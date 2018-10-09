Log in
Petrel Energy : Continued Funding for Uruguay Project

10/09/2018 | 06:18am CEST

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

9 October 2018

Continued Funding for Uruguay Project

Petrel Energy Limited (ASX:PRL) is pleased to advise that Schuepbach International holdings ("SIH") has converted its US$500,000 of preference capital in Schuepbach Energy International LLC ("SEI") in return for an additional 8% interest in SEI. After today's issue of new SEI units working interests in the Uruguay assets are now Petrel 41% and SIH 59%.

SIH has invested a further US$60,000, and may invest an additional US$100,000 to progress the project, utilising its right to invest US$1.5m in return for an additional 9.7% interest in SEI.

Managing Director, Mr David Casey, said "we are glad to see SIH follow its money at higher unit prices as we edge closer to recommencing the Uruguay drilling programme with no recourse to Petrel's limited funding."

He went on to say "given the success of last year's programme that discovered first oil in Uruguay, it's encouraging to be in a position to potentially move the project forward again while allowing Petrel to progress its Spanish and West Australian opportunities."

For further information contact:

David Casey - Managing Director Phone +61 2 9254 9000

Disclaimer

Petrel Energy Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 04:17:03 UTC
