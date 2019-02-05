Petrel Energy : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

PETREL ENERGY LIMITED

ACN 125 394 667

(Company)

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrel Energy Limited will be

held at BDO, Level 11, 1 Margaret Street, Sydney NSW 2000 on 15 March 2019 at 12 noon (Sydney time)

BUSINESS

Resolution 1: Consolidation of capital

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of section 254H of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval be given

for the share capital of the Company to be consolidated through the conversion of every twenty (20) fully paid

ordinary shares in the Company into one (1) fully paid ordinary share in the Company and that any resulting

fractions of a share be rounded up to the next whole number of shares."

Resolution 2: Issue of consideration securities to Warrego shareholders

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.1, and for all other purposes, the Company is authorised to issue up to

399,906,249 Shares on the terms set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Resolution 3: Change of Company name

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following special resolution:

"That, subject to Shareholders approving Resolution 2 and the Warrego Transaction (as detailed in the

Explanatory Statement) completing, the name of the Company is changed to Warrego Energy Limited with

effect from the date that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission alters the details of the

Company's registration in accordance with section 157 of the Corporations Act."

Resolution 4: Election of Mr Mark Routh

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That, subject to Shareholders approving Resolution 2 and the Warrego Transaction (as detailed in the

Explanatory Statement) completing, Mr Mark Routh, who offers himself for election, is elected as director of

the Company with effect from the completion of the Warrego Transaction."

Resolution 5: Election of Mr Dennis Donald

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That, subject to Shareholders approving Resolution 2 and the Warrego Transaction (as detailed in the

Explanatory Statement) completing, Mr Dennis Donald, who offers himself for election, is elected as director

of the Company with effect from the completion of the Warrego Transaction."

Resolution 6: Election of Mr Duncan MacNiven

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That, subject to Shareholders approving Resolution 2 and the Warrego Transaction (as detailed in the

Explanatory Statement) completing, Mr Duncan MacNiven, who offers himself for election, is elected as

director of the Company with effect from the completion of the Warrego Transaction."

Resolution 7: Election of Mr Owain Franks

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That, subject to Shareholders approving Resolution 2 and the Warrego Transaction (as detailed in the

Explanatory Statement) completing, Mr Owain Franks, who offers himself for election, is elected as director of

the Company with effect from the completion of the Warrego Transaction."

Resolution 8: Election of Mr David Biggs

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That, subject to Shareholders approving Resolution 2 and the Warrego Transaction (as detailed in the

Explanatory Statement) completing, Mr David Biggs, who offers himself for election, is elected as director of

the Company with effect from the completion of the Warrego Transaction."

Resolution 9: Issue of Shares to unrelated parties on conversion of convertible notes

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That, subject to Shareholders approving Resolution 2 and the Warrego Transaction (as detailed in the

Explanatory Statement) completing, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, the

Company is authorised to issue up to 75,000,000 Shares to unrelated parties on the terms and conditions set

out in the Explanatory Statement."

Resolution 10: Issue of Shares to Greg Columbus on conversion of convertible notes

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That, subject to Shareholders approving Resolution 2 and the Warrego Transaction (as detailed in the

Explanatory Statement) completing, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11, and for all other purposes, the

Company is authorised to issue 15,000,000 Shares to Greg Columbus, Non-Executive Director of the

Company, on the terms set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Resolution 11: Issue of Shares to unrelated parties

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That, subject to Shareholders approving Resolution 2 and the Warrego Transaction (as detailed in the

Explanatory Statement) completing, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, the

Company is authorised to issue up to 100,000,000 Shares to unrelated parties on the terms and conditions

set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Restrictions

For the purposes of Listing Rule 14.11, the following voting exclusion statements apply to the Resolutions. The Company will disregard any votes on the following Resolutions cast by or on behalf of the following persons:

Resolution Excluded Party(s) Resolution 1 None Resolution 2 A person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the entity), or any associate of that person Resolution 3 None Resolution 4 None Resolution 5 None Resolution 6 None Resolution 7 None Resolution 8 None Resolution 9 A person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the entity), or any associate of that person Resolution 10 Mr Gregory Columbus, or any of his associates Resolution 11 A person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the entity), or any associate of that person

However, the Company need not disregard a vote on a Resolution if it is cast by:

(a) the person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form; or

(b) the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.

Ian Kirkham

Company Secretary

6 February 2019

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT

This Explanatory Statement has been prepared for the information of the Shareholders of the Company in connection with the business to be conducted at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at the office of BDO, Level 11, 1 Margaret Street, Sydney NSW 2000 on 15 March 2019 at 12 noon (Sydney time) (Meeting).

The purpose of this Explanatory Statement is to provide information that the Directors believe to be material to Shareholders in deciding whether or not to pass the Resolutions in the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Voting Entitlement

In accordance with regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001, the Company has determined that persons set out in the Company's share register as at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 13 March 2019, will be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. Accordingly, transactions registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Your Vote is Important

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

Voting in Person

To vote in person, attend the Meeting on the date and at the place set out above.

Proxy Voting and Undirected Proxies

Shareholders may appoint a proxy to attend the meeting and vote on their behalf. To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by:

• post (in the reply-paid envelope) to Petrel Energy Limited, C/- Boardroom Pty Limited, GPO Box 3993, Sydney NSW 2001 Australia;

• in person to Petrel Energy Limited, C/- Boardroom Pty Limited, Level 12, 225 George Street Sydney NSW 2000; or

• facsimile to Petrel Energy Limited C/- Boardroom Pty Limited on facsimile number + 61 2 92909655, so that it is received not later than 12 noon (Sydney time) on 13 March 2019.

Proxy Forms received later than this time will be invalid and not accepted.

Resolution 1 - Consolidation of capital

Background

The Company proposes to consolidate its share capital through the conversion of every twenty Shares into one Share.

Under section 254H of the Corporations Act, a company may consolidate its shares if the consolidation is approved by an ordinary resolution of shareholders at a general meeting.

If the consolidation is approved, it is anticipated that trading in consolidated shares on a deferred settlement basis will commence on 19 March 2019, with normal trading to commence from 28 March 2019.

Reasons for Consolidation

The Company currently has 2,399,437,494 Shares on issue due to historical equity-based capital raisings and corporate transactions.

For a company of this size, this is a large number of securities to have on issue and it subjects the Company to a number of disadvantages, including:

• that the Company has a greater number of Shares on issue than comparable companies, meaning that its share price is lower for reasons other than valuation;

• negative perceptions associated with a low share price whatever the cause; and

• administrative inconvenience.

The Directors believe that the Consolidation of the Shares would assist in eliminating or mitigating these disadvantages and would establish a more appropriate and effective capital structure for the Company and a share price more appealing to a wider range of investors within Australia and globally.

The Consolidation will not result in any change to the substantive rights and obligations of Shareholders. The Company's balance sheet and tax position will also remain unaltered as a result of the Consolidation.

Effect of Consolidation

If the proposed share consolidation is approved by shareholders, the number of the Company's shares on issue will be reduced from approximately 2.4 billion to 120 million.

As the consolidation applies equally to all of the Company's shareholders, individual shareholdings will be reduced in the same ratio as the total number of the Company's shares (subject only to the rounding of fractions). It follows that the consolidation will have no material effect on the percentage interest of each individual shareholder in the Company.

Therefore, if a Shareholder currently has 20,000,000 Shares, then if the share consolidation is approved and implemented, that Shareholder will have 1,000,000 Shares following the consolidation, still representing the same percentage the Shareholder held of the Company's issued capital as prior to the consolidation. Similarly, the aggregate value of each Shareholder's holding (and the Company's market capitalisation) should not materially change in any material respect - other than minor changes as a result of rounding - as a result of the share consolidation alone (and assuming no other market movement or impacts occur). The price per Share should logically increase in proportion to reflect the reduced number of Shares on issue. However, as this is a market issue no definite prediction or forecast can be made.

Rounding

Where the consolidation of a Shareholder's holding results in an entitlement to a fraction of a Share, the fraction will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of Shares.

If the Company reasonably believes that a Shareholder has been a party to the division of a shareholding in an attempt to obtain an advantage from this treatment of fractions, the Company may take appropriate action, having regard as appropriate to the terms of the Company's constitution and the Listing Rules. In particular, the Company reserves the right to disregard the division of a Shareholder's shareholding for the purposes of dealing with fractions so as to round up any fraction to the nearest whole number of shares that would have been received but for the division.

Tax implications for shareholders of the Company

Shareholders are encouraged to seek and rely only on their own professional advice in relation to their tax position. Neither the Company nor any of its officers, employees or advisors assumes any liability or responsibility for advising Shareholders about the tax consequences for them from the proposed share consolidation.

The share consolidation will occur through the conversion of twenty (20) Shares into one (1) Share. Insofar as the Board is aware, no capital gains tax event is expected to occur as a result of the share consolidation and therefore there should