Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petra Diamonds Limited    PDL   BMG702781094

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

(PDL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petra Diamonds : Notification of Transaction of PDMR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 02:55am EST

RNS Number : 8568R Petra Diamonds Limited

05 March 2019

05 March 2019

LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra," the "Company" or the "Group")

Notification of Transaction of PDMR

Petra Diamonds Limited has been notified today that Johan Dippenaar, Chief Executive Officer, has increased the security for the individual loan arrangements ("Loans") as announced on 19 June 2018 and 26 October 2018 respectively, in favour of Equities First Holdings LLC ("the Lending Institution") by way of a legal mortgage ("Security") by an additional 700,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company of 10 pence each ("Shares").

The Loans are repayable in two years from the original date and contain reversionary rights in favour of Mr Dippenaar upon satisfaction of the Loan.

Mr Dippenaar's shareholding details are set out as below:

Number of ordinary shares

Percentage of issued share capital

Security announced on 19 June 2018 in connection with Rights Issue

2,500,000

0.29%

Security announced 29

October 2018

1,830,000

0.21%

Increased security as announced today

700,000

0.08%

Unencumbered balance of PDL shares held

3,355,830

0.39%

Total holding after loan settlement and share reversion and release

8,385,830

0.97%

This announcement is made under the UKLA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.2R.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London

Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Marianna Bowes

investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Salisha Ilyas

Buchanan

Telephone: +44 20 7466 5000

(PR Adviser)

Bobby Morse

pdl@buchanan.uk.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit producing mine in Tanzania (Williamson). It also maintains an exploration programme in Botswana and South Africa, which is currently under review.

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 290 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities. Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL' and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visitwww.petradiamonds.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visitwww.rns.com.

END

DSHJAMRTMBIMMML

Disclaimer

Petra Diamonds Limited published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 07:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
02:55aPETRA DIAMONDS : Notification of Transaction of PDMR
PU
02/20PETRA DIAMONDS : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
02/20PETRA DIAMONDS : Appoints New Chief Executive As Interim Loss Narrows
AQ
02/19PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
AQ
02/19PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : - Interim results for the six months to 31 December 201..
AQ
02/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 dips as investors book in profits, pound streng..
RE
02/18PETRA DIAMONDS : Interim Results
PU
02/18PETRA DIAMONDS : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
02/18Petra Diamonds appoints new CEO, share price rises
RE
02/18Famed Cullinan mine banks on big diamonds to drive down debt
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 503 M
EBIT 2019 96,6 M
Net income 2019 -3,12 M
Debt 2019 520 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,54
P/E ratio 2020 4,38
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 254 M
Chart PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petra Diamonds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 0,63 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoffel Johan Dippenaar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adonis Pouroulis Non-Executive Chairman
Luctor Roode Chief Operating Officer
Jacques Breytenbach CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Koos Visser Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-42.04%254
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 637
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION12.84%495
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-30.77%213
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-9.91%185
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION-2.56%132
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.