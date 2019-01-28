Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petra Diamonds Limited    PDL   BMG702781094

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED (PDL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/28 04:32:45 am
40.71 GBp   -9.41%
04:05aPETRA DIAMONDS : shares fall on lower diamond prices at flagship mine
RE
03:44aPETRA DIAMONDS : H1 FY 2019 Trading Update
PU
01/23PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : half-yearly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petra Diamonds : shares fall on lower diamond prices at flagship mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 04:05am EST
Mine workers are seen in front of a giant drill-cum-vacuum cleaner that accelerates drilling at an underground tunnel at Cullinan mine outside Pretoria, northeast of Johannesburg

(Reuters) - Shares of Petra Diamonds Ltd slid as much as 10 percent on Monday after lower diamond prices at its flagship Cullinan mine and an increase in net debt took the shine off higher half-year revenue.

The company has been trying to keep a lid on debt after heavy investments and a stronger South African rand had burdened the miner, which pays in rands and earns in dollars.

Petra's net debt jumped to $557.2 million (422.06 million pounds) in the six months to Dec. 31 from $538.9 million as at Sept. 30. The company was forced to raise $178 million last May by issuing equity to cut its debt burden.

Rough diamond prices fell to $96 per carat from $140 per carat in the previous year at the Cullinan mine, which in 1905 yielded the Cullinan diamond - the largest rough gem diamond ever found and now part of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom.

"The significantly lower realised Cullinan pricing and the impact on cashflow generation sees us take renewed caution," said RBC, which cut the miner's price target to 40 pence from 65 pence after the company's half-year report.

Petra posted an 8 percent jump in revenue to $207.1 million, about 10 percent below RBC forecasts of $230 million, hurt by lower pricing at Cullinan. The company stuck to its production forecast 3.8 - 4.0 million carats for fiscal 2019.

Shares of the miner, which runs four mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, were 8.5 percent lower at 41.12 pence at 0847 GMT.

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
04:05aPETRA DIAMONDS : shares fall on lower diamond prices at flagship mine
RE
03:44aPETRA DIAMONDS : H1 FY 2019 Trading Update
PU
01/23PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : half-yearly sales release
01/08PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : - Notification of H1 FY 2019 Trading Update
AQ
01/07PETRA DIAMONDS : Notification of H1 FY 2019 Trading Update
PU
2018Golden Rim Resources Ltd - Acquisition of Permits Adjacent to 1.4Moz Kouri Re..
AQ
2018PETRA DIAMONDS : Notification of major holdings
PU
2018PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : - Disposal of Helam Mining Ltd and Related Party Transa..
AQ
2018PETRA DIAMONDS : Disposal of Helam Mining
PU
2018PETRA DIAMONDS : Disposal of Interest in Kimberley Ekapa Mining JV
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 541 M
EBIT 2019 135 M
Net income 2019 39,2 M
Debt 2019 482 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,56
P/E ratio 2020 6,89
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capitalization 508 M
Chart PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petra Diamonds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 0,73 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoffel Johan Dippenaar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adonis Pouroulis Non-Executive Chairman
Luctor Roode Chief Operating Officer
Jacques Breytenbach CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Koos Visser Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED19.27%508
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%11 283
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION6.08%471
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-20.00%248
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-9.91%181
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION2.56%140
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.