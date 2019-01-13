Petrel Energy : Rig Secured for W-Erregulla-2 & Prospective Res. Increase

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

14 January 2019

Strike confirms rig secured for Warrego's W-Erregulla-2 well and an increase in Prospective Resource

 West Erregulla-2 well to spud in early May 2019

 West Erregulla P50 Prospective Resource Estimate increases to 1162 BCF (Warrego 581 BCF)

Petrel Energy Limited (ASX: PRL) ("Petrel") and Warrego Energy Limited ("Warrego") signed a Share Purchase Agreement, on 21 December 2018, agreeing the merger of Petrel and Warrego via a reverse takeover ("RTO"). The RTO is subject to amongst other matters the approval of Petrel's shareholders.

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) ("Strike") as Operator of EP469 (Strike 50% : Warrego Energy Limited 50%) has reported in the attached announcement the finalisation of a collaboration with another Perth Basin Operator. This allows Strike to sequence their drilling programs in order to mobilise the Easternwell Rig106 to the Perth Basin to drill the West Erregulla-2 well and other basin wells. As part of its farmin agreement with Warrego, Strike is to fund the first A$11,000,000 of expenditure on the West Erregulla-2 well.

Strike has also reported that analysis of further reprocessed 3D seismic has increased the Prospective Resource volumes for West Erregulla and it is now one of the largest pre-drill conventional onshore prospects in Australia.

CEO and Managing Director of Petrel, David Casey said: "with the final due diligence and merger documentation nearing completion its very encouraging to kick off 2019 with such positive developments. With the West Errugulla-2 well representing one of the largest and most exciting opportunities since the nearby Waitsia discovery, the significance of acquiring Australia's largest land rig to target in excess of a TCF of gas should not be underestimated."

Warrego Managing Director Dennis Donald said:" The additional assets our merger with Petrel brings will furnish our enterprise with a potential portfolio of international significance. This portfolio will be underpinned by the success of the West Erregulla-2 well drilled with our joint venture partners Strike Energy.

For further information contact:

David Casey - Petrel Managing Director Dennis Donald - Warrego Managing Director Phone +61 2 9254 9000 Phone +44 (1224) 974980

Petrel Energy Limited | Level 6, 10 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000 | T: +612 9254-9000

E:office@petrelenergy.com| www.petrelenergy.com | ABN 82 125 394 667

14th January 2019

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement

WEST ERREGULLA UPDATE

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

1. Strike with another Perth Basin operator have agreed to share costs supporting the mobilisation of the Easternwell 106 drill rig to the Perth Basin.

2. Strike's WE-2 well to be drilled first in the sequence, with spud in early May 2019.

3. Reprocessed 3D seismic has increased the Prospective Resource volumes for West Erregulla and it is now one of the largest pre-drilled conventional onshore prospects in Australia.

Easternwell Rig 106 Secured

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX:STX) and another Perth Basin operator have agreed to collaborate and sequence their drilling programs in order to mobilise the Easternwell 106 land rig to the Perth Basin. Strike will be using the EW106 to drill the West Erregulla-2 well within EP469 (Strike 50% and Operator, Warrego Energy Limited 50%).

This is a major achievement for Strike and the EP469 JV with the EW106 being one of the largest and most powerful land rigs in country and heavily sought after for work in other basins throughout Australia. The rig has been assessed as having the best capacity for the expected drilling conditions within the Perth Basin.

The high hook load, torque and pumping capacity of the EW106 will add additional contingency towards a successful outcome at the West Erregulla-2 well and as a result of these rig specifications, the EW106 is expected to reduce drill time by up to 10%. The EW106 rig is currently expected to land at West Erregulla in late April with spud planned shortly after.

Other operators directly to the West and North are looking to drill similar Kingia-High Cliff (KHC) targets during 2019. Strike's technical work has generated a momentum in the play with confidence growing in the commerciality of the KHC South Eastern Waitsia trend.

West Erregulla Prospective Resource Estimate

Strike has completed reprocessing of the West Erregulla 3D seismic and reinterpretation (by Igesi Consulting). The reprocessed seismic has improved structural confidence and has reaffirmed Strike's previous interpretation of an amplitude anomaly over the structure, indicative of gas filled porosity. Flat spots indicating a gas/water contact are also clearer on the reprocessed seismic and have led to an increase in chance of success and increased pre-drill estimate of gas in place. West Erregulla is now one of the largest pre-drilled conventional onshore prospects in Australia and the well with its corresponding results are likely to be watched closely by other operators across the region.

West Erregulla Kingia-High Cliff Conventional Prospective Gas Resource (OGIIP BCF)1 STX Share (50%) Gross Low Estimate (P90) 303 607 Best Estimate (P50) 458 916 High Estimate (P10) 648 1,296 1.

The Prospective Resource estimates are probabilistic in nature and are raw gas as of 8 June 2018.

14th January 2019

In addition to the Kingia-High Cliff target, a basal fan has been identified on the reprocessed seismic in the Wagina formation higher in the sequence. The Basal Wagina Fan shows similar attributes to the Beharra

Springs gas field which is only 9km to the West. This target will be penetrated by the West Erregulla-2 well on its way to the KHC targets. Due to the stratigraphic nature of this play it represents a secondary target of the well, yet still displays the compelling amplitude responses which are geophysically indicative of gas filled porosity.

West Erregulla Basal Wagina Conventional Prospective Gas Resource (OGIIP BCF)1 STX Share (50%) Gross Low Estimate (P90) 77 154 Best Estimate (P50) 124 247 High Estimate (P10) 186 372 1.

The Prospective Resource estimates are probabilistic in nature and are raw gas as of 02 December 2018.

Together the total stacked gross prospective resource (best P50) estimate is 1.16 TCF, with a prospective gross play range of 761 BCF (low P90) to 1.67 TCF (high P10) (un-risked).

Easternwell Group's Chief Executive, Tim Phelan said:

"It is exciting to be working with Strike to bring Rig 106 to the Perth Basin to drill one of the biggest conventional targets in Australia. The selection of Broadspectrum's subsidiary Easternwell, plays to the strength of our organisation in delivering high impact wells within challenging environments and we look forward to drilling West Erregulla-2 with Strike"

Strike's Managing Director, Stuart Nicholls, said:

"It has been quite an achievement by Strike to come into the EP469 JV in June of last year and already be preparing to drill this highly attractive prospect. The increase in neighbouring activity from other operators highlights the quality and prospective commerciality of the Kingia-High Cliff trend to the South East of Waitsia. The uplift in pre-drill prospective volumes of the stacked plays points to the increased significance of the success of West Erregulla in becoming a potential key contributor to Western Australian domestic gas markets as they tighten going into the 2020s. Strike and its joint venture partner Warrego Energy look forward to progressing towards drilling in May."

14th January 2019

Cautionary statement

The above estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates are un-risked and have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. The EP 469 Joint Venture intends to drill West Erregulla-2 in Q2 2019 with the objective of validating the prospective resources outlined above.

Competent person's statements

The information in this presentation that relates to resource estimates is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr A. Farley who holds a B.Sc in Geology and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr A. Farley is Manager Geoscience for the Group and has worked in the petroleum industry as a practicing geologist for over 16 years. Mr A. Farley has consented to the inclusion in this report of matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Mr. Tony Cortis (M.Sc. Geology) of Igesi Consulting has consented to the inclusion in this report of matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Mr. Cortis has over 29 years of industry experience, 28 of which were with Shell International, and is a member of APEGA and the AAPG. He has extensive technical and delivery experience in all three Unconventional Resource play types: tight clastic, shale and coal bed reservoirs. He has actively worked on CBM projects in the Bowser Basin, the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin and in the Ordos Basin of China. He has also worked on numerous conventional clastic and carbonate plays worldwide.

ENDS

Investor and Media Contacts

Stuart Nicholls

Managing Director Phone: +61 432 587 808 email:stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au

Justin Ferravant

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 7099 7483 email:justin.ferravant@strikeenergy.com.au