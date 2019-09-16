Log in
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

(PDL)
News 
News

Petra Diamonds : posts 22% drop in annual profit

09/16/2019 | 02:31am EDT

(Reuters) - Petra Diamonds reported a 22% fall in annual profit on Monday as the precious metals miner grappled with a weak diamond market, and the company also said its non-executive chairman plans to step down.

The miner, which has been fixing its balance sheet following years of pouring millions of dollars to revive its flagship Cullinan mine, said its net debt adjusted for diamond debtors stood at $541 million as of June 30.

Adjusted core profit fell to $153.0 million (£123 million) in the year ended June 30 from $195.4 million a year earlier. It reported a net loss after tax of $258.1 million, including a non-cash impairment charge of $246.6 million due to weak rough diamond prices.

Non-Executive Chairman Adonis Pouroulis intends to step down from the board by the end of the third quarter 2020, once a successor has been identified and appointed, the miner said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 460 M
EBIT 2019 67,5 M
Net income 2019 -41,0 M
Debt 2019 561 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,14x
P/E ratio 2020 8,20x
EV / Sales2019 1,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 87,1 M
Chart PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petra Diamonds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,33  $
Last Close Price 0,10  $
Spread / Highest target 402%
Spread / Average Target 230%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoffel Johan Dippenaar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adonis Pouroulis Non-Executive Chairman
Luctor Roode Chief Operating Officer
Jacques Breytenbach CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Koos Visser Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-78.64%87
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 549
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION-28.38%344
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-53.33%177
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-33.87%127
FIRESTONE DIAMONDS PLC-68.42%7
