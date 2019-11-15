Petra Diamonds : Organisational Restructure

RNS Number : 6341T

Petra Diamonds Limited

15 November 2019

15 November 2019 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Organisational Restructure

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that in order to provide effective support to the Company's operations and to facilitate the rapid execution of Project 2022, a number of organisational changes have been put into effect.

With all operations having transitioned into steady state operational performance, the Company has implemented a flatter management structure, with the mines now reporting directly to the Chief Executive. The restructuring has resulted in the removal of the Chief Operating Officer role and therefore, through mutual agreement, Luctor Roode is leaving the Company to pursue other interests, with immediate effect.

Richard Duffy, Chief Executive, commented:

"Luctor has been instrumental in leading the operations' transition to steady state operational performance following a long period of capital investment across our mines and I would like to thank him for his significant contribution to the Company over the last eight years. He leaves Petra at a time when the Company is delivering solid and consistent production results across the operations and I am certain that he will be successful in his future endeavours. We wish him well."

