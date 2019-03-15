Petrel Energy : Results of Meeting

Petrel Energy Limited

General Meeting Friday, 15 March 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried / Not Carried 1. Consolidation of Capital Ordinary 763,464,043 96.05% 7,532,452 0.95% 23,896,174 3.01% 300,000 Carried on show of hands Carried 2. Issue of consideration securities to Warrego shareholders Ordinary 760,624,005 95.68% 10,464,649 1.32% 23,896,174 3.01% 207,841 Carried on show of hands Carried 3. Change of Company name Ordinary 774,525,474 97.46% 483,691 0.06% 19,665,663 2.47% 517,841 Carried on show of hands Carried 4. Election of Mr Mark Routh Ordinary 770,485,767 96.94% 364,600 0.05% 23,967,794 3.02% 374,508 Carried on show of hands Carried 5. Election of Mr Dennis Donald Ordinary 770,457,387 96.95% 364,600 0.05% 23,896,174 3.01% 474,508 Carried on show of hands Carried 6. Election of Mr Duncan MacNiven Ordinary 774,787,898 97.48% 364,600 0.05% 19,665,663 2.47% 374,508 Carried on show of hands Carried 7. Election of Mr Owain Franks Ordinary 770,557,387 96.95% 364,600 0.05% 23,896,174 3.01% 374,508 Carried on show of hands Carried 8. Election of Mr David Biggs Ordinary 774,758,648 97.48% 364,600 0.05% 19,694,913 2.48% 374,508 Carried on show of hands Carried 9. Issue of Shares to unrelated parties on conversion of convertible notes Ordinary 626,743,246 95.06% 8,524,200 1.29% 24,015,121 3.64% 61,814,316 Carried on show of hands Carried 10. Issue of Shares to Greg Columbus on conversion of convertible notes Ordinary 525,843,919 93.66% 11,573,108 2.06% 24,015,121 4.28% 7,547,649 Carried on show of hands Carried 11. Issue of Shares to unrelated parties Ordinary 660,349,878 94.29% 20,221,094 2.89% 19,784,610 2.82% 1,725,074 Carried on show of hands Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.