Diamonds produced Carats 19,490 104,737 -81% 147,010 Grade¹ Cpht 14.5 20.3 -29% 18.5 Total Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 1,637,730 2,074,503 -21% 3,879,368 Diamonds produced Carats 947,424 1,036,596 -9% 2,073,477 Capex Expansion Capex US$m 8.3 24.0 -65% 42.3 Sustaining Capex US$m 4.1 3.4 +21% 7.7 Borrowing Costs Capitalised US$m 1.4 7.1 -80% 4.0 Total Capex US$m 13.8 34.5 -60% 54.0

Note:

1. The Company is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.

Cullinan - South Africa

Unit H1 FY 2019 H1 FY 2018 Variance FY 2018 Sales Revenue US$m 66.2 61.4 +8% 167.0 Diamonds sold Carats 688,536 439,012 +57% 1,335,669 Average price per carat US$ 96 140 -31% 125 ROM Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 1,996,624 1,783,229 +12% 3,741,086 Diamonds produced Carats 785,444 602,594 +30% 1,342,020 Grade1 Cpht 39.3 33.8 +16% 35.9 Tailings Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 696,354 37,023 +1781% 412,749 Diamonds produced Carats 46,582 4,640 +904% 26,700 Grade1 Cpht 6.7 12.5 -47% 6.5 Total Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 2,692,978 1,820,252 +48% 4,153,835 Diamonds produced Carats 832,026 607,235 +37% 1,368,720 Capex Expansion Capex US$m 17.3 30.0 -42% 56.2 Sustaining Capex US$m 3.2 1.4 +129% 6.5 Borrowing Costs Capitalised US$m 2.3 9.1 -75% 11.2 Total Capex US$m 22.8 40.5 -44% 73.9

Note:

1. The Company is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.

Koffiefontein - South Africa

Unit H1 FY 2019 H1 FY 2018 Variance FY 2018 Sales Revenue US$m 10.5 11.0 -5% 27.2 Diamonds sold Carats 23,406 21,555 +9% 51,936 Average price per carat US$ 447 511 -13% 525 ROM Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 377,391 289,478 +30% 649,259 Diamonds produced Carats 25,275 25,292 -0% 52,537 Grade Cpht 6.7 8.7 -23% 8.1 Total Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 377,391 289,478 +30% 649,259 Diamonds produced Carats 25,275 25,292 -0% 52,537 Capex Expansion Capex US$m 3.0 5.5 -45% 9.6 Sustaining Capex US$m 0.2 2.3 -91% 2.7 Total Capex US$m 3.2 7.8 -59% 12.3

Williamson - Tanzania

Unit H1 FY 2019 H1 FY 2018 Variance FY 2018 Sales Revenue US$m 43.5 18.5 +135% 68.5 Diamonds sold Carats 194,913 79,4451 +145% 253,5241 Average price per carat US$ 223 233 -4% 270 ROM Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 2,510,451 2,403,393 +4% 4,659,563 Diamonds produced Carats 208,064 168,881 +23% 328,681 Grade Cpht 8.3 7.0 +18% 7.0 Alluvial Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 195,557 193,172 +1% 385,721 Diamonds produced Carats 6,357 5,953 +7% 12,421 Grade Cpht 3.3 3.1 +5% 3.2 Total Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 2,706,008 2,596,565 +4% 5,045,284 Diamonds produced Carats 214,421 174,834 +23% 341,102 Capex Expansion Capex US$m 0.0 0.7 -100% 2.6 Sustaining Capex US$m 3.2 1.5 +113% 2.0 Total Capex US$m 3.2 2.2 +45% 4.6

Note:

1. Negatively impacted by the 71,654 carat parcel blocked for export.

Capex reconciliation

Capex Unit H1 FY 2019 H1 FY 2018 Variance FY 2018 Finsch US$m 13.8 34.5 -60% 54.0 Cullinan US$m 22.8 40.5 -44% 73.9 Koffiefontein US$m 3.2 7.8 -59% 12.3 Williamson US$m 3.2 2.2 +45% 4.6 Subtotal - Capex incurred by operations US$m 43.0 85.0 -49% 144.8 Corporate / exploration US$m 1.3 0.7 +86% 2.4 Petra internal projects division - Capex under construction / invoiced to operations US$m 0.0 0.0 0% (1.7) Other Corporate - Capex under construction / invoiced to operations US$m 0.0 (0.1) -100% 0.0 Total Group Capex US$m 44.3 85.6 -48% 145.5

Notes:

1.

Capex for the Period

includes US$3.7 million (H1 FY 2018: US$16.2 million) of capitalised borrowing costs, which is also included in the applicable mine by mine tables above.

2. Petra's annual Capex guidance is cash based and excludes capitalised borrowing costs. Given thatthe majority of Petra's debt funding is in relation to its expansion and development programmes, Petra's guidance is to assume that the majority of interest and financing fees will be capitalised for the duration of the project phase and not expensed through the income statement.