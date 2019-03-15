Log in
PETREL ENERGY LTD

(PRL)
Petrel Energy : Results of Meeting

03/15/2019 | 12:44am EDT

Petrel Energy Limited

General Meeting Friday, 15 March 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

Resolution

Result

Resolution

Resolution

Type

For

Against

Proxy's Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried / Not Carried

1. Consolidation of Capital

Ordinary

763,464,043 96.05%

7,532,452 0.95%

23,896,174 3.01%

300,000

Carried on show of hands

Carried

2. Issue of consideration securities to Warrego shareholders

Ordinary

760,624,005 95.68%

10,464,649 1.32%

23,896,174 3.01%

207,841

Carried on show of hands

Carried

3. Change of Company name

Ordinary

774,525,474 97.46%

483,691 0.06%

19,665,663 2.47%

517,841

Carried on show of hands

Carried

4. Election of Mr Mark Routh

Ordinary

770,485,767 96.94%

364,600 0.05%

23,967,794 3.02%

374,508

Carried on show of hands

Carried

5. Election of Mr Dennis Donald

Ordinary

770,457,387 96.95%

364,600 0.05%

23,896,174 3.01%

474,508

Carried on show of hands

Carried

6. Election of Mr Duncan MacNiven

Ordinary

774,787,898 97.48%

364,600 0.05%

19,665,663 2.47%

374,508

Carried on show of hands

Carried

7. Election of Mr Owain Franks

Ordinary

770,557,387 96.95%

364,600 0.05%

23,896,174 3.01%

374,508

Carried on show of hands

Carried

8. Election of Mr David Biggs

Ordinary

774,758,648 97.48%

364,600 0.05%

19,694,913 2.48%

374,508

Carried on show of hands

Carried

9. Issue of Shares to unrelated parties on conversion of convertible notes

Ordinary

626,743,246 95.06%

8,524,200 1.29%

24,015,121 3.64%

61,814,316

Carried on show of hands

Carried

10. Issue of Shares to Greg Columbus on conversion of convertible notes

Ordinary

525,843,919 93.66%

11,573,108 2.06%

24,015,121 4.28%

7,547,649

Carried on show of hands

Carried

11. Issue of Shares to unrelated parties

Ordinary

660,349,878 94.29%

20,221,094 2.89%

19,784,610 2.82%

1,725,074

Carried on show of hands

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Petrel Energy Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 04:43:05 UTC
