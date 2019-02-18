Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petra Diamonds Limited    PDL   BMG702781094

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

(PDL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/15 11:35:11 am
26.66 GBp   -11.43%
03:03aPETRA DIAMONDS : adjusted core profit falls, appoints Duffy as CEO
RE
02:33aFamed Cullinan mine banks on big diamonds to drive down debt
RE
02/17Famed Cullinan mine banks on big diamonds to drive down debt
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petra Diamonds : adjusted core profit falls, appoints Duffy as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 03:03am EST

(Reuters) - Miner Petra Diamonds Ltd on Monday reported lower first-half adjusted core earnings hurt by falling diamond prices, and said it had appointed industry veteran Richard Duffy as its new chief executive officer.

Petra, which runs the iconic Cullinan mine in South Africa, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 6.4 percent to $75.6 million (£58.56 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, from $80.8 million a year ago.

The company said Duffy, a former AngloGold Ashanti finance director and head of AngloGold's African operations, would assume the role on April 1, in place of Johan Dippenaar, who decided to step down in September last year.

Duffy, who has spent 27 years in the industry, is also a co-founder of AEMP, an energy business targeting industrial and mining clients in sub-Saharan Africa.

Petra told Reuters last week its debts from the Cullinan mine stood at around 65 percent of its overall $650 million in borrowing, which would represent about $420 million.

The company stuck to its production forecast 3.8-4.0 million carats for fiscal 2019.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
03:03aPETRA DIAMONDS : adjusted core profit falls, appoints Duffy as CEO
RE
02:33aFamed Cullinan mine banks on big diamonds to drive down debt
RE
02/17Famed Cullinan mine banks on big diamonds to drive down debt
RE
02/13PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
01/29PETRA DIAMONDS : Interim Revenue, Production Rise As Debt Levels Expand
AQ
01/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 bleeds as global growth worries resurface
RE
01/28PETRA DIAMONDS : shares fall on lower diamond prices at flagship mine
RE
01/28PETRA DIAMONDS : H1 FY 2019 Trading Update
PU
01/23PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : half-yearly sales release
01/08PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : - Notification of H1 FY 2019 Trading Update
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 518 M
EBIT 2019 112 M
Net income 2019 25,4 M
Debt 2019 504 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,24
P/E ratio 2020 4,43
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 296 M
Chart PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petra Diamonds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 0,69 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoffel Johan Dippenaar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adonis Pouroulis Non-Executive Chairman
Luctor Roode Chief Operating Officer
Jacques Breytenbach CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Koos Visser Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-29.25%296
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 702
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION14.19%504
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-28.72%217
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-8.11%182
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION2.56%139
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.