PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

(PDL)
Petra Diamonds : Notification of Major Holdings

02/20/2019 | 11:10am EST
RNS Number : 6494Q
Petra Diamonds Limited
20 February 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)


1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Petra Diamonds Ltd

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer


2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify):


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Lazard Asset Management LLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

New York, United States of America

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)

Name

Bank of New York, Inc - Dir Personal

Bank of New York, Inc - Global Custody

Chase Manhattan Bank, N.A.

JP Morgan Chase - SWIFT

Mellon Trust

Northern Trust Co

State Street Bank

State Street Bank- Master Tr - ETC

State Street Bank - Custodian - ETC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

19 February 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

20/02/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% ofvoting rights throughfinancial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.923%

N/A

4.923%

865,336,512

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

BMG702781094


42,602,976


4.923%











SUBTOTAL 8. A

42,602,976

4.923%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights


















SUBTOTAL 8. B 1



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






















SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer


Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Lazard Asset Management LLC

4.923%


4.923%


















10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held


The date until which the voting rights will be held



11. Additional information

Contact name: Legal & Compliance Department

Contact telephone number: 0207 448 2165

Place of completion

Lazard Asset Management Limited

Date of completion

20 February 2019


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Petra Diamonds Limited published this content on 20 February 2019
