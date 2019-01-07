Petra Diamonds : Notification of H1 FY 2019 Trading Update

7 January 2019 LSE: PDL





Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra," the "Company" or the "Group")

Notification of H1 FY 2019 Trading Update

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that its forthcoming H1 FY 2019 Trading Update will be announced on Monday 28 January 2019.

A conference call to discuss the update with investors and analysts will be hosted at 9:30am GMT on 28 January 2019 and a shorter call for international investors will be hosted later in the day at 4:00pm GMT. Details of these calls will be included in the Trading Update announcement and will be available on the Company's website.

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit producing mine in Tanzania (Williamson). It also maintains an exploration programme in Botswana and South Africa, which is currently under review.

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 290 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities. Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL' and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visitwww.petradiamonds.com.