PETREL ENERGY LTD

(PRL)
Petrel Energy : EGM Presentation - Overview of merged companies

03/14/2019 | 10:19pm EDT

Overview of merged companies

Next steps

Petrel Energy Limited Extraordinary General Meeting

15th March 2019

Dennis Donald Managing Director

Summary of EGM decisions

  • Consolidation of capital - 1 new share for 20 existing shares

  • 399,909,249 new shares to be issued to Warrego shareholders

  • Petrel Energy Limited to change its name to Warrego Energy Limited

  • Appointment of new Directors to Board

    Dennis Donald

    Duncan MacNiven

    David Biggs

    Mark Routh

    Owain Franks

  • Greg Columbus remains as Chairman

  • ASX code changes from PRL to WGO in week commencing 18 March 2019

Why Merge

  • Combined company plays to respective strengths

  • Leverage successful imminent EP 469 well, and subsequent field appraisal to grow International portfolio

  • International portfolio

    • Manage risk across the portfolio

    • Access international funding sources

  • Utilises management skills, technology transfer, International knowhow attract the best people while remaining lean and focused

  • Increases ability to create value for shareholders, (West Erregulla Deep imminent)

  • Merger gives the ability to grow a significant business

The position on completion of RTO

Broad range of in-house competencies

Drilling expertise G&G Transactions

Top level business leadership and management

Joint venture management International perspectiveSlower burn

  • STP-EPA-0127 now Palatine call option exercised

  • Uruguay - exercise underway on root cause analysis of previous problems and redesigned drilling and strategic approach

Board of Directors

Greg Columbus

Non-executive Chairman

Main Board Director and Managing Director of Clarke Energy Australasia which specialises in the oil & gas industry providing engineering, installation and maintenance of gas engine power stations. Mr Columbus has been responsible in this region for the dynamic growth of the business from early inception to a revenue of over $150m per annum today.

Dennis Donald

Co-Founder

Managing Director, CEO

Left Shell to form Leading Edge Advantage ("LEA") a global drilling engineering which he and

Mr MacNiven established in 1998 this was sold in 2008. Warrego was formed in 2007 to bring new technology and techniques to play in stranded onshore gas. Educated to Masters level at Robert Gordon's University.

Duncan MacNiven

Co-Founder

Executive Director - Approvals,

H&S, Environmental

Former corporate/oil & gas lawyer Co-founded LEA in 1998 and Warrego in 2007. Invested in and sold out of a number of asset and technology projects. Over the course of Warrego's almost 12-year participation in Western Australia, he has been responsible for environmental,

regulatory, stakeholder, contractual, corporate, JV and funding activities and operations.

Area 11

BP

Graduate of Aberdeen University.

Area 12 BPArea 15

Owain Franks

Executive Director - Finance,

Strategy & Delivery

Tullow Oil

Formerly Commercial Director Independent Resources Group plc. Previously a senior partner

Area 6

BP

Area 14

Total

in PwC in the UK for 21 years specialising initially in tax, then built its Human Resource

Consulting practice. Former Senior Adviser to the Board of Dana Petroleum plc. LLB University

Area 13

BG

of Southampton, Post Graduate Diploma in Corporate Strategy, Harvard Business School.

Mark Routh Non-executive Director

Over 30 years experience. Formerly Chairman of Independent Oil &Gas plc and prior to that, MD of CH4 Energy Ltd.10 years with Hess, 6 years with BP and 5 years with Schlumberger. Msc in Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College.

David Biggs

Non-executive Director

Former CEO and Managing Director of AWE Limited (ASX: AWE) until AWE accepted a $602 million takeover bid from Mitsui in February 2018. Mitsui now holds 50% of the Waitsia field 16km west of Warrego's West Erregulla-2 well. Prior to AWE, Mr Biggs spent 3 years as CEO of Cue Energy Limited, and before that, almost 20 years with BHP Billiton Petroleum.

Disclaimer

Petrel Energy Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 02:18:03 UTC
