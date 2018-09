The miner said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $195.4 million (£149.40 million) from $142 million in the previous year.

But the company slipped into a net loss due to an impairment and a higher depreciation charge as well as higher financing costs.

In July, Petra forecast lower than estimated production for 2019 after reporting 2018 output at the bottom end of its forecast range.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, editing by Louise Heavens)