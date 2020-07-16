Log in
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

(PDL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/15 11:35:04 am
1.736 GBX   -0.40%
02:02aPETRA DIAMONDS : Notification of FY 2020 Trading Update
PR
07/01PETRA DIAMONDS : Directorate Change
PR
06/26PETRA DIAMONDS : Strategic Review - Formal Sale Process
PR
News 
Petra Diamonds : Notification of FY 2020 Trading Update

Petra Diamonds : Notification of FY 2020 Trading Update

07/16/2020 | 02:02am EDT
16 July 2020  LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

Notification of FY 2020 Trading Update

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that its forthcoming FY 2020 Trading Update, which will include production and sales results for the year to 30 June 2020, will be announced on Thursday 23 July 2020.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London                                         Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Cathy Malins

Des Kilalea     

Marianna Bowes                                                         investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit producing mine in Tanzania (Williamson). Petra also conducts a limited exploration programme in Botswana and South Africa.

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 250 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL' and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. The Company’s US$650 million loan notes due in 2022 are listed on the Global Exchange market of the Irish Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.


© PRNewswire 2020
