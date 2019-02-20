Petra Diamonds : Notification of Major Holdings

|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Petra Diamonds Ltd
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Lazard Asset Management LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
New York, United States of America
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)
Name
Bank of New York, Inc - Dir Personal
Bank of New York, Inc - Global Custody
Chase Manhattan Bank, N.A.
JP Morgan Chase - SWIFT
Mellon Trust
Northern Trust Co
State Street Bank
State Street Bank- Master Tr - ETC
State Street Bank - Custodian - ETC
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
19 February 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
20/02/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% ofvoting rights throughfinancial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.923%
N/A
4.923%
865,336,512
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
N/A
N/A
N/A
