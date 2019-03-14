Petrel Energy : EGM Presentation - Overview of merged companies

Overview of merged companies
Next steps
Petrel Energy Limited Extraordinary General Meeting
15th March 2019
Dennis Donald Managing Director
Summary of EGM decisions
-
▪ Consolidation of capital - 1 new share for 20 existing shares
-
▪ 399,909,249 new shares to be issued to Warrego shareholders
-
▪ Petrel Energy Limited to change its name to Warrego Energy Limited
-
▪ Appointment of new Directors to Board
|
▪
|
Dennis Donald
|
▪
|
Duncan MacNiven
|
▪
|
David Biggs
|
▪
|
Mark Routh
|
▪
|
Owain Franks
-
▪ Greg Columbus remains as Chairman
-
▪ ASX code changes from PRL to WGO in week commencing 18 March 2019
Why Merge
-
▪ Combined company plays to respective strengths
-
▪ Leverage successful imminent EP 469 well, and subsequent field appraisal to grow International portfolio
-
▪ International portfolio
-
▪ Utilises management skills, technology transfer, International knowhow attract the best people while remaining lean and focused
-
▪ Increases ability to create value for shareholders, (West Erregulla Deep imminent)
-
▪ Merger gives the ability to grow a significant business
The position on completion of RTO
Broad range of in-house competencies
Drilling expertise G&G Transactions
Top level business leadership and management
Joint venture management International perspectiveSlower burn
Board of Directors
|
Greg Columbus
Non-executive Chairman
|
Main Board Director and Managing Director of Clarke Energy Australasia which specialises in the oil & gas industry providing engineering, installation and maintenance of gas engine power stations. Mr Columbus has been responsible in this region for the dynamic growth of the business from early inception to a revenue of over $150m per annum today.
|
Dennis Donald
Co-Founder
Managing Director, CEO
|
Left Shell to form Leading Edge Advantage ("LEA") a global drilling engineering which he and
Mr MacNiven established in 1998 this was sold in 2008. Warrego was formed in 2007 to bring new technology and techniques to play in stranded onshore gas. Educated to Masters level at Robert Gordon's University.
|
Duncan MacNiven
Co-Founder
Executive Director - Approvals,
H&S, Environmental
|
Former corporate/oil & gas lawyer Co-founded LEA in 1998 and Warrego in 2007. Invested in and sold out of a number of asset and technology projects. Over the course of Warrego's almost 12-year participation in Western Australia, he has been responsible for environmental,
regulatory, stakeholder, contractual, corporate, JV and funding activities and operations.
Area 11
BP
Graduate of Aberdeen University.
Area 12 BPArea 15
|
Owain Franks
Executive Director - Finance,
Strategy & Delivery
|
Tullow Oil
Formerly Commercial Director Independent Resources Group plc. Previously a senior partner
Area 6
BP
Area 14
Total
in PwC in the UK for 21 years specialising initially in tax, then built its Human Resource
Consulting practice. Former Senior Adviser to the Board of Dana Petroleum plc. LLB University
Area 13
BG
of Southampton, Post Graduate Diploma in Corporate Strategy, Harvard Business School.
|
Mark Routh Non-executive Director
|
Over 30 years experience. Formerly Chairman of Independent Oil &Gas plc and prior to that, MD of CH4 Energy Ltd.10 years with Hess, 6 years with BP and 5 years with Schlumberger. Msc in Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College.
|
David Biggs
Non-executive Director
|
Former CEO and Managing Director of AWE Limited (ASX: AWE) until AWE accepted a $602 million takeover bid from Mitsui in February 2018. Mitsui now holds 50% of the Waitsia field 16km west of Warrego's West Erregulla-2 well. Prior to AWE, Mr Biggs spent 3 years as CEO of Cue Energy Limited, and before that, almost 20 years with BHP Billiton Petroleum.
Disclaimer
Petrel Energy Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 02:18:03 UTC