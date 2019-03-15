Petrel Energy : Results of Meeting
03/15/2019 | 12:44am EDT
Petrel Energy Limited
General Meeting Friday, 15 March 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
Resolution
Result
Resolution
Resolution
Type
For
Against
Proxy's Discretion
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried / Not Carried
1. Consolidation of Capital
Ordinary
763,464,043 96.05%
7,532,452 0.95%
23,896,174 3.01%
300,000
Carried on show of hands
Carried
2. Issue of consideration securities to Warrego shareholders
Ordinary
760,624,005 95.68%
10,464,649 1.32%
23,896,174 3.01%
207,841
Carried on show of hands
Carried
3. Change of Company name
Ordinary
774,525,474 97.46%
483,691 0.06%
19,665,663 2.47%
517,841
Carried on show of hands
Carried
4. Election of Mr Mark Routh
Ordinary
770,485,767 96.94%
364,600 0.05%
23,967,794 3.02%
374,508
Carried on show of hands
Carried
5. Election of Mr Dennis Donald
Ordinary
770,457,387 96.95%
364,600 0.05%
23,896,174 3.01%
474,508
Carried on show of hands
Carried
6. Election of Mr Duncan MacNiven
Ordinary
774,787,898 97.48%
364,600 0.05%
19,665,663 2.47%
374,508
Carried on show of hands
Carried
7. Election of Mr Owain Franks
Ordinary
770,557,387 96.95%
364,600 0.05%
23,896,174 3.01%
374,508
Carried on show of hands
Carried
8. Election of Mr David Biggs
Ordinary
774,758,648 97.48%
364,600 0.05%
19,694,913 2.48%
374,508
Carried on show of hands
Carried
9. Issue of Shares to unrelated parties on conversion of convertible notes
Ordinary
626,743,246 95.06%
8,524,200 1.29%
24,015,121 3.64%
61,814,316
Carried on show of hands
Carried
10. Issue of Shares to Greg Columbus on conversion of convertible notes
Ordinary
525,843,919 93.66%
11,573,108 2.06%
24,015,121 4.28%
7,547,649
Carried on show of hands
Carried
11. Issue of Shares to unrelated parties
Ordinary
660,349,878 94.29%
20,221,094 2.89%
19,784,610 2.82%
1,725,074
Carried on show of hands
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Disclaimer
Petrel Energy Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 04:43:05 UTC
