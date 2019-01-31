Petrel Energy : Quarterly Report

31 January 2019

PETREL ENERGY LIMITED

ACTIVITIES REPORT

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

 SPA to effect merger with Warrego via a reverse takeover signed

 EGM to approve reverse takeover before 15 March 2019

 Upon completion combined entity will hold a 50% interest in EP469 containing the West Erregulla Prospect in North Perth Basin

 West Erregulla-2 drilling to commence in first half of 2019

 Greg Columbus appointed as Non-Executive Director

WARREGO REVERSE TAKEOVER

Share Purchase Agreement

Petrel Energy Limited ("Petrel") and Warrego Energy Limited ("Warrego") announced the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") agreeing the merger of the two groups via a reverse takeover (the "RTO") on 21 December 2018. The SPA fully defines the RTO which will be effected by the acquisition by Petrel of all the shares of Warrego, a private UK company. As consideration for the RTO, Warrego shareholders will receive fully paid ordinary shares in Petrel, which will represent approximately 77% of the issued share capital of Petrel.

Petrel will continue to work towards an admission to trading on the AIM market in London. Initial plans were to raise funds on that admission. Continuing uncertainty in the London markets around Brexit mean that raising funds in this pre-drilling window may be less advantageous than ASX. Should complexities around Brexit mean fund raising in London is problematic then the Company will raise funds on ASX.

Background

Warrego Energy (UK) Limited ("Warrego") is a single asset company which holds North Perth Basin Exploration Permit 469 in Western Australia. Warrego farmed out a 50% interest in EP469 and operatorship to Strike Energy Limited ("Strike") via a joint venture arrangement in June 2018. As part of this agreement Strike will fund the first A$11,000,000 of the cost of drilling and completing one exploration well within the permit (the West Erregulla 2 well) and carrying out related G&G Studies and G&A costs within 24 months of commencement of the joint venture. It is anticipated that this well will be spudded in H1 2019.

EP469

EP469 is located within the proven, yet underexplored petroleum system in the Northern Perth Basin. EP469 contains extensions of the known commercial plays from within the basin, which include the recent Kingia-High Cliff sand sequence (Waitsia), Irwin Coal Measures and the Dongara-Wagina formation (Beharra Springs).

JV prospect evaluation from the existing 3D seismic has yielded an extremely attractive, top tier, conventional structure in a combined dip and fault closure within the Kingia-High Cliff sequence (Waitsia). Presence of material hydrocarbons is indicated by structurally conformable amplitude anomalies and associated flat-spots. Subject to confirmation from additional model calibration and drilling, the Kingia-High Cliff sands are believed to be present with thickness and porosity development that is interpreted to be similar in quality to that in the adjacent Waitsia gas discovery. Initial assessment of the prospect is that it would be more than sufficient in size to support a stand-alone development.

The block is approximately 300 km north of Perth and is proximate to the major Dampier to Bunbury Gas Pipeline allowing a simple and cost-effective path to market for any commercial hydrocarbons. EP469 is between 9 and 16 km from the major discoveries within the basin that include Waitsia and Beharra Springs.

DRILLING 2019

North Perth Basin Drilling

Warrego holds the North Perth Basin Exploration Permit 469 ("EP469") in Western Australia. In June 2018, Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) ("Strike") farmed into 50% of the permit. Strike agreed to fund the first A$11,000,000 of expenditure on the West Erregulla-2 well, paid A$600,000 to Warrego and became the operator.

Strike has signed a contract with Easternwell to drill the West Erregulla-2 well to 5,200 metres using Easternwell's Rig 106.

Easternwell's Rig 106 sourcehttps://www.easternwell.com.au/news/view/102/easternwell-to-provide-drilling-services-for-strike-energy

Tesorillo Drilling

In addition to the West Erregulla-2 well in the first half of 2019, Petrel and Prospex Oil and Gas Plc (AIM:PXOG) ("Prospex") are aiming to drill Tesorillo-1 (Cadiz Spain) towards the back half of 2019.

2019 Drilling Primarily Funded by Partners

Both wells are primarily funded by their partners (up to A$11m by Strike at West Erregulla-2, and up to A$6m by Prospex at Tesorillo-1). Warrego has a 50% interest in EP 469 and Strike 50.1% in Tesorillo when the final tranche of the share purchase is completed by (Prospex). The residual exposure for the enlarged entity will then be limited to 50% of any project cost overruns in excess of the amounts funded by partners for each well.

TESORILLO PROJECT

Targeting conventional sandstone gas reservoirs in 94,000 acres in Southern Spain Tesorillo Project, Cadiz, Spain (85%)

Funding & Interest Transfer

Under the Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA"), signed on 18 December 2017 it was agreed that Propsex could purchase up to a 49.9% of Tarba Energia S.R.L.(Tarba) ordinary shares in three tranches. Tarba is the Tesorillo license holder. Initial consideration of €48,750 was paid at first closing for 2.5% and a further €280,000 was paid on 21 December 2018 at second closing for 12.5% to fund the current magnetotelluric programme. Prospex currently owns 15% of Tarba's shares. Final consideration of €1,725,000 is payable at the final closing for 34.9%, subject to, amongst other conditions, the completion of the magnetotelluric programme and the approval of a Tesorillo appraisal well being drilled within the 6-year licence period.

On completion of the third tranche closing, the €2,053,750 paid by Prospex will be used to fund Petrel's share of an agreed Tesorillo work programme (estimated at €3,823,000) which includes the current magnetotelluric programme and if successful, a well to target the Almarchal-1 discovery drilled in 1956.

Netherland Sewell and Associates ("NSAI") have independently certified an unrisked Prospective Resource of up to 2,289 BCF* (2.3TCF) (1,946 BCF 85% net to Petrel reducing to 1,147 BCF 50.1% net to Petrel upon completion of Prospex Share Purchase Agreement) for the Tesorillo Project as outlined below.

Tesorillo Prospective Resource BCF* Original Gas In Place BCF Net to Petrel^ 85.0% 50.1% 85.0% 50.1% Low Estimate (P90) 187 110 624 368 Best (Median) Estimate (P50) 706 416 1,412 832 High Estimate (P10) 1,946 1,147 2,780 1,638 ^ Petrel's 85% working interest will reduce to 50.1% upon completion of the Prospex Share Purchase Agreement. Proceeds of €2.05m (100%) will be used by Petrel to fund its share of an agreed Tesorillo work programme (estimated at €3.82m) which includes a magnetotelluric programme and if successful, a well to target the Almarchal-1 discovery drilled in 1956. The estimates of net volumes provided in this statement were derived from estimates of gross volumes for each prospect determined by Mr Dan Walker, a full time employee of Netherland, Sewell and Associates Inc., Dallas, Texas, USA, on 5 May 2015, in accordance with Petroleum Resources Management System guidelines. Mr Dan Walker is a Licensed Petroleum Geologist, a qualified person as defined under the ASX Listing Rule 5.41 and has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Operations

The 2018 field programme has now been concluded and was focused on three strands. In addition, whilst this was being undertaken other important historic information has been gathered that will influence the Project going forward.

The first strand of the recent programme consisted of general field studies to provide information that is required to populate the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ('ESIA') report. It is estimated that ca.70% of the overall fieldwork required for the ESIA is complete now. The final steps e.g. the hydrogeology, are well location dependent. These will be completed once the new drilling location is decided.

The second strand was a detailed surface structural geology mapping exercise by a leading structural geologist from Granada University. The new map and related cross-sections show that the structural subsurface geometry of the exploration target (The Aljibe sandstone in the Lowermost Miocene) is formed by possibly several folds and thrust ramps of 3 to 5 km length which are inferred to be potential gas traps.

The results have been formally presented to the Energy Resources Section of the Spanish Geological Survey (IGME), during a recent meeting in Madrid.

The third strand, an Audio Magneto Telluric survey, was hampered and delayed by poor access to the study areas after the summer. The appointed contractors have now completed multiple tests over important areas and the raw field data is being processed now. Dependent on these results, and the accessing of the original raw seismic data, see below, Tarba may seek to complete the full programme in 2019.